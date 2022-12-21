mexc
Bajun Network
BAJU/USDT
0.0802-1.59%
$0.00
สูงสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.1127
ต่ำสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.0787
ปริมาณใน 24 ชั่วโมง (BAJU)
472.10K
จำนวน 24 ชม. (USDT)
42.76K
BAJU
The Bajun Network, which will operate on a Kusama parachain, will be the Canary Network for Ajuna and will be fueled by the BAJU token. The Bajun Network will be fully functional and host games. It will be mainly used for testing and introducing new Ajuna features, services, and functionalities. This will provide a fast moving environment for development and testing. The Bajun Network also has a much easier slot leasing strategy to support smaller game studios and even small groups of game developers. It is intended to be a creative environment that can be used to pursue new kinds of game concepts and introduce new features and functionalities on a fully functional network.
ภาพรวม
ชื่อ Crypto
BAJU
เวลาที่ออก
--
ลิ้งค์ที่เกี่ยวข้อง
ราคาที่ออก
--
อุปทานทั้งหมด
50,000,000
0.0802$0.00
