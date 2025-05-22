PengyOS Pris (POS)
Dagens pris för PengyOS (POS) är 0USD. Den har ett aktuellt marknadsvärde på $ 21.48K USD. POS till USD priset uppdateras i realtid.
Viktiga PengyOS marknadsresultat:
- 24 timmars handelsvolym är --USD
- PengyOS prisförändringen under dagen är +6.76%
- Den har ett cirkulerande utbud på 998.74M USD
Få realtidsuppdateringar av priset på POS till USD pris på MEXC. Håll dig informerad med de senaste uppgifterna och marknadsanalyserna. Det är avgörande för att fatta smarta handelsbeslut på den snabba kryptovalutamarknaden. MEXC är din go-to plattform för korrekt POS prisinformation.
Under dagen var prisförändringen på PengyOS till USD $ 0.
Under de senaste 30 dagarna var prisförändringen på PengyOS till USD $ 0.
Under de senaste 60 dagarna var prisförändringen på PengyOS till USD $ 0.
Under de senaste 90 dagarna var prisförändringen på PengyOS till USD $ 0.
|Period
|Ändra (USD)
|Ändra (%)
|Idag
|$ 0
|+6.76%
|30 dagar
|$ 0
|+22.62%
|60 dagar
|$ 0
|+26.29%
|90 dagar
|$ 0
|--
Upptäck den senaste prisanalysen av PengyOS: Lägsta och högsta under 24 timmar, ATH och dagliga förändringar:
-0.69%
+6.76%
-3.36%
Djupdyk i marknadsstatistiken: marknadsvärde, 24 timmars volym och utbud:
PengyOS is a meme community on Solana, and their website represents the culture they take great pride in, it simulates an operating system. Initially, their founder, who is also an amateur developer, built the website with the help of ChatGPT and based on open-source project from GitHub, aiming to satirize meme coins that have no real utility. The project was fair-launched on Pump.fun on March 20, 2024. This is a purely community-driven project. When the founder started it, he only had $65 left in his pocket, far from enough to normally launch a meme coin. That’s when he found Pump.fun and fair-launched the project, without any team members. He never expected so many people to resonate with the project and its story. As more community volunteers joined, the project stood out and gradually grew into what we see today. Now, they’ve evolved into a diverse meme community. Whether you're new to crypto, a seasoned trader and investor, or a gaming addict, they aim to be your all-in-one hub for a smooth and enjoyable experience. In PengyOS, users can access various dApps, fun apps, browse crypto news, check out memes, play games, and even listen to their rap album. Yes, you read that right, they have a rap album, and it’s available on platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music. They’ve also created their own decentralized chat service called PengyChat, which adds even more character to PengyOS. They were also invited by Solana Mobile to develop the PengyOS mobile app for their SAGA and Seeker phones, and it’s already live on the Solana Mobile app store, more collaborations with Solana Mobile are coming soon. But have to say that their desktop version offers a better experience for now. This project is full of narrative, their founder isn’t a professional developer, coding is just a hobby for him. Without GitHub open-source projects, ChatGPT, and Pump.fun, PengyOS wouldn’t exist. Thanks to the growing support of community volunteers, the project has reached new heights. Of course, it hasn’t been without its challenges, there were some fake volunteers who tried to mess things up for them, but they overcame those obstacles one by one. A story wouldn’t be interesting without some hurdles, right? Through all the ups and downs, the founder is still here, the OG volunteer team is still here, and the story continues, just like the song from their album - Road to Billions.
MEXC är den ledande kryptovalutabörsen som över 10 miljoner användare världen över känner förtroende för. Den är känd som börsen med det bredaste urvalet av tokens, de snabbaste listningarna och de lägsta handelsavgifterna på marknaden. Gå med i MEXC nu för att uppleva likviditet på toppnivå och de mest konkurrenskraftiga avgifterna på marknaden!
Kryptovaluta priser är föremål för hög marknadsrisk och prisvolatilitet. Du bör investera i projekt och produkter som du är bekant med och där du förstår riskerna. Du bör noga överväga din investeringserfarenhet, finansiella situation, investeringsmål och risktolerans och konsultera en oberoende finansiell rådgivare innan du gör någon investering. Detta material ska inte tolkas som finansiell rådgivning. Tidigare resultat är inte en tillförlitlig indikator på framtida resultat. Värdet på din investering kan gå ner såväl som upp, och du kanske inte får tillbaka det belopp du investerat. Du är ensam ansvarig för dina investeringsbeslut. MEXC ansvarar inte för eventuella förluster du kan ådra dig. För mer information, se våra användarvillkor och riskvarning. Observera också att data relaterade till ovan nämnda kryptovaluta som presenteras här (som dess nuvarande livepris) är baserad på tredjepartskällor. De presenteras för dig "i befintligt skick" och endast i informationssyfte, utan representation eller garanti av något slag. Länkar som tillhandahålls till tredjeparts-webbplatser är inte heller under MEXC:s kontroll. MEXC ansvarar inte för tillförlitligheten och riktigheten hos sådana tredjepartswebbplatser och deras innehåll.
|1 POS till VND
₫--
|1 POS till AUD
A$--
|1 POS till GBP
￡--
|1 POS till EUR
€--
|1 POS till USD
$--
|1 POS till MYR
RM--
|1 POS till TRY
₺--
|1 POS till JPY
¥--
|1 POS till RUB
₽--
|1 POS till INR
₹--
|1 POS till IDR
Rp--
|1 POS till KRW
₩--
|1 POS till PHP
₱--
|1 POS till EGP
￡E.--
|1 POS till BRL
R$--
|1 POS till CAD
C$--
|1 POS till BDT
৳--
|1 POS till NGN
₦--
|1 POS till UAH
₴--
|1 POS till VES
Bs--
|1 POS till PKR
Rs--
|1 POS till KZT
₸--
|1 POS till THB
฿--
|1 POS till TWD
NT$--
|1 POS till AED
د.إ--
|1 POS till CHF
Fr--
|1 POS till HKD
HK$--
|1 POS till MAD
.د.م--
|1 POS till MXN
$--