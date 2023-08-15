mexc
คู่มือวิธีซื้อ SuperCells (SCT)

คู่มือวิธีซื้อ SuperCells (SCT)

อัปเดต: 2023-08-15 06:37:24

กำลังมองหาวิธีการซื้อ cryptoอยู่ใช่ไหม? ไม่แน่ใจว่าต้องทำอย่างไร? ไม่ต้องกังวล! MEXC มีวิธีการที่หลากหลาย ท่านสามารถซื้อได้ง่ายๆ SuperCells ( SCT ) ด้วยค่าธรรมเนียมต่ำสุดและระดับความปลอดภัยสูงสุดในทุกที่ที่MEXCพร้อมใช้งาน เรียนรู้วิธีซื้อ SuperCells ( SCT ) ด้วยMEXC Exchange และ MEXC APP ตอนนี้เลย

1

สร้างบัญชีบน MEXC Crypto Exchangeฟรี ผ่านทางเว็บไซต์หรือแอปเพื่อซื้อเหรียญ SuperCells

บัญชี MEXC ของท่านคือประตูสู่การซื้อ crypto ที่ง่ายที่สุด แต่ก่อนที่จะซื้อ SuperCells ( SCT ) ท่านจะต้องเปิดบัญชีและผ่าน KYC (ยืนยันระบุตัวตน)

2

เลือกวิธีที่คุณต้องการซื้อโทเค็น Crypto SuperCells (SCT)

คลิกลิงก์ “ซื้อ Crypto” ที่ด้านบนซ้ายของเว็บไซต์ MEXC ซึ่งจะแสดงวิธีการต่างๆที่มีในภูมิภาคของท่าน

เพื่อธุรกรรมที่ราบรื่นยิ่งขึ้น ท่านสามารถพิจารณาซื้อ stablecoin เช่น USDTก่อน จากนั้นใช้เหรียญเพื่อซื้อ SuperCells (SCT) ในตลาดSpot

A.การซื้อด้วยบัตรเครดิต/เดบิต

หากท่า่นเป็นผู้ใช้ใหม่ นี่เป็นตัวเลือกที่ง่ายที่สุดในการซื้อ SuperCells ( SCT ) MEXC รองรับทั้ง Visa และ MasterCard

B.การซื้อขาย P2P/OTC

ซื้อ SuperCells (SCT) โดยตรงจากผู้ใช้รายอื่นด้วยบริการP2P MEXC บริการคุณภาพเยี่ยมและการสนับสนุนครอบคลุมทั่วโลก คําสั่งซื้อและธุรกรรมทั้งหมดได้รับการคุ้มครองโดย escrow และ MEXC

C.Global Bank Transfer

Instantly Deposit USD via SEPA and FPS with no fees and make a spot trade to purchase SuperCells.

D.Third-party Payment

MEXC provides multiple payment services, including Simplex, Banxa, Mercuryo etc. Make you getting the best spot trade to purchase SuperCells.

3

จัดเก็บหรือใช้ SuperCells ( SCT ) ของท่านบน MEXC

เมื่อท่านซื้อ crypto แล้ว สามารถถือไว้ในกระเป๋าเงินบัญชี MEXC ของท่าน หรือส่งไปที่อื่นด้วยการโอนผ่านบล็อคเชน ท่านยังสามารถแลกเปลี่ยน crypto อื่น ๆ หรือ stake กับ MEXC Earning Products เพื่อมีรายได้แบบพาสซีฟ (MX Defi, Staking, Kickstarter)

ต้องการจับตาดูราคาเหรียญหรือไม่? เยี่ยมชมตลาด Spot ของเราและเพิ่มคู่เหรียญที่ชื่นชอบในบุ๊กมาร์ก

4

Trade SuperCells (SCT) on MEXC.

Trading crypto such as SuperCells on MEXC is easy and intuitive. Millions of crypto users trust our platform. You only need to complete a few steps to execute a crypto trade. Simply watch our comprehensive video guide on how to trade SCT:

$ -- USD

ซื้อสกุลเงินดิจิทัล เช่น SuperCells อย่างรวดเร็วและปลอดภัยบน MEXC ท่านสามารถซื้อสกุลเงินดิจิทัลด้วยบัตรเครดิตหรือวิธีการชำระเงินอื่นๆ หรือซื้อขายระหว่างสกุลเงินดิจิทัลต่างๆ ในตลาดต่างๆ รวมถึง spot และอนุพันธ์ เช่น Future สัญญาซื้อขายล่วงหน้า และตัวเลือกอื่นๆอีกมากมาย

MEXC: ที่ที่สมบูรณ์แบบสำหรับการซื้อขาย SuperCells ( SCT )

เวอร์ชันเว็บไซต์และมือถือ ร่วมถึงแอพพิลเคชั่นอย่างเป็นทางการของ MEXC พร้อมใช้งานแล้วทั้งสำหรับ iOS และ Android !

ความปลอดภัยระดับชั้นนำอุตสาหกรรมและเสถียรภาพทางการเงินของเราทําให้ตัวตนและเงินทุนของท่านปลอดภัย

เราเปิดตัวโครงการ cryptoใหม่ คุณภาพสูง มีประสิทธิภาพและมีสภาพคล่องที่ดี

ว่าด้วยเชิงปริมาณของ crypto ที่ระบุไว้ในตลาดการแลกเปลี่ยน เราอยู่ในอันดับต้นๆ ของกลุ่ม

Various Ways to Trade SuperCells in Futures and Margin

After you register on MEXC and successfully purchase first USDT or SCT tokens, you can start trading derivatives such as SuperCells futures to gain higher income.

How to start derivatives trading easily?

Not sure how to start trading derivatives? In MEXC Learn, you will find step-by-step guides on how to successfully execute futures trades.

Information

Buy cryptocurrencies like SCT quickly and securely. On MEXC, you can buy cryptocurrency with a credit card, global bank transfer(SWIFT), P2P trading and third-party payment(Simplex, Banxa, Mercuryo) or trade between various cryptocurrencies across markets, including spot and derivatives like futures, perpetual swaps and options.

