TRADY is an innovative AI-powered prompt marketplace designed to empower users and creators in the fields of trading, coding, design, research, and beyond. At its core, TRADY offers a dynamic platform where anyone — from hobbyists to professionals — can access, share, and monetize high-quality AI-generated prompts that supercharge creativity, efficiency, and problem-solving.
In today’s digital economy, time and expertise are invaluable. TRADY bridges the gap between AI’s immense potential and the practical needs of users by providing ready-to-use prompts tailored for specific tasks. For example, a trader can use a prompt to generate market analysis or trading strategies, while a developer can leverage prompts to write or debug code. Designers, researchers, marketers, and many others can also benefit from prompts that accelerate ideation and execution.
The platform runs on $TRADY, its native utility token, which fuels the entire ecosystem. $TRADY is used for multiple purposes, including:
Payments: Users subscribe or pay directly to access premium prompts or creator content.
Rewards: Active contributors, such as top-rated prompt creators, receive $TRADY rewards for their valuable content and engagement.
Incentives: Community activities, airdrops, referral bonuses, and promotional campaigns are distributed in $TRADY, encouraging adoption and loyalty.
What makes TRADY unique is its dual focus on both creators and users. Prompt creators can monetize their AI skills and knowledge by publishing prompts that others find useful, building a reputation and earning rewards along the way. On the other hand, users benefit from a curated library of AI tools that save time, enhance productivity, and drive results — without needing to master complex AI systems themselves.
To ensure fairness and transparency, TRADY includes features like a rating system, verified creator badges, and prompt performance metrics. This helps surface high-quality content and builds trust across the community. As the platform grows, TRADY plans to introduce governance mechanisms where token holders can participate in platform decisions, shaping the future of the marketplace.
TRADY is deployed on the Base network, ensuring fast, low-cost transactions and interoperability with the broader blockchain ecosystem. With a total supply of 1 billion $TRADY tokens, the distribution plan includes community allocations, team vesting, and liquidity provisions to support long-term sustainability.
Whether you’re an AI enthusiast, a creator, or someone looking to amplify your work with cutting-edge tools, TRADY offers a vibrant, tokenized ecosystem where innovation meets opportunity. Join us as we reshape how people interact with AI prompts — making advanced capabilities accessible to everyone.
TRADY (TRADY) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden
Att förstå tokenomiken i TRADY (TRADY) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.
Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:
Totalt utbud:
Det maximala antalet TRADY-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.
Cirkulerande utbud
Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.
Maxutbud:
Taket för hur många TRADY-tokens som kan finnas totalt.
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.
Inflationstakt:
Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.
Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?
Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.
Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.
Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.
Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.
