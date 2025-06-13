TOKERO Pris (TOKERO)
Dagens pris för TOKERO (TOKERO) är 0.059366USD. Den har ett aktuellt marknadsvärde på $ 4.25M USD. TOKERO till USD priset uppdateras i realtid.
Viktiga TOKERO marknadsresultat:
- 24 timmars handelsvolym är --USD
- TOKERO prisförändringen under dagen är -33.81%
- Den har ett cirkulerande utbud på 71.00M USD
Få realtidsuppdateringar av priset på TOKERO till USD pris på MEXC. Håll dig informerad med de senaste uppgifterna och marknadsanalyserna. Det är avgörande för att fatta smarta handelsbeslut på den snabba kryptovalutamarknaden. MEXC är din go-to plattform för korrekt TOKERO prisinformation.
Under dagen var prisförändringen på TOKERO till USD $ -0.03032671733348869.
Under de senaste 30 dagarna var prisförändringen på TOKERO till USD $ -0.0352262586.
Under de senaste 60 dagarna var prisförändringen på TOKERO till USD $ 0.
Under de senaste 90 dagarna var prisförändringen på TOKERO till USD $ 0.
|Period
|Ändra (USD)
|Ändra (%)
|Idag
|$ -0.03032671733348869
|-33.81%
|30 dagar
|$ -0.0352262586
|-59.33%
|60 dagar
|$ 0
|--
|90 dagar
|$ 0
|--
Upptäck den senaste prisanalysen av TOKERO: Lägsta och högsta under 24 timmar, ATH och dagliga förändringar:
-0.39%
-33.81%
-58.59%
Djupdyk i marknadsstatistiken: marknadsvärde, 24 timmars volym och utbud:
TOKERO Token powers TOKERO SocialFi — the network for money, finance, and endless opportunities. Built on top of a proven crypto exchange ecosystem, TOKERO SocialFi redefines how you connect, invest, and grow. Financial education, accessible to all. Further than Web3, further than a future where decentralized finance is the go-to standard, our mission is to offer financial education to every individual who wants to take things to the next level. We live in the age of information, but the flip side of this coin is misinformation. The abundance of courses, the rise of infotainment, and the increased complexity of trading platforms create barriers that facilitate access to financial education. We have created a whole in-house ecosystem that hosts transactions educators, founders, creators, and everyone who wishes to learn, earn, build, and level up. TOKERO Academy and TOKERO Ventures are two amazing places where users can Level UP and grow their career in the crypto space. At the core of our community stands the TOKERO Token. It fuels both our mission and the members of our ecosystem, be they teachers or learners, and to open opportunities to anyone who seeks more. We witnessed a decline in the quality of life amongst fellow Europeans due to a lack of financial education. This impacts individuals of any age and background. But we firmly believe that no matter your current situation, knowing how to manage your assets can create opportunities for a better and more fulfilling life. That’s exactly why we’ve built an ecosystem driven only by excellence. Confidently knowing that everything that is delivered to our community is carefully curated so that the courses are actually good and mentors are truly mentors, not vendors. Our projects and community will operate under the close guidance of The Crypto Mayors, our dedicated regional ambassadors. Since our beginnings in 2018 we’ve come a long way and our community grows day by day. On TOKERO Exchange Platform we have over 70.000 active users. But these numbers will grow faster. In November 2024, our Tap2Earn Game "Crypto Mayors Kombat" will launch in partnership with Ice Open Network and we expect to onboard millions of new users in our ecosystem. We are excited to announce our integration with Solana, a high-performance blockchain known for its incredibly fast processing speeds and low transaction costs. This strategic alliance marks a new beginning for us, but also for the entire crypto space. The value we are going to bring on the table will be massive. It’s time to thrive. It’s time to Level UP. With the TOKERO Token and TOKERO SocialFi, the next era of money, education, and opportunity is already here.
MEXC är den ledande kryptovalutabörsen som över 10 miljoner användare världen över känner förtroende för. Den är känd som börsen med det bredaste urvalet av tokens, de snabbaste listningarna och de lägsta handelsavgifterna på marknaden. Gå med i MEXC nu för att uppleva likviditet på toppnivå och de mest konkurrenskraftiga avgifterna på marknaden!
Kryptovaluta priser är föremål för hög marknadsrisk och prisvolatilitet. Du bör investera i projekt och produkter som du är bekant med och där du förstår riskerna. Du bör noga överväga din investeringserfarenhet, finansiella situation, investeringsmål och risktolerans och konsultera en oberoende finansiell rådgivare innan du gör någon investering. Detta material ska inte tolkas som finansiell rådgivning. Tidigare resultat är inte en tillförlitlig indikator på framtida resultat. Värdet på din investering kan gå ner såväl som upp, och du kanske inte får tillbaka det belopp du investerat. Du är ensam ansvarig för dina investeringsbeslut. MEXC ansvarar inte för eventuella förluster du kan ådra dig. För mer information, se våra användarvillkor och riskvarning. Observera också att data relaterade till ovan nämnda kryptovaluta som presenteras här (som dess nuvarande livepris) är baserad på tredjepartskällor. De presenteras för dig "i befintligt skick" och endast i informationssyfte, utan representation eller garanti av något slag. Länkar som tillhandahålls till tredjeparts-webbplatser är inte heller under MEXC:s kontroll. MEXC ansvarar inte för tillförlitligheten och riktigheten hos sådana tredjepartswebbplatser och deras innehåll.
|1 TOKERO till VND
₫1,562.21629
|1 TOKERO till AUD
A$0.09142364
|1 TOKERO till GBP
￡0.04333718
|1 TOKERO till EUR
€0.05164842
|1 TOKERO till USD
$0.059366
|1 TOKERO till MYR
RM0.25171184
|1 TOKERO till TRY
₺2.33783308
|1 TOKERO till JPY
¥8.57363772
|1 TOKERO till RUB
₽4.71247308
|1 TOKERO till INR
₹5.11200626
|1 TOKERO till IDR
Rp973.21295904
|1 TOKERO till KRW
₩81.43471684
|1 TOKERO till PHP
₱3.34052482
|1 TOKERO till EGP
￡E.2.95227118
|1 TOKERO till BRL
R$0.32829398
|1 TOKERO till CAD
C$0.08073776
|1 TOKERO till BDT
৳7.27589696
|1 TOKERO till NGN
₦91.75549594
|1 TOKERO till UAH
₴2.46843828
|1 TOKERO till VES
Bs5.9366
|1 TOKERO till PKR
Rs16.77920624
|1 TOKERO till KZT
₸30.4280433
|1 TOKERO till THB
฿1.92820768
|1 TOKERO till TWD
NT$1.75545262
|1 TOKERO till AED
د.إ0.21787322
|1 TOKERO till CHF
Fr0.04808646
|1 TOKERO till HKD
HK$0.46542944
|1 TOKERO till MAD
.د.م0.54082426
|1 TOKERO till MXN
$1.12914132