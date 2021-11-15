mexc
ตลาดซื้อ Cryptoซื้อขายmexcFutures(ซื้อขายล่วงหน้า)ผลตอบแทนmexcETFs
Mobile
สแกนเพื่อดาวน์โหลด เพื่อได้รับประสบการณ์ราบรื่นในการซื้อขายMEXC บนมือถือ
Can't download?
ลูกค้า Windowsเพิ่มเติม
ภาษาไทยUSD
AcknoLedger
ACK/USDT
0.0146250.00%
$0.00
สูงสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.014625
ต่ำสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.014625
ปริมาณใน 24 ชั่วโมง (ACK)
13.97K
จำนวน 24 ชม. (USDT)
209.32
สูงสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.014625
ต่ำสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.014625
ปริมาณใน 24 ชั่วโมง (ACK)
13.97K
จำนวน 24 ชม. (USDT)
209.32
K-line
ข้อมูลโทเค็น
ต้นฉบับ
TradingView
ความลึก
Loading..
ACK
AcknoLedger aspires to be a Global Consortium that maps, monetize, and distributes Web 3.0 Digital Assets Seamlessly across all the Metaverses and Gaming NFTs AcknoLedger envision to be the nervous system of WEB 3.0 Digital Assets. AcknoLedger works on M2D Model. Mapp - Monetize - Distribute Mapping Assets - Index all the NFTs from Gaming, Metaverses and Marketplaces so that collectors can leverage insights and take informative decision makings. Monetize Assets - Helping existing WEB2.0 and WEB3.0 Content platforms to Monetize there content and NFTs through our channels and APIs Distribute Assets - Marketing and Distributing the Content across multiple metaverses by Tracking Mapping interoperability and explore trading opportunities for enterprises and retailers. AcknoLedger is GATEWAY to WEB3.0 Gaming and Metaverses.
ภาพรวม
ชื่อ Crypto
ACK
เวลาที่ออก
--
ลิ้งค์ที่เกี่ยวข้อง
ราคาที่ออก
--
อุปทานทั้งหมด
117,718,487
ความลึกของตลาด
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

ราคา(USDT)

(ACK)

(USDT)

0.014625$0.00
การซื้อขายในตลาด
จำนวน(ACK)
ราคา(USDT)
จำนวน(ACK)
เวลา
spot
5X-X Futures(ซื้อขายล่วงหน้า)
ETF
การซื้อขายกริด
โอน
ซื้อกับ
USD
ซื้อ ACK
ขาย ACK
ลิมิต
ตลาด
ที่มีอยู่-- USDT
ฝาก
ราคาUSDT
จำนวนACK
ทั้งหมดUSDT
ที่มีอยู่-- ACK
ฝาก
ราคาUSDT
จำนวนACK
ทั้งหมดUSDT
คำสั่งเปิด (0)
ประวัติการสั่งซื้อ
ประวัติการเทรด
ตำแหน่งปัจจุบัน (0)
คู่การซื้อขาย
วันที่
ประเภท
ด้านข้าง
All
ซื้อ
ขาย
ราคา
จำนวน
Filled
ทั้งหมด
เงื่อนไขทริกเกอร์(กลไก)
ยกเลิกทั้งหมด
ทั้งหมด
จำกัดคำสั่ง
ขีดจํากัดการหยุด
Post only
เอกสาร API
เอกสาร API
Social Media
ส่งคำขอ
ส่งคำขอ
บริการลูกค้า
บริการลูกค้า

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
ซื้อขายCrypto อย่างรวดเร็วกับ MEXC
เกี่ยวกับเรา
เกี่ยวกับ
ข้อตกลงผู้ใช้และนโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว
การเปิดเผยความเสี่ยง
เรียนรู้
ประกาศ
ผู้เผยแพร่แอป
MEXC Blog
ผลิตภัณฑ์
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
บริการ
ดาวน์โหลด MEXC Global
ค่าธรรมเนียม
บริการ VIP
โปรแกรมการแนะนำ
พันธมิตร
MEXC Pioneer
คำขอจดทะเบียน
คำขอร้านค้า OTC
สนับสนุน
การบริการสถาบัน
เอกสาร API
MEXC ยืนยัน
คำขอบังคับใช้กฎหมาย
ศูนย์ช่วยเหลือ
มาร่วมมือกัน (ธุรกิจ)
มาร่วมมือกัน (สถาบัน)
ความร่วมมือด้านสื่อ
ส่งคำขอ
ข้อเสนอแนะและคำแนะนำ
คําเสนอแนะผลิตภัณฑ์
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
คอมมูนิตี้

© 2022 MEXC.COM