Qudefi Pris (QUDEFI)
Dagens pris för Qudefi (QUDEFI) är 0USD. Den har ett aktuellt marknadsvärde på $ 36.02K USD. QUDEFI till USD priset uppdateras i realtid.
Viktiga Qudefi marknadsresultat:
- 24 timmars handelsvolym är --USD
- Qudefi prisförändringen under dagen är --
- Den har ett cirkulerande utbud på 100.00M USD
Få realtidsuppdateringar av priset på QUDEFI till USD pris på MEXC. Håll dig informerad med de senaste uppgifterna och marknadsanalyserna. Det är avgörande för att fatta smarta handelsbeslut på den snabba kryptovalutamarknaden. MEXC är din go-to plattform för korrekt QUDEFI prisinformation.
Under dagen var prisförändringen på Qudefi till USD $ 0.
Under de senaste 30 dagarna var prisförändringen på Qudefi till USD $ 0.
Under de senaste 60 dagarna var prisförändringen på Qudefi till USD $ 0.
Under de senaste 90 dagarna var prisförändringen på Qudefi till USD $ 0.
|Period
|Ändra (USD)
|Ändra (%)
|Idag
|$ 0
|--
|30 dagar
|$ 0
|+10.57%
|60 dagar
|$ 0
|-94.61%
|90 dagar
|$ 0
|--
Upptäck den senaste prisanalysen av Qudefi: Lägsta och högsta under 24 timmar, ATH och dagliga förändringar:
--
--
0.00%
Djupdyk i marknadsstatistiken: marknadsvärde, 24 timmars volym och utbud:
About QuLabs QuLabs wants to empower crypto investors on their journey to financial freedom through advanced AI-driven technology and strategic partnerships. We are creating an ecosystem that tackles the challenges in the crypto space with a transparent, regulated, and straightforward approach. The QuLabs ecosystem is made up of three parts: QuSoft, the FinTech entity behind QuLabs, has developed and deployed the software that forms the foundation of our core operations. This robust technology supports the key QuEx, the a regulated, Swiss-based centralized exchange (CEX) whose initial focus will be our unique, proprietary autonomous wealth management tool, and building out the features you would expect from a top-tier exchange. $QUDEFI, the native token that powers the QuEx ecosystem, offering holders exclusive access features and benefits across the platform and weekly USDT rewards. How was QuLabs established? The founders of the QuLabs ecosystem have an extensive background in FinTech, having previously founded a successful web2 software solutions company. QuSoft was born from the web2 tech, and empowers professional investors in the ever-evolving financial services industry through their partnerships with major financial institutions; licensing them advanced trading software, AI-powered risk management tools, and bridge API solutions. As they have been tested and proven in institutional environments, these technologies generate consistent revenue streams for QuSoft and its shareholders. What makes QuEx unique? We’re building a regulated platform that ensures security, transparency, and seamless integration between digital and traditional finance, providing investors with safe, sustainable ways to grow their wealth while bridging these two worlds effectively. QuEx’s proprietary solution, virtual asset management, combines the best of traditional finance with advanced crypto technology to provide users with cutting-edge strategies and AI-driven asset management, all within a secure and regulated environment. This empowers users to achieve consistent, sustainable returns while minimizing risk. Designed as a fully regulated CEX, QuEx offers a wide array of services with complete compliance and transparency. This secure platform will provide confidence and security, and open up new opportunities for users, allowing them to participate in managed investment strategies previously reserved for institutional clients. What utility does $QUDEFI have? $QUDEFI holders receive two valuable types of benefits without having to lock up or stake their tokens. The first being weekly USDT rewards. QuSoft’s monthly revenue is partially distributed to $QUDEFI holders in the form of ETH or stablecoins, based on the proportion of tokens held. This passive reward structure enables holders to benefit from established revenue streams. The second is exclusive access to unique products and services for $QUDEFI token holders. When our QuEx platform becomes available to the public, clients who wish to enjoy additional access and benefits should maintain a specified balance of the $QUDEFI token.
MEXC är den ledande kryptovalutabörsen som över 10 miljoner användare världen över känner förtroende för. Den är känd som börsen med det bredaste urvalet av tokens, de snabbaste listningarna och de lägsta handelsavgifterna på marknaden. Gå med i MEXC nu för att uppleva likviditet på toppnivå och de mest konkurrenskraftiga avgifterna på marknaden!
Kryptovaluta priser är föremål för hög marknadsrisk och prisvolatilitet. Du bör investera i projekt och produkter som du är bekant med och där du förstår riskerna. Du bör noga överväga din investeringserfarenhet, finansiella situation, investeringsmål och risktolerans och konsultera en oberoende finansiell rådgivare innan du gör någon investering. Detta material ska inte tolkas som finansiell rådgivning. Tidigare resultat är inte en tillförlitlig indikator på framtida resultat. Värdet på din investering kan gå ner såväl som upp, och du kanske inte får tillbaka det belopp du investerat. Du är ensam ansvarig för dina investeringsbeslut. MEXC ansvarar inte för eventuella förluster du kan ådra dig. För mer information, se våra användarvillkor och riskvarning. Observera också att data relaterade till ovan nämnda kryptovaluta som presenteras här (som dess nuvarande livepris) är baserad på tredjepartskällor. De presenteras för dig "i befintligt skick" och endast i informationssyfte, utan representation eller garanti av något slag. Länkar som tillhandahålls till tredjeparts-webbplatser är inte heller under MEXC:s kontroll. MEXC ansvarar inte för tillförlitligheten och riktigheten hos sådana tredjepartswebbplatser och deras innehåll.
|1 QUDEFI till VND
₫--
|1 QUDEFI till AUD
A$--
|1 QUDEFI till GBP
￡--
|1 QUDEFI till EUR
€--
|1 QUDEFI till USD
$--
|1 QUDEFI till MYR
RM--
|1 QUDEFI till TRY
₺--
|1 QUDEFI till JPY
¥--
|1 QUDEFI till RUB
₽--
|1 QUDEFI till INR
₹--
|1 QUDEFI till IDR
Rp--
|1 QUDEFI till KRW
₩--
|1 QUDEFI till PHP
₱--
|1 QUDEFI till EGP
￡E.--
|1 QUDEFI till BRL
R$--
|1 QUDEFI till CAD
C$--
|1 QUDEFI till BDT
৳--
|1 QUDEFI till NGN
₦--
|1 QUDEFI till UAH
₴--
|1 QUDEFI till VES
Bs--
|1 QUDEFI till PKR
Rs--
|1 QUDEFI till KZT
₸--
|1 QUDEFI till THB
฿--
|1 QUDEFI till TWD
NT$--
|1 QUDEFI till AED
د.إ--
|1 QUDEFI till CHF
Fr--
|1 QUDEFI till HKD
HK$--
|1 QUDEFI till MAD
.د.م--
|1 QUDEFI till MXN
$--