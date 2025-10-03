JulSwap (JULD) Tokenomics

JulSwap (JULD) Tokenomics

Upptäck viktiga insikter om JulSwap(JULD), inklusive dess tokenutbud, distributionsmodell och marknadsdata i realtid.
JulSwap (JULD) Tokenomics och prisanalys

Utforska viktiga tokenomics och prisdata för JulSwap(JULD), inklusive marknadsvärde, leveransuppgifter, FDV och prishistorik. Förstå tokens aktuella värde och marknadsposition på ett ögonblick.

Marlknadsvärde:
$ 82.96K
Totalt utbud:
$ 800.00M
Cirkulerande utbud
$ 592.17M
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
$ 112.07K
Högsta någonsin:
$ 0.75279
Lägsta någonsin:
$ 0
Aktuellt pris:
$ 0.00014009
JulSwap (JULD) Information

What is the project about? JULSWAP DAO: Empowering Community Governance and Decision-Making

JULSWAP DAO is an innovative and community-driven project that places power and decision-making authority directly in the hands of its token holders. With each JULD Token representing a voting right within the DAO, participants have a genuine opportunity to shape the future of the ecosystem.

The Utilization of DAO Token (JULD):

Voting Power: Every JULD Token carries one voting right, ensuring that each participant's voice is heard and considered in the decision-making process.

Proposal Acceptance: To be accepted, proposals require a minimum of 5% of the total token supply to vote with a "YES." This ensures that proposals garner sufficient support before progressing.

Majority Consensus: For a proposal to pass, a minimum of 50% of all votes cast must be positive. This ensures that decisions represent the majority sentiment within the community.

Timely Voting: The voting timeline for proposals is set at 72 hours, providing ample opportunity for community members to participate and contribute their perspectives.

What’s next for your project? Liquidity.Bond DAO Community

What can your token be used for? Earn While You Vote: Here's where it gets truly remarkable! When you exercise your voting rights, you have the opportunity to earn fees in the process. Your engagement and active involvement in the governance of our project are not only appreciated but also rewarded. This unique incentive structure aligns your interests with the success of our ecosystem.

Officiell webbplats:
https://julswap.com

JulSwap (JULD) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden

Att förstå tokenomiken i JulSwap (JULD) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.

Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:

Totalt utbud:

Det maximala antalet JULD-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.

Cirkulerande utbud

Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.

Maxutbud:

Taket för hur många JULD-tokens som kan finnas totalt.

FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):

Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.

Inflationstakt:

Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.

Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?

Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.

Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.

Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.

Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.

Nu när du förstår JULD:s tokenomics, utforska JULD-tokens pris i realtid!

Prisförutsägelse för JULD

Vill du veta vart JULD kan vara på väg? På JULD sida för prisförutsägelse kombineras marknadssentiment, historiska trender och tekniska indikatorer för att ge information om framtida utsikter.

Köp krypto med bara 1 USDT: Din enklaste väg till krypto!

Friskrivning

Tokenomics-data på den här sidan kommer från tredjepartskällor. MEXC kan inte garantera att den är korrekt. Undersök ordentligt innan du investerar.

