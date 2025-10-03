LOULOU (LOULOU) Tokenomics
LOULOU (LOULOU) Tokenomics och prisanalys
Utforska viktiga tokenomics och prisdata för LOULOU(LOULOU), inklusive marknadsvärde, leveransuppgifter, FDV och prishistorik. Förstå tokens aktuella värde och marknadsposition på ett ögonblick.
LOULOU (LOULOU) Information
Memecoin based on sol.
LOULOU (LOULOU) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden
Att förstå tokenomiken i LOULOU (LOULOU) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.
Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:
Totalt utbud:
Det maximala antalet LOULOU-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.
Cirkulerande utbud
Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.
Maxutbud:
Taket för hur många LOULOU-tokens som kan finnas totalt.
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.
Inflationstakt:
Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.
Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?
Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.
Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.
Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.
Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.
Nu när du förstår LOULOU:s tokenomics, utforska LOULOU-tokens pris i realtid!
Prisförutsägelse för LOULOU
Vill du veta vart LOULOU kan vara på väg? På LOULOU sida för prisförutsägelse kombineras marknadssentiment, historiska trender och tekniska indikatorer för att ge information om framtida utsikter.
