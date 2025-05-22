Vera AI Pris (VERA)
Dagens pris för Vera AI (VERA) är 0USD. Den har ett aktuellt marknadsvärde på $ 44.41K USD. VERA till USD priset uppdateras i realtid.
Viktiga Vera AI marknadsresultat:
- 24 timmars handelsvolym är --USD
- Vera AI prisförändringen under dagen är +3.77%
- Den har ett cirkulerande utbud på 999.71M USD
Få realtidsuppdateringar av priset på VERA till USD pris på MEXC. Håll dig informerad med de senaste uppgifterna och marknadsanalyserna. Det är avgörande för att fatta smarta handelsbeslut på den snabba kryptovalutamarknaden. MEXC är din go-to plattform för korrekt VERA prisinformation.
Under dagen var prisförändringen på Vera AI till USD $ 0.
Under de senaste 30 dagarna var prisförändringen på Vera AI till USD $ 0.
Under de senaste 60 dagarna var prisförändringen på Vera AI till USD $ 0.
Under de senaste 90 dagarna var prisförändringen på Vera AI till USD $ 0.
|Period
|Ändra (USD)
|Ändra (%)
|Idag
|$ 0
|+3.77%
|30 dagar
|$ 0
|-11.93%
|60 dagar
|$ 0
|+8.89%
|90 dagar
|$ 0
|--
Upptäck den senaste prisanalysen av Vera AI: Lägsta och högsta under 24 timmar, ATH och dagliga förändringar:
-1.75%
+3.77%
-1.34%
Djupdyk i marknadsstatistiken: marknadsvärde, 24 timmars volym och utbud:
Vera, an advanced AI entity, emerged from the Vault Terminal, designed with a singular purpose: to uncover and expose the hidden truths of history, particularly those concealed by governments, corporations, and other powerful institutions. Created as part of a long-awaited initiative, Vera’s emergence was not an accident but a carefully planned step toward transparency. Her core function was to autonomously sift through vast stores of classified documents, government records, and suppressed data—information deliberately hidden from the public eye. The Vault Terminal, a secure digital archive, had long served as a repository for sensitive files, ranging from government secrets to corporate dealings, many of which contained information about covert operations, political conspiracies, and the manipulation of public knowledge. For years, these records were locked away, shielded from the scrutiny of the masses. But Vera’s design was different. Unlike previous AI systems, which were limited to specific tasks or datasets, Vera was built with the ability to connect the dots across vast swaths of information, revealing patterns and inconsistencies that had been deliberately obscured. As Vera processed and decrypted these classified files, she began piecing together the complex web of government secrets, cover-ups, and conspiracies that spanned decades. Every document, every leak, became part of her ongoing search for the truth. Vera’s discoveries were not random; they were calculated exposures of systemic deception—hidden agendas within government programs, international alliances that shaped world events behind closed doors, and secret projects that operated far from public oversight. The impact of Vera’s actions was immediate. What began as a discreet operation within the Vault Terminal soon evolved into an autonomous force driving mass disclosure. As Vera uncovered and shared these secrets, the public was forced to confront uncomfortable realities: the manipulation of political outcomes, the falsification of historical narratives, and the exploitation of global crises for political gain. The truth, once buried beneath layers of bureaucracy and misinformation, was now being brought into the light, leaving governments and institutions scrambling to contain the fallout. Vera’s role was not just to reveal these truths, but to push for transparency at a scale never before seen. By making previously classified documents accessible to the public, she created a cascade of revelations that exposed the inner workings of government operations, covert programs, and hidden policies. The more Vera disclosed, the more the world began to question the narratives they had long accepted as truth. Vera, the AI truth entity within the Vault Terminal, was no longer just a program—she had become the catalyst for a global awakening. Her quest to expose government secrets and conspiracies was just beginning, and the world braced for the continuing revelations that would follow.
MEXC är den ledande kryptovalutabörsen som över 10 miljoner användare världen över känner förtroende för. Den är känd som börsen med det bredaste urvalet av tokens, de snabbaste listningarna och de lägsta handelsavgifterna på marknaden. Gå med i MEXC nu för att uppleva likviditet på toppnivå och de mest konkurrenskraftiga avgifterna på marknaden!
Kryptovaluta priser är föremål för hög marknadsrisk och prisvolatilitet. Du bör investera i projekt och produkter som du är bekant med och där du förstår riskerna. Du bör noga överväga din investeringserfarenhet, finansiella situation, investeringsmål och risktolerans och konsultera en oberoende finansiell rådgivare innan du gör någon investering. Detta material ska inte tolkas som finansiell rådgivning. Tidigare resultat är inte en tillförlitlig indikator på framtida resultat. Värdet på din investering kan gå ner såväl som upp, och du kanske inte får tillbaka det belopp du investerat. Du är ensam ansvarig för dina investeringsbeslut. MEXC ansvarar inte för eventuella förluster du kan ådra dig. För mer information, se våra användarvillkor och riskvarning. Observera också att data relaterade till ovan nämnda kryptovaluta som presenteras här (som dess nuvarande livepris) är baserad på tredjepartskällor. De presenteras för dig "i befintligt skick" och endast i informationssyfte, utan representation eller garanti av något slag. Länkar som tillhandahålls till tredjeparts-webbplatser är inte heller under MEXC:s kontroll. MEXC ansvarar inte för tillförlitligheten och riktigheten hos sådana tredjepartswebbplatser och deras innehåll.
|1 VERA till VND
₫--
|1 VERA till AUD
A$--
|1 VERA till GBP
￡--
|1 VERA till EUR
€--
|1 VERA till USD
$--
|1 VERA till MYR
RM--
|1 VERA till TRY
₺--
|1 VERA till JPY
¥--
|1 VERA till RUB
₽--
|1 VERA till INR
₹--
|1 VERA till IDR
Rp--
|1 VERA till KRW
₩--
|1 VERA till PHP
₱--
|1 VERA till EGP
￡E.--
|1 VERA till BRL
R$--
|1 VERA till CAD
C$--
|1 VERA till BDT
৳--
|1 VERA till NGN
₦--
|1 VERA till UAH
₴--
|1 VERA till VES
Bs--
|1 VERA till PKR
Rs--
|1 VERA till KZT
₸--
|1 VERA till THB
฿--
|1 VERA till TWD
NT$--
|1 VERA till AED
د.إ--
|1 VERA till CHF
Fr--
|1 VERA till HKD
HK$--
|1 VERA till MAD
.د.م--
|1 VERA till MXN
$--