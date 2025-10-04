Jewels Da Goat (JEWELS) Tokenomics
Jewels Da Goat (JEWELS) Tokenomics och prisanalys
Utforska viktiga tokenomics och prisdata för Jewels Da Goat(JEWELS), inklusive marknadsvärde, leveransuppgifter, FDV och prishistorik. Förstå tokens aktuella värde och marknadsposition på ett ögonblick.
Jewels Da Goat (JEWELS) Information
Jewels holds a special place in the heart of P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, as the second goat to be rescued and rehabilitated by this beloved sanctuary. P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, known for its mission to rescue and care for animals in need, has become a safe haven for countless animals, offering them a chance to heal, grow, and thrive. Jewels’ journey to the farm is a testament to the unwavering dedication and compassion of the farm's caretakers, who work tirelessly to provide a better life for every animal that comes through their doors.
Before coming to the farm, Jewels had a difficult and uncertain life. She was found in an area where goats were often neglected, wandering without proper care, food, or shelter. Like many animals in similar situations, Jewels was weak, malnourished, and in desperate need of medical attention. It was during this challenging time that P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm stepped in to provide a lifeline. After her rescue, Jewels was brought to the farm, where she was immediately given the medical care, nourishment, and attention she so desperately needed.
At P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, Jewels was given the time and space to heal. The farm’s staff worked closely with veterinarians to ensure her physical recovery, while also focusing on her emotional well-being. She was slowly integrated into the farm’s close-knit community of animals, learning to trust humans and other animals again. This process of rehabilitation took time, but the farm’s nurturing environment proved to be the perfect place for Jewels to regain her strength and confidence.
As Jewels settled into her new home, she became a symbol of resilience and hope. Her transformation from a lost, neglected goat to a strong, confident animal was nothing short of remarkable. Her journey was a reminder of the importance of compassion, as well as the power of second chances. Jewels’ story touched the hearts of everyone who encountered her, inspiring others to support the mission of P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm.
Today, Jewels continues to live at P'Nuts, where she enjoys the company of other rescued animals and the love of the farm’s devoted staff. She is a beloved figure at the farm, embodying the sanctuary's mission of providing a safe, loving environment for animals in need. Jewels’ story is a shining example of the difference that a caring community can make in the life of an animal, offering hope and healing to those who need it most.
Jewels Da Goat (JEWELS) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden
Att förstå tokenomiken i Jewels Da Goat (JEWELS) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.
Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:
Totalt utbud:
Det maximala antalet JEWELS-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.
Cirkulerande utbud
Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.
Maxutbud:
Taket för hur många JEWELS-tokens som kan finnas totalt.
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.
Inflationstakt:
Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.
Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?
Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.
Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.
Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.
Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.
Nu när du förstår JEWELS:s tokenomics, utforska JEWELS-tokens pris i realtid!
Prisförutsägelse för JEWELS
Vill du veta vart JEWELS kan vara på väg? På JEWELS sida för prisförutsägelse kombineras marknadssentiment, historiska trender och tekniska indikatorer för att ge information om framtida utsikter.
Friskrivning
Tokenomics-data på den här sidan kommer från tredjepartskällor. MEXC kan inte garantera att den är korrekt. Undersök ordentligt innan du investerar.
