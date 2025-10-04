To The Sun (SUNPUMP) Tokenomics
To The Sun (SUNPUMP): The Meme Token That’s Pumping Beyond Limits
SUNPUMP isn’t just a meme token—it’s a movement, a community, and an unstoppable force riding the waves of fun and humor. In the world of SUNPUMP, we don't just talk about going to the moon. That’s old news. We’re setting our sights higher and hotter, aiming straight for the sun! Why settle for the moon when the sun is right there, waiting to be conquered?
With SUNPUMP, every pump is a celebration. It’s a token that thrives on the excitement and energy of the community, where every rise brings us closer to the ultimate goal—the sun! Whether you’re holding, swapping, or just enjoying the wild ride, SUNPUMP is all about enjoying the journey and sharing in the meme-fueled fun.
The best part? SUNPUMP is driven by the people. There are no limits to what this meme-powered rocket can achieve when everyone is in on the joke, working together to pump harder than ever. The more we pump, the closer we get to the sun, where we can truly shine brighter than ever.
If you’re looking for a meme token that takes things to the next level, one that’s filled with laughs, inside jokes, and a whole lot of community spirit, then SUNPUMP is your ticket to the sun. Strap in, because we’re not stopping at the moon—this is a one-way trip to the brightest star in the sky!
Remember: when you’re with SUNPUMP, the sky isn’t the limit. The sun is!
To The Sun (SUNPUMP) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden
Att förstå tokenomiken i To The Sun (SUNPUMP) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.
Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:
Totalt utbud:
Det maximala antalet SUNPUMP-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.
Cirkulerande utbud
Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.
Maxutbud:
Taket för hur många SUNPUMP-tokens som kan finnas totalt.
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.
Inflationstakt:
Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.
Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?
Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.
Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.
Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.
Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.
