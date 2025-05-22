InfinityBit Token Pris (IBIT)
Dagens pris för InfinityBit Token (IBIT) är 0USD. Den har ett aktuellt marknadsvärde på $ 37.90K USD. IBIT till USD priset uppdateras i realtid.
Viktiga InfinityBit Token marknadsresultat:
- 24 timmars handelsvolym är --USD
- InfinityBit Token prisförändringen under dagen är +3.11%
- Den har ett cirkulerande utbud på 3.58B USD
Få realtidsuppdateringar av priset på IBIT till USD pris på MEXC. Håll dig informerad med de senaste uppgifterna och marknadsanalyserna. Det är avgörande för att fatta smarta handelsbeslut på den snabba kryptovalutamarknaden. MEXC är din go-to plattform för korrekt IBIT prisinformation.
Under dagen var prisförändringen på InfinityBit Token till USD $ 0.
Under de senaste 30 dagarna var prisförändringen på InfinityBit Token till USD $ 0.
Under de senaste 60 dagarna var prisförändringen på InfinityBit Token till USD $ 0.
Under de senaste 90 dagarna var prisförändringen på InfinityBit Token till USD $ 0.
|Period
|Ändra (USD)
|Ändra (%)
|Idag
|$ 0
|+3.11%
|30 dagar
|$ 0
|+58.01%
|60 dagar
|$ 0
|-96.57%
|90 dagar
|$ 0
|--
Upptäck den senaste prisanalysen av InfinityBit Token: Lägsta och högsta under 24 timmar, ATH och dagliga förändringar:
+0.75%
+3.11%
-30.13%
Djupdyk i marknadsstatistiken: marknadsvärde, 24 timmars volym och utbud:
InfinityBit will be the first Centralised Crypto Exchange (CEX) with on-chain verifiable proof of reserves. Experience unparalleled transparency where every asset held aligns 1:1 with the underlying asset, not fluctuating derivatives. Anyone can self-audit the exchange at any time. About InfinityBit Welcome to InfinityBit, the frontier crypto exchange, where blockchain technology meets market-leading AI. We are a technology-driven company, focused on reshaping the landscape of Centralised Crypto Exchanges (CEX). At InfinityBit, we pioneer innovations that revolutionize the cryptocurrency trading space and make it a more transparent, reliable, and user-friendly exchange to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, buy LTC, and more. buy LTC The founding of InfinityBit Our crypto journey began under the visionary leadership of our Co-Founders Alyssa McKeown and Stefano. Alyssa, an exceptional tech maven, holds the positions of Director, CTO, and CVO, while Stefano brings his extraordinary marketing acumen to the role of CMO. Together, they are assembling a comprehensive team of dedicated and innovative professionals who are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in blockchain and AI technology. Key Innovations Our uniqueness lies in our application of the revolutionary public permissioned blockchain, the FSB. Unlike any other, our centralised exchange is fully on-chain verifiable, promoting a level of transparency that is unprecedented in the industry. From deposits and withdrawals to trade executions, every transaction is visible and verifiable on the blockchain. This real-time self-audit capability offers an unmatched level of trust to our users. AI-Powered Trading We are also developing an AI-powered automated trading system that will bring the power of machine learning to the hands of our customers. This state-of-the-art system uses AI-driven trade signals to execute automated trades on the InfinityBit exchange, providing a significant edge in today's competitive trading environment. IBIT Token As part of our commitment to deliver value to our users, we accept the token IBIT, an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, for a 50% reduction in trading fees on our platform. In addition, IBIT holders can access our customizable, AI-powered automated trading system, giving them an advantage that is unparalleled in the industry. A transparent and open future At InfinityBit, we believe in the power of technology to create a more open, accessible, and fair financial future. We are committed to driving forward-thinking strategies, integrating emerging technologies seamlessly, and fostering a culture of innovation and transparency. We invite you to join us on this exciting journey and look forward to shaping the future of the crypto industry together.
