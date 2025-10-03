TenX (PAY) Tokenomics
TenX (PAY) Tokenomics och prisanalys
Utforska viktiga tokenomics och prisdata för TenX(PAY), inklusive marknadsvärde, leveransuppgifter, FDV och prishistorik. Förstå tokens aktuella värde och marknadsposition på ett ögonblick.
TenX (PAY) Information
TenX is a payment platform that facilitates digital and physical modes of transaction for cryptocurrencies to any merchant, even if they don’t accept cryptocurrencies. Physical and digital modes of course, include bank accounts, wallets, debit cards, cash and much more. The primary agenda of the company is to make it easier and faster to use cryptocurrency and accelerate adoption for the industry. The TenX blockchain supports the PAY token, which is the fuel that runs the network and is the cryptocurrency using which transactions on the network are made.
TenX came into existence in 2011 and was created by Toby Hoenisch. While at the university, he took a keen interest in cryptography though he believed that there was no success for cryptocurrencies.In 2012, Toby started trading Bitcoin when he got to know a member of bitcoin-community who was not able to open an account in bank and used TenX crypto currency instead. Toby Hoenisch and Michael Sperk started a one-bit start up in 2015 and introduced us to a debit card, through which payments with bitcoin could be done.
Cryptocurrency adoption is a longstanding problem - with most cryptocurrencies remaining relegated to the realms of hype and not seeing real-world usage, not as much as the enthusiasts would like, at least. This is an important problem being solved by the TenX coin, which seeks to make it easy for the end user to use cryptocurrencies by removing the hurdles associated with keeping different wallets and using them separately. As with all other investments, it is wise to do your own research, but seeing that TenX seems to be solving unique problems, it may certainly be worth a look.
TenX (PAY) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden
Att förstå tokenomiken i TenX (PAY) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.
Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:
Totalt utbud:
Det maximala antalet PAY-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.
Cirkulerande utbud
Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.
Maxutbud:
Taket för hur många PAY-tokens som kan finnas totalt.
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.
Inflationstakt:
Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.
Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?
Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.
Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.
Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.
Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.
