mexc
ตลาดSpot
HOT
Futures(ซื้อขายล่วงหน้า)Futures M-DayETFs

ซื้อขาย

Mobile
สแกนเพื่อดาวน์โหลด เพื่อได้รับประสบการณ์ราบรื่นในการซื้อขายMEXC บนมือถือ
Can't download?
ลูกค้า Windowsเพิ่มเติม

EDU Coin

EDU/USDT
0.96499--
$0.00
สูงสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.99300
ต่ำสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.92458
ปริมาณใน 24 ชั่วโมง (EDU)
576.81K
จำนวน 24 ชม. (USDT)
581.27K
สูงสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.99300
ต่ำสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.92458
ปริมาณใน 24 ชั่วโมง (EDU)
576.81K
จำนวน 24 ชม. (USDT)
581.27K
K-line
ข้อมูลโทเค็น
Loading..
ต้นฉบับ
TradingView
ความลึก
EDU
The Open Campus Protocol is a decentralized solution for educators, content creators, parents, students, and co-publishers designed to address the major challenges in education today. At its core, the Open Campus Protocol is a community-driven initiative that harnesses the power of blockchain technology to create a fairer education system. By decentralizing the creation and distribution of educational content, the Open Campus Protocol empowers students to access more diverse educational content while providing educators with new opportunities to earn revenue and gain recognition for their contributions.
ภาพรวม
ชื่อ Crypto
EDU
เวลาที่ออก
--
ลิ้งค์ที่เกี่ยวข้อง
ราคาที่ออก
--
อุปทานทั้งหมด
1,000,000,000
ความลึกของตลาด
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

ราคา(USDT)

(EDU)

(USDT)

0.96499$0.00
การซื้อขายในตลาด
จำนวน()
ราคา()
จำนวน()
เวลา
spot
5X-X Futures(ซื้อขายล่วงหน้า)
ETF
spot
5X-X Futures(ซื้อขายล่วงหน้า)
ETF
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
ซื้อ EDU
ขาย EDU
ลิมิต
ตลาด
โอน
ซื้อกับ
USD
ที่มีอยู่-- USDT
ราคาUSDT
จำนวนEDU
ทั้งหมดUSDT
ที่มีอยู่-- EDU
ราคาUSDT
จำนวนEDU
ทั้งหมดUSDT
คำสั่งเปิด (0)
ประวัติการสั่งซื้อ
ประวัติการเทรด
ตำแหน่งปัจจุบัน (0)
คำสั่งเปิด (0)
ประวัติการสั่งซื้อ
ประวัติการเทรด
ตำแหน่งปัจจุบัน (0)
คู่การซื้อขาย
วันที่
ประเภท
ด้านข้าง
All
ซื้อ
ขาย
ราคา
จำนวน
Filled
ทั้งหมด
เงื่อนไขทริกเกอร์(กลไก)
ยกเลิกทั้งหมด
ทั้งหมด
จำกัดคำสั่ง
ขีดจํากัดการหยุด
Post only
Network Stable
เอกสาร API
เอกสาร API
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
บริการลูกค้า
บริการลูกค้า