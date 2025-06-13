ThreeFold Pris (TFT)
Dagens pris för ThreeFold (TFT) är 0.00597881USD. Den har ett aktuellt marknadsvärde på $ 0.00 USD. TFT till USD priset uppdateras i realtid.
Viktiga ThreeFold marknadsresultat:
- 24 timmars handelsvolym är --USD
- ThreeFold prisförändringen under dagen är -4.08%
- Den har ett cirkulerande utbud på 0.00 USD
Få realtidsuppdateringar av priset på TFT till USD pris på MEXC. Håll dig informerad med de senaste uppgifterna och marknadsanalyserna. Det är avgörande för att fatta smarta handelsbeslut på den snabba kryptovalutamarknaden. MEXC är din go-to plattform för korrekt TFT prisinformation.
Under dagen var prisförändringen på ThreeFold till USD $ -0.00025485548677538.
Under de senaste 30 dagarna var prisförändringen på ThreeFold till USD $ -0.0009768269.
Under de senaste 60 dagarna var prisförändringen på ThreeFold till USD $ -0.0003559687.
Under de senaste 90 dagarna var prisförändringen på ThreeFold till USD $ -0.002760272899385315.
|Period
|Ändra (USD)
|Ändra (%)
|Idag
|$ -0.00025485548677538
|-4.08%
|30 dagar
|$ -0.0009768269
|-16.33%
|60 dagar
|$ -0.0003559687
|-5.95%
|90 dagar
|$ -0.002760272899385315
|-31.58%
Upptäck den senaste prisanalysen av ThreeFold: Lägsta och högsta under 24 timmar, ATH och dagliga förändringar:
+0.52%
-4.08%
-11.68%
Djupdyk i marknadsstatistiken: marknadsvärde, 24 timmars volym och utbud:
What is ThreeFold (TFT)? Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract-based infrastructure. According to its documentation, ThreeFold allows any current or future digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure. ThreeFold is driven by an open-source community of projects, stack developers, node operators, infrastructure experts and more. They focus on protecting the vision of a truly decentralized Internet infrastructure that is available, accessible and affordable to everyone, everywhere. The ThreeFold Token (TFT) is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/). Who are the founders of ThreeFold? Kristof de Spiegeleer is a co-founder and CEO at ThreeFold. After completing his masters degree in computer engineering at the university of Gent, de Spiegeleer started building the first data center in Europe with PSI Net in the mid 90s. Followingly, he founded many ventures that brought significant improvements to cloud automation and Internet storage. These were then acquired by Symantec, Verizon, Oracle, TeleNet and more. In 2014, he started meeting other industry experts and co-founders of ThreeFold such as Adnan Fatayerji, Weynand Kuijpers, Owen Kemp and many more. Together, they decided to start from scratch and build the most decentralized Internet and Cloud infrastructure to power the web3 and web4 era. What makes ThreeFold Unique? ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Only by doing so could they eliminate unnecessary code and backdoors that impacted efficiency and security in the current Internet and Cloud models. ThreeFold’s state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads. With solutions highlighted by a game-changing quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world. They integrated with industry-leading tools and frameworks, and anything that runs on Linux can run on ThreeFold’s operating system. More than just an Internet or Cloud project, ThreeFold represents the substrate for the decentralized Internet and cloud. How many ThreeFold Tokens are in circulation? TFT listed on Liquid exchange in June 2020 and announced a total and maximum supply of 4,000,000,000 TFT tokens. The current supply and token distribution can be tracked in [ThreeFold Library](https://library.threefold.me/info/tfgrid/#/tokens/token_overview). According to the documentation, 75% of the total token supply will go towards node operators and the incentivization of the ecosystem. Another 19% of TFT tokens support the continued development of the ThreeFold ecosystem and technology. Lastly, the remaining 6% of the total token supply is allocated to incentivise contributors, founders and team. Where can you buy ThreeFold Tokens? TFT is available on several exchanges and Defi platforms today. ThreeFold aims to incentivise its TFT ecosystem growth towards Defi to remain in alignment with the ecosystem’s values and beliefs. The main platform to buy TFT is PancakeSwap. Other platforms: [1inch](https://app.1inch.io/#/56/swap/BNB/TFT) [Liquid](https://app.liquid.com/exchange/TFTUSDT) [BTC-Alpha](https://btc-alpha.com/en/trade/TFT_BTC) It is important to consider the fact that investing in cryptocurrency carries risk, just like any other investment.
|1 TFT till VND
₫157.33238515
|1 TFT till AUD
A$0.0092073674
|1 TFT till GBP
￡0.0043645313
|1 TFT till EUR
€0.0051417766
|1 TFT till USD
$0.00597881
|1 TFT till MYR
RM0.0253501544
|1 TFT till TRY
₺0.2357444783
|1 TFT till JPY
¥0.8620846139
|1 TFT till RUB
₽0.4767503094
|1 TFT till INR
₹0.5146559648
|1 TFT till IDR
Rp98.0132630064
|1 TFT till KRW
₩8.1901326666
|1 TFT till PHP
₱0.336009122
|1 TFT till EGP
￡E.0.2973860094
|1 TFT till BRL
R$0.0332421836
|1 TFT till CAD
C$0.0081311816
|1 TFT till BDT
৳0.7311486749
|1 TFT till NGN
₦9.2694274478
|1 TFT till UAH
₴0.2481804031
|1 TFT till VES
Bs0.597881
|1 TFT till PKR
Rs1.6898508584
|1 TFT till KZT
₸3.0691623254
|1 TFT till THB
฿0.1938330202
|1 TFT till TWD
NT$0.1768531998
|1 TFT till AED
د.إ0.0219422327
|1 TFT till CHF
Fr0.0048428361
|1 TFT till HKD
HK$0.0468738704
|1 TFT till MAD
.د.م0.0547061115
|1 TFT till MXN
$0.1137767543