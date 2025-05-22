ZerePy Pris (ZEREPY)
Dagens pris för ZerePy (ZEREPY) är 0USD. Den har ett aktuellt marknadsvärde på $ 51.08K USD. ZEREPY till USD priset uppdateras i realtid.
Viktiga ZerePy marknadsresultat:
- 24 timmars handelsvolym är --USD
- ZerePy prisförändringen under dagen är +4.13%
- Den har ett cirkulerande utbud på 999.90M USD
Få realtidsuppdateringar av priset på ZEREPY till USD pris på MEXC. Håll dig informerad med de senaste uppgifterna och marknadsanalyserna. Det är avgörande för att fatta smarta handelsbeslut på den snabba kryptovalutamarknaden. MEXC är din go-to plattform för korrekt ZEREPY prisinformation.
Under dagen var prisförändringen på ZerePy till USD $ 0.
Under de senaste 30 dagarna var prisförändringen på ZerePy till USD $ 0.
Under de senaste 60 dagarna var prisförändringen på ZerePy till USD $ 0.
Under de senaste 90 dagarna var prisförändringen på ZerePy till USD $ 0.
|Period
|Ändra (USD)
|Ändra (%)
|Idag
|$ 0
|+4.13%
|30 dagar
|$ 0
|-23.39%
|60 dagar
|$ 0
|-56.40%
|90 dagar
|$ 0
|--
Upptäck den senaste prisanalysen av ZerePy: Lägsta och högsta under 24 timmar, ATH och dagliga förändringar:
+0.40%
+4.13%
-10.90%
Djupdyk i marknadsstatistiken: marknadsvärde, 24 timmars volym och utbud:
ZerePy is a cutting-edge framework designed to empower developers and the community in building, deploying, and managing intelligent agents. Rooted in the principles of decentralization, ZerePy bridges the gap between innovative artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. The framework's flexibility and forward-thinking design make it an essential tool for leveraging AI agents to interact seamlessly on-chain and off-chain. At its core, ZerePy provides an intuitive and developer-friendly platform for creating agents that can perform diverse tasks while integrating with the blockchain ecosystem. By utilizing ZerePy, developers gain access to a wide range of tools and resources that simplify the agent-building process, from UI/UX enhancements to robust APIs. The framework supports efficient workflows, allowing users to design, test, and deploy agents with minimal friction. One of the standout features of ZerePy is its ability to funnel value directly back to $ZEREBRO, the native token driving the ecosystem. This unique mechanism ensures that the growth and utility of the framework contribute directly to the broader ZerePy community. As more agents are developed and adopted, the ecosystem becomes increasingly robust, creating a cycle of innovation and reward for all participants. ZerePy is designed with scalability and adaptability in mind. It supports the seamless integration of both in-house and external machine learning models, enabling agents to perform complex tasks with precision. This includes accessing real-time data, automating processes, and executing actions across various domains, whether on-chain (e.g., smart contracts and DeFi interactions) or off-chain (e.g., external API calls). While ZerePy is still in its early stages, its development roadmap is ambitious. The community plays a vital role in shaping its capabilities, contributing ideas, feedback, and technical expertise. As the framework evolves, agents built with ZerePy will gain the ability to perform increasingly sophisticated actions, opening up new possibilities for decentralized applications, data-driven decision-making, and AI-powered automation. With its innovative design, strong community focus, and commitment to decentralization, ZerePy is poised to become a foundational layer in the AI and blockchain space. Whether you’re a developer, enthusiast, or investor, ZerePy represents an exciting opportunity to be part of the future of intelligent agents and decentralized ecosystems.
MEXC är den ledande kryptovalutabörsen som över 10 miljoner användare världen över känner förtroende för. Den är känd som börsen med det bredaste urvalet av tokens, de snabbaste listningarna och de lägsta handelsavgifterna på marknaden. Gå med i MEXC nu för att uppleva likviditet på toppnivå och de mest konkurrenskraftiga avgifterna på marknaden!
Kryptovaluta priser är föremål för hög marknadsrisk och prisvolatilitet. Du bör investera i projekt och produkter som du är bekant med och där du förstår riskerna. Du bör noga överväga din investeringserfarenhet, finansiella situation, investeringsmål och risktolerans och konsultera en oberoende finansiell rådgivare innan du gör någon investering. Detta material ska inte tolkas som finansiell rådgivning. Tidigare resultat är inte en tillförlitlig indikator på framtida resultat. Värdet på din investering kan gå ner såväl som upp, och du kanske inte får tillbaka det belopp du investerat. Du är ensam ansvarig för dina investeringsbeslut. MEXC ansvarar inte för eventuella förluster du kan ådra dig. För mer information, se våra användarvillkor och riskvarning. Observera också att data relaterade till ovan nämnda kryptovaluta som presenteras här (som dess nuvarande livepris) är baserad på tredjepartskällor. De presenteras för dig "i befintligt skick" och endast i informationssyfte, utan representation eller garanti av något slag. Länkar som tillhandahålls till tredjeparts-webbplatser är inte heller under MEXC:s kontroll. MEXC ansvarar inte för tillförlitligheten och riktigheten hos sådana tredjepartswebbplatser och deras innehåll.
|1 ZEREPY till VND
₫--
|1 ZEREPY till AUD
A$--
|1 ZEREPY till GBP
￡--
|1 ZEREPY till EUR
€--
|1 ZEREPY till USD
$--
|1 ZEREPY till MYR
RM--
|1 ZEREPY till TRY
₺--
|1 ZEREPY till JPY
¥--
|1 ZEREPY till RUB
₽--
|1 ZEREPY till INR
₹--
|1 ZEREPY till IDR
Rp--
|1 ZEREPY till KRW
₩--
|1 ZEREPY till PHP
₱--
|1 ZEREPY till EGP
￡E.--
|1 ZEREPY till BRL
R$--
|1 ZEREPY till CAD
C$--
|1 ZEREPY till BDT
৳--
|1 ZEREPY till NGN
₦--
|1 ZEREPY till UAH
₴--
|1 ZEREPY till VES
Bs--
|1 ZEREPY till PKR
Rs--
|1 ZEREPY till KZT
₸--
|1 ZEREPY till THB
฿--
|1 ZEREPY till TWD
NT$--
|1 ZEREPY till AED
د.إ--
|1 ZEREPY till CHF
Fr--
|1 ZEREPY till HKD
HK$--
|1 ZEREPY till MAD
.د.م--
|1 ZEREPY till MXN
$--