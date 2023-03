Archimedes is an experimental lending and borrowing platform. We build it on top of AMMs such as Curve. We enable: (1) Lenders (Liquidity Providers) to earn sustainable higher APYs (2) Borrowers (Leverage Takers) to earn up to 10x yield of what yield-bearing stablecoins such as OUSD offer. Liquidity Providers provide assets to Archimedes 3CRV/lvUSD pools and receive interest. The protocol pays interest in different assets, such as ARCH tokens and stablecoins.