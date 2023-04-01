2

เลือกวิธีที่คุณต้องการซื้อโทเค็น Crypto Decentral Games ICE (DG)

คลิกลิงก์ “ซื้อ Crypto” ที่ด้านบนซ้ายของเว็บไซต์ MEXC ซึ่งจะแสดงวิธีการต่างๆที่มีในภูมิภาคของท่าน

เพื่อธุรกรรมที่ราบรื่นยิ่งขึ้น ท่านสามารถพิจารณาซื้อ stablecoin เช่น USDTก่อน จากนั้นใช้เหรียญเพื่อซื้อ Decentral Games ICE (DG) ในตลาดSpot

A. การซื้อด้วยบัตรเครดิต/เดบิต

หากท่า่นเป็นผู้ใช้ใหม่ นี่เป็นตัวเลือกที่ง่ายที่สุดในการซื้อ Decentral Games ICE ( DG ) MEXC รองรับทั้ง Visa และ MasterCard

B. การซื้อขาย P2P/OTC

ซื้อ Decentral Games ICE (DG) โดยตรงจากผู้ใช้รายอื่นด้วยบริการP2P MEXC บริการคุณภาพเยี่ยมและการสนับสนุนครอบคลุมทั่วโลก คําสั่งซื้อและธุรกรรมทั้งหมดได้รับการคุ้มครองโดย escrow และ MEXC

C. Global Bank Transfer

Instantly Deposit USD via SEPA and FPS with no fees and make a spot trade to purchase Decentral Games ICE.

D. Third-party Payment

MEXC provides multiple payment services, including Simplex, Banxa, Mercuryo etc. Make you getting the best spot trade to purchase Decentral Games ICE.