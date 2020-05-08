mexc
Cashaa is the largest crypto-friendly neo-bank based in the UK banking hundreds of crypto businesses. It is started in 2016, as a P2P cash transfer service from the UK to Asia and Africa (CashAA), using Bitcoin. In late 2017 Cashaa decided to solve the banking issue for the entire crypto industry. Now they are ready with a crypto-friendly banking platform for old and new money. Cashaa (CAS) powers the Cashaa banking ecosystem. As the native coin of the Cashaa platform, CAS has multiple utilities such as application processing fees, set up fees, discounted international wire, exchange fees, transaction fees and access to crypto friendly banking services restricted only for its holders.
2020-05-08 00:00:00
