OneLedger (OLT) Tokenomics och prisanalys
Utforska viktiga tokenomics och prisdata för OneLedger(OLT), inklusive marknadsvärde, leveransuppgifter, FDV och prishistorik. Förstå tokens aktuella värde och marknadsposition på ett ögonblick.
OneLedger (OLT) Information
OneLedger enables you to focus building your business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will make your business application interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform.
OneLedger defines a three-layer consensus protocol to enable more effective integration of different blockchain applications. Business logic can be implemented by the first layer – a configurable role-based consensus protocol leveraging hierarchical grouping similar to the structure of Merkle Tree. The side chain consensus protocol can move consensus traffic from the main chain with public consensus to the side chain with high performance and efficiency. OneLedger block structure enables the synchronization and reference between the three-layer consensus.
The company works as a cross-ledger blockchain platform for people to make exchanges through business methodology. Not only that, but it’s also developed using the enterprise blockchain technology solutions that are running across the globe like something the world has never seen. One Ledger also operates as a powerful consensus engine that will help people with governance, so they can rest assured their transactions are being completed legitimately. The SDK on the platform is also highly customizable. And the platform, in general, is highly scalable and reliable.
The architecture of the One Leger is built around the focal point of building your business software through the One Ledger modularization tools. They are set up to communicate with One Leger’s advanced protocol via the unique API gateway used by the platform developers. The new method of operation is designed to make your business application work together with different private and public blockchains in synchronicity by way of side chains that work together and are implemented via the One Ledger platform. The platform is designed to help people in a wide range of different business models. People in finance, agriculture, transportation, manufacturing and just about anything else will benefit highly from the One Ledger protocol. It works with Bitcoin, Ethereum, HyperLedger and several other platforms.
OneLedger (OLT) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden
Att förstå tokenomiken i OneLedger (OLT) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.
Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:
Totalt utbud:
Det maximala antalet OLT-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.
Cirkulerande utbud
Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.
Maxutbud:
Taket för hur många OLT-tokens som kan finnas totalt.
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.
Inflationstakt:
Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.
Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?
Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.
Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.
Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.
Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.
Prisförutsägelse för OLT
Vill du veta vart OLT kan vara på väg? På OLT sida för prisförutsägelse kombineras marknadssentiment, historiska trender och tekniska indikatorer för att ge information om framtida utsikter.
