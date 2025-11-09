BörsDEX+
Köp kryptoMarknaderSpotTerminer500XEarnEvenemang
Mer
Blue Chip Blitz
Livepriset för Lux SideQuests idag är 0 USD.LSQ börsvärdet är 229,730 USD. Följ prisuppdateringar för LSQ till USD i realtid, samt prisuppdateringar, live-diagram, marknadsvärde, 24-timmars volym och mer!Livepriset för Lux SideQuests idag är 0 USD.LSQ börsvärdet är 229,730 USD. Följ prisuppdateringar för LSQ till USD i realtid, samt prisuppdateringar, live-diagram, marknadsvärde, 24-timmars volym och mer!

Mer om LSQ

LSQ prisinformation

Vad är LSQ

LSQ whitepaper

LSQ officiell webbplats

LSQ tokenomics

LSQ Prisförutsägelse

Tjäna

Airdrop+

Nyheter

Blogg

Lär dig

Lux SideQuests Logotyp

Lux SideQuests Pris (LSQ)

Onoterad

1 LSQ-till-USD pris i realtid:

$0.00022973
$0.00022973$0.00022973
-5.80%1D
mexc
Denna token-data kommer från tredjepart. MEXC fungerar endast som en informationsinsamlare. Utforska andra listade tokens på MEXC Spot-marknaden!
USD
Lux SideQuests (LSQ) Live Pris Diagram
Sidan senast uppdaterad: 2025-11-09 09:14:59 (UTC+8)

Lux SideQuests Pris idag

Livepriset för Lux SideQuests (LSQ) idag är --, med en förändring på 5.81% under de senaste 24 timmarna. Den aktuella omvandlingskursen för LSQ till USD är-- per LSQ.

Lux SideQuests rankas för närvarande nr.- enligt marknadsvärde på $ 229,730, med ett cirkulerande utbud på 1.00B LSQ. Under de senaste 24 timmarna handlades LSQ mellan $ 0 (lägsta) och $ 0 (högsta), vilket återspeglar marknadsaktiviteten. Det högsta priset någonsin var $ 0, medan det lägsta priset någonsin var $ 0.

I kortsiktigt resultat, rörde sig LSQ med -0.65% under den senaste timmen och -6.56% under de senaste 7 dagarna. Under den senaste dagen uppgick den totala handelsvolymen till --.

Lux SideQuests (LSQ) Marknadsinformation

$ 229.73K
$ 229.73K$ 229.73K

--
----

$ 229.73K
$ 229.73K$ 229.73K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

Det aktuella börsvärdet för Lux SideQuests är $ 229.73K, med en 24h-handelsvolym på --. Det cirkulerande utbudet av LSQ är 1.00B, med ett totalt utbud på 1000000000.0. Dess fulla marknadsvärde (FDV) är $ 229.73K.

Lux SideQuests Prishistorik USD

24 timmars prisändringsintervall:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
lägsta under 24-timmar
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
högsta under 24-timmar

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.65%

-5.80%

-6.56%

-6.56%

Lux SideQuests (LSQ) Prishistorik USD

Under dagen var prisförändringen på Lux SideQuests till USD $ 0.
Under de senaste 30 dagarna var prisförändringen på Lux SideQuests till USD $ 0.
Under de senaste 60 dagarna var prisförändringen på Lux SideQuests till USD $ 0.
Under de senaste 90 dagarna var prisförändringen på Lux SideQuests till USD $ 0.

PeriodÄndra (USD)Ändra (%)
Idag$ 0-5.80%
30 dagar$ 0-63.61%
60 dagar$ 0--
90 dagar$ 0--

Prisförutsägelse för Lux SideQuests

Lux SideQuests (LSQ) Prisprognos för 2030 (om 5 år)
Följs prisprognosmodulen ovan är målpriset för LSQ $ -- under 2030 med en tillväxttakt på 0.00%.
Lux SideQuests (LSQ) Prisprognos för 2040 (om 15 år)

År 2040 skulle priset på Lux SideQuests potentiellt kunna öka med 0.00%. Den kan nå ett handelspris på $ --.

MEXC-verktyg
För scenarioförutsägelser i realtid och en mer personlig analys kan användarna använda MEXC:s prisförutsägelse-verktyg och AI Market Insights.
Friskrivning: Dessa scenarier är illustrativa och pedagogiska; kryptovalutor är volatila – gör din egen bedömning (DYOR) innan du fattar beslut.
Vill du priset som Lux SideQuests kommer att nå 2025-2026? Besök vår Price Prediction-sida för LSQ prisförutsägelser för åren 2025-2026 genom att klicka på Lux SideQuests Price Prediction.

Vad är Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

What Is Lux SideQuests?

Lux SideQuests is a Twitch chatbot that enables community-funded challenges for streamers through its SideQuest Sub mechanism. Built on Solana blockchain, Lux operates directly within streamer channels, allowing viewers to collectively create and fund challenges using a standardized contribution model.

The chatbot facilitates a structure where each SideQuest Sub costs $6.99, consisting of a Twitch gifted subscription plus $1.00 additional contribution. This allows communities to pool resources for challenge prize pools while streamers receive compensation through Twitch's subscription system. The chatbot handles all transaction processing, challenge tracking, and reward distribution without requiring streamers or viewers to leave the Twitch platform.

LSQ is the native utility token used for:

  • Providing liquidity within the protocol's economy
  • Facilitating transactions between participants
  • Enabling governance participation for protocol development
  • Rewarding active community members through the chatter reward system

Lux accepts both traditional payment methods (credit and debit cards) and cryptocurrency (USDC on Solana), making participation accessible regardless of blockchain experience. When streamers complete challenges tracked by the bot, they receive accumulated gifted subscriptions directly through Twitch, while 5% of additional fees are distributed to active chat participants.

How Does Lux SideQuests Work?

The chatbot monitors channel activity and facilitates the SideQuest Sub mechanism, which standardizes community contributions at $6.99 per unit. This amount includes one Twitch gifted subscription valued at $5.99 plus $1.00 that contributes to the challenge prize pool. Viewers interact with Lux through chat commands to purchase SideQuest Subs, propose challenges, and track progress toward completion.

Communities can purchase multiple SideQuest Subs to increase challenge stakes, with the bot aggregating contributions in real-time. Upon challenge completion, Lux automatically distributes gifted subscriptions to the streamer through Twitch's API integration. The accumulated prize pool from additional dollar contributions is then awarded to a randomly selected viewer participant who engaged during the challenge.

The chatbot leverages Solana blockchain technology for transparent transaction processing and efficient settlement. Users can pay with traditional payment methods or USDC cryptocurrency, with all transactions recorded on-chain for verification. This infrastructure operates behind the scenes while maintaining a seamless chat experience.

Who Are the Founders of Lux SideQuests?

Information about the founding team of Lux SideQuests is not publicly disclosed in available documentation. The project focuses on building chatbot infrastructure at the intersection of live streaming, gaming, and blockchain technology.

What Makes Lux SideQuests Unique?

Lux SideQuests distinguishes itself by operating entirely within the Twitch chat environment rather than requiring external platforms or applications. The chatbot integrates with existing streaming infrastructure, allowing streamers to receive compensation through familiar channels while adding a collaborative funding layer accessible through simple chat commands.

The standardized SideQuest Sub pricing at $6.99 removes complexity from community pooling. Viewers understand exactly what their contribution represents through bot-displayed information, making it simple to coordinate larger challenges without complicated calculations or variable pricing structures.

The chatbot's payment flexibility accommodates both cryptocurrency users and those who prefer traditional payment methods. This approach lowers barriers to entry while maintaining blockchain benefits such as transparency and efficient settlement, all processed through bot interactions.

The chatter reward system, which distributes 5% of additional fees to active community members, creates an incentive structure that encourages sustained engagement. The bot tracks participation and automatically handles reward distribution, fostering more interactive streaming communities without manual intervention.

How Many LSQ Tokens Are There in Circulation?

Specific tokenomics details including total supply, circulation numbers, and distribution mechanisms for LSQ tokens have not been disclosed in available documentation.

How Is the Lux SideQuests Network Secured?

Lux SideQuests operates on the Solana blockchain, which uses a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism combined with Proof-of-History for transaction ordering. This infrastructure provides the security foundation for all on-chain transactions processed by the chatbot.

The bot's integration with Twitch relies on secure API connections to ensure proper distribution of gifted subscriptions. Payment processing for fiat transactions is handled through established payment processors that maintain industry-standard security protocols. The chatbot architecture is designed to handle multiple concurrent channel operations while maintaining transaction integrity.

Where Can I Buy Lux SideQuests (LSQ)?

Trading availability and exchange listings for LSQ tokens have not been specified in available documentation. Users interested in acquiring LSQ should check the project's official channels for updated information on token availability and supported trading platforms.

MEXC är den ledande kryptovalutabörsen som över 10 miljoner användare världen över känner förtroende för. Den är känd som börsen med det bredaste urvalet av tokens, de snabbaste listningarna och de lägsta handelsavgifterna på marknaden. Gå med i MEXC nu för att uppleva likviditet på toppnivå och de mest konkurrenskraftiga avgifterna på marknaden!

Lux SideQuests (LSQ) resurs

Whitepaper
Officiell webbplats

Folk frågar också: Andra frågor om Lux SideQuests

Hur mycket kommer 1 Lux SideQuests att vara värd år 2030?
Om Lux SideQuests skulle växa med 5% per år skulle det uppskattade värdet kunna uppgå till cirka $-- 2026, $-- 2030, $-- 2035 och $-- 2040. Dessa siffror illustrerar ett scenario med stadig tillväxt, men det faktiska framtida priset kommer att bero på marknadsintroduktion, utveckling av regelverk och makroekonomiska förhållanden. Du kan se den fullständiga projektionstabellen nedan för en detaljerad uppdelning år för år av potentiella Lux SideQuests-priser och förväntad avkastning.
Sidan senast uppdaterad: 2025-11-09 09:14:59 (UTC+8)

Lux SideQuests (LSQ) Viktiga branschuppdateringar

Tid (UTC+8)TypInformation
11-08 07:05:00Branschuppdateringar
"Classic" Altcoins Rise Broadly, Storage and Privacy Sector Tokens Show Independent Market Trends
11-07 21:26:04Branschuppdateringar
Possibly affected by multiple project collapses, total lending protocol TVL across the network plummeted by nearly $12 billion
11-07 01:12:41Branschuppdateringar
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear"
11-06 14:15:13Branschuppdateringar
BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap
11-06 11:42:30Branschuppdateringar
Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board
11-05 17:18:00Branschuppdateringar
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%

Utforska mer om Lux SideQuests

Fler kryptovalutor att utforska

De bästa kryptovalutorna med marknadsdata tillgängligt på MEXC

VARM

De för närvarande trendande kryptovalutorna som får betydande marknadsuppmärksamhet

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Solana

Solana

SOL
Zcash

Zcash

ZEC
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
UCN

UCN

UCN

Nyligen tillagd

Nyligen noterade kryptovalutor som är tillgängliga för handel

OTS

OTS

OTS

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

LUXURY

LUXURY

LXY

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

MetaArena

MetaArena

TIMI

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

CC

CC

CC

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Splendor

Splendor

SPLD

$0.2976
$0.2976$0.2976

+48.80%

Top Gainers

Dagens bästa kryptopumpar

NXT Protocol

NXT Protocol

NXT

$0.0025434
$0.0025434$0.0025434

+263.34%

Neuralinker

Neuralinker

NEURALINKER

$0.00004403
$0.00004403$0.00004403

+123.50%

Swarm Network

Swarm Network

TRUTH

$0.04443
$0.04443$0.04443

+89.79%

Jump Tom

Jump Tom

JUMP

$0.000000001899
$0.000000001899$0.000000001899

+70.92%

AEGIS

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.000006400
$0.000006400$0.000006400

+28.00%

Friskrivning

Kryptovaluta priser är föremål för hög marknadsrisk och prisvolatilitet. Du bör investera i projekt och produkter som du är bekant med och där du förstår riskerna. Du bör noga överväga din investeringserfarenhet, finansiella situation, investeringsmål och risktolerans och konsultera en oberoende finansiell rådgivare innan du gör någon investering. Detta material ska inte tolkas som finansiell rådgivning. Tidigare resultat är inte en tillförlitlig indikator på framtida resultat. Värdet på din investering kan gå ner såväl som upp, och du kanske inte får tillbaka det belopp du investerat. Du är ensam ansvarig för dina investeringsbeslut. MEXC ansvarar inte för eventuella förluster du kan ådra dig. För mer information, se våra användarvillkor och riskvarning. Observera också att data relaterade till ovan nämnda kryptovaluta som presenteras här (som dess nuvarande livepris) är baserad på tredjepartskällor. De presenteras för dig "i befintligt skick" och endast i informationssyfte, utan representation eller garanti av något slag. Länkar som tillhandahålls till tredjeparts-webbplatser är inte heller under MEXC:s kontroll. MEXC ansvarar inte för tillförlitligheten och riktigheten hos sådana tredjepartswebbplatser och deras innehåll.