XRP20 Pris (XRP20)
Dagens pris för XRP20 (XRP20) är 0USD. Den har ett aktuellt marknadsvärde på $ 0.00 USD. XRP20 till USD priset uppdateras i realtid.
Viktiga XRP20 marknadsresultat:
- 24 timmars handelsvolym är $ 5.23USD
- XRP20 prisförändringen under dagen är +2.19%
- Den har ett cirkulerande utbud på 0.00 USD
Få realtidsuppdateringar av priset på XRP20 till USD pris på MEXC. Håll dig informerad med de senaste uppgifterna och marknadsanalyserna. Det är avgörande för att fatta smarta handelsbeslut på den snabba kryptovalutamarknaden. MEXC är din go-to plattform för korrekt XRP20 prisinformation.
Under dagen var prisförändringen på XRP20 till USD $ 0.
Under de senaste 30 dagarna var prisförändringen på XRP20 till USD $ 0.
Under de senaste 60 dagarna var prisförändringen på XRP20 till USD $ 0.
Under de senaste 90 dagarna var prisförändringen på XRP20 till USD $ 0.
|Period
|Ändra (USD)
|Ändra (%)
|Idag
|$ 0
|+2.19%
|30 dagar
|$ 0
|+40.18%
|60 dagar
|$ 0
|+29.00%
|90 dagar
|$ 0
|--
Upptäck den senaste prisanalysen av XRP20: Lägsta och högsta under 24 timmar, ATH och dagliga förändringar:
+1.34%
+2.19%
+5.03%
Djupdyk i marknadsstatistiken: marknadsvärde, 24 timmars volym och utbud:
What is the project about? Drawing inspiration from the original XRP, but built as an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, XRP20 is a more user focused and accessible token, featuring Stake To Earn utility and a burn mechanism making it deflationary. XRP20 aims to democratize access to a token that has traditionally served institutional players. Anybody holding XRP20 can stake their tokens to earn passive income. XRP20 is set up as a deflationary token with a buy and burn mechanism that sends 0.1% of every buy and sell to a burn address. 10% of the total supply is allocated to be burned. XRP20 team firmly believes in the power of decentralization and that creating a new token for the XRP Army will strengthen the ecosystem and embolden the community’s resolve in the wake of its current challenges What makes your project unique? Built on the foundations of XRP and following the movement of offering second chances for those who missed those out years ago, XRP20 aims to offer accessibility, inclusivity, utility, and simplicity and bridge the knowledge gap for new crypto participants as the original XRP token benefited institutional investors. Moreover, with the staking feature, buyers are now able to earn passive income. History of your project. XRP20 presale started on the 31st of July and concluded on the 15th of August, selling out the hard cap of $3,680,000.00 in about 2 weeks. Staking was launched on the 14th of August and over 50% of the tokens available in presale have been staked since then. Claiming of XRP20 went live on the 22nd of August and a trading pool has been created on Uniswap at the same time. What’s next for your project? After a successful launch on DEX, the next phase in the roadmap is the implementation of a token burning mechanism. This feature will automatically reduce the token supply with each transaction, increasing scarcity. Awarding staking rewards is a continuous process which will take place over the course of 4 years. 3,750 tokens are being emitted per ETH block. What can your token be used for? The project is a great opportunity for people who missed out on the early gains of XRP but this time, they can receive staking rewards and earn some passive income as well.
MEXC är den ledande kryptovalutabörsen som över 10 miljoner användare världen över känner förtroende för. Den är känd som börsen med det bredaste urvalet av tokens, de snabbaste listningarna och de lägsta handelsavgifterna på marknaden. Gå med i MEXC nu för att uppleva likviditet på toppnivå och de mest konkurrenskraftiga avgifterna på marknaden!
Kryptovaluta priser är föremål för hög marknadsrisk och prisvolatilitet. Du bör investera i projekt och produkter som du är bekant med och där du förstår riskerna. Du bör noga överväga din investeringserfarenhet, finansiella situation, investeringsmål och risktolerans och konsultera en oberoende finansiell rådgivare innan du gör någon investering. Detta material ska inte tolkas som finansiell rådgivning. Tidigare resultat är inte en tillförlitlig indikator på framtida resultat. Värdet på din investering kan gå ner såväl som upp, och du kanske inte får tillbaka det belopp du investerat. Du är ensam ansvarig för dina investeringsbeslut. MEXC ansvarar inte för eventuella förluster du kan ådra dig. För mer information, se våra användarvillkor och riskvarning. Observera också att data relaterade till ovan nämnda kryptovaluta som presenteras här (som dess nuvarande livepris) är baserad på tredjepartskällor. De presenteras för dig "i befintligt skick" och endast i informationssyfte, utan representation eller garanti av något slag. Länkar som tillhandahålls till tredjeparts-webbplatser är inte heller under MEXC:s kontroll. MEXC ansvarar inte för tillförlitligheten och riktigheten hos sådana tredjepartswebbplatser och deras innehåll.
|1 XRP20 till VND
₫--
|1 XRP20 till AUD
A$--
|1 XRP20 till GBP
￡--
|1 XRP20 till EUR
€--
|1 XRP20 till USD
$--
|1 XRP20 till MYR
RM--
|1 XRP20 till TRY
₺--
|1 XRP20 till JPY
¥--
|1 XRP20 till RUB
₽--
|1 XRP20 till INR
₹--
|1 XRP20 till IDR
Rp--
|1 XRP20 till KRW
₩--
|1 XRP20 till PHP
₱--
|1 XRP20 till EGP
￡E.--
|1 XRP20 till BRL
R$--
|1 XRP20 till CAD
C$--
|1 XRP20 till BDT
৳--
|1 XRP20 till NGN
₦--
|1 XRP20 till UAH
₴--
|1 XRP20 till VES
Bs--
|1 XRP20 till PKR
Rs--
|1 XRP20 till KZT
₸--
|1 XRP20 till THB
฿--
|1 XRP20 till TWD
NT$--
|1 XRP20 till AED
د.إ--
|1 XRP20 till CHF
Fr--
|1 XRP20 till HKD
HK$--
|1 XRP20 till MAD
.د.م--
|1 XRP20 till MXN
$--