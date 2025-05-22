The Loonies Pris (LOON)
Dagens pris för The Loonies (LOON) är 0USD. Den har ett aktuellt marknadsvärde på $ 248.25K USD. LOON till USD priset uppdateras i realtid.
Viktiga The Loonies marknadsresultat:
- 24 timmars handelsvolym är --USD
- The Loonies prisförändringen under dagen är +0.35%
- Den har ett cirkulerande utbud på 1.00B USD
Få realtidsuppdateringar av priset på LOON till USD pris på MEXC. Håll dig informerad med de senaste uppgifterna och marknadsanalyserna. Det är avgörande för att fatta smarta handelsbeslut på den snabba kryptovalutamarknaden. MEXC är din go-to plattform för korrekt LOON prisinformation.
Under dagen var prisförändringen på The Loonies till USD $ 0.
Under de senaste 30 dagarna var prisförändringen på The Loonies till USD $ 0.
Under de senaste 60 dagarna var prisförändringen på The Loonies till USD $ 0.
Under de senaste 90 dagarna var prisförändringen på The Loonies till USD $ 0.
|Period
|Ändra (USD)
|Ändra (%)
|Idag
|$ 0
|+0.35%
|30 dagar
|$ 0
|-19.48%
|60 dagar
|$ 0
|-37.42%
|90 dagar
|$ 0
|--
Upptäck den senaste prisanalysen av The Loonies: Lägsta och högsta under 24 timmar, ATH och dagliga förändringar:
+0.24%
+0.35%
+0.28%
Djupdyk i marknadsstatistiken: marknadsvärde, 24 timmars volym och utbud:
$LOON is the community token for The Loonies NFT collection, an initiative designed to bring together a vibrant and engaged community on the Aptos blockchain. This token embodies the spirit of The Loonies by offering its members access to a range of exclusive content, events, and rewards, all while promoting an inclusive and participatory ecosystem. Launched on August 16 through a fair launch process via the Uptos Launchpad, $LOON marks a significant step in creating a transparent and equitable platform. The fair launch mechanism ensures that the distribution of $LOON tokens is handled impartially, giving every participant an equal opportunity to become a part of the community without favoritism towards early or insider investors. The Loonies community is at the heart of the $LOON project. With a focus on empowering its members, $LOON provides access to unique opportunities that are exclusively available to token holders. This includes special content, exclusive events, and various rewards that enhance the overall experience for the community. By holding $LOON tokens, members can actively engage with the ecosystem, participate in special activities, and benefit from rewards that are tailored to foster long-term involvement and support. As The Loonies continue to grow, the $LOON token will play a central role in expanding the community’s reach and enhancing its engagement. Future plans include introducing additional features and utilities that will further enrich the token’s value and its benefits for holders. The emphasis will remain on nurturing a user-driven environment where the community’s input and participation are crucial to the project’s evolution. The vision behind $LOON is to build a decentralized and inclusive ecosystem where The Loonies community can thrive. By prioritizing community engagement and offering valuable incentives, $LOON aims to create a dynamic and collaborative space where every member has a stake in the project’s success. The ongoing development and expansion of the $LOON ecosystem will continue to reflect the commitment to making The Loonies community a central and thriving part of the Aptos blockchain experience.
