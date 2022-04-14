mexc
ตลาดSpot
HOT
Futures(ซื้อขายล่วงหน้า)Futures M-Day

ซื้อขาย

Mobile
สแกนเพื่อดาวน์โหลด เพื่อได้รับประสบการณ์ราบรื่นในการซื้อขายMEXC บนมือถือ
Can't download?
ลูกค้า Windowsเพิ่มเติม

Everscale

EVER/USDT
----
--
สูงสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.00000
ต่ำสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.00000
ปริมาณใน 24 ชั่วโมง (EVER)
0.00
จำนวน 24 ชม. (USDT)
0.00
สูงสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.00000
ต่ำสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.00000
ปริมาณใน 24 ชั่วโมง (EVER)
0.00
จำนวน 24 ชม. (USDT)
0.00
K-line
ข้อมูลโทเค็น
Loading..
ต้นฉบับ
TradingView
ความลึก
EVER
Everscale is a fast, secure and scalable network with near-zero fees, which can process up to a million transactions per second thanks to its unique dynamic sharding technology. The network was originally built off of the Durov brothers' TON concept before launching as a separate entity. The change to Everscale was predicated by the network’s robust development which saw it move way beyond the original technological offerings of TON and build an entire ecosystem around its platforms and products, replete with its own nodes and technology. The ecosystem features a number of products, including a DEX and bridges with other blockchains.
ภาพรวม
ชื่อ Crypto
EVER
เวลาที่ออก
--
ลิ้งค์ที่เกี่ยวข้อง
ราคาที่ออก
--
อุปทานทั้งหมด
2,040,314,662
ความลึกของตลาด
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

ราคา(USDT)

(EVER)

(USDT)

0.00000$0.00
การซื้อขายในตลาด
จำนวน()
ราคา()
จำนวน()
เวลา
spot
5X-X Futures(ซื้อขายล่วงหน้า)
spot
5X-X Futures(ซื้อขายล่วงหน้า)
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
ซื้อ EVER
ขาย EVER
ลิมิต
ตลาด
โอน
ซื้อกับ
USD
ที่มีอยู่-- USDT
ราคาUSDT
จำนวนEVER
ทั้งหมดUSDT
ที่มีอยู่-- EVER
ราคาUSDT
จำนวนEVER
ทั้งหมดUSDT
คำสั่งเปิด (0)
ประวัติการสั่งซื้อ
ประวัติการเทรด
ตำแหน่งปัจจุบัน (0)
คำสั่งเปิด (0)
ประวัติการสั่งซื้อ
ประวัติการเทรด
ตำแหน่งปัจจุบัน (0)
คู่การซื้อขาย
วันที่
ประเภท
ด้านข้าง
All
ซื้อ
ขาย
ราคา
Quantity
Order Amount
Filled
เงื่อนไขทริกเกอร์(กลไก)
ยกเลิกทั้งหมด
ทั้งหมด
จำกัดคำสั่ง
ขีดจํากัดการหยุด
Post only
Network Stable
เอกสาร API
เอกสาร API
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
บริการลูกค้า
บริการลูกค้า
Loading...