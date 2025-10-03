Helium IOT (IOT) Tokenomics

Upptäck viktiga insikter om Helium IOT(IOT), inklusive dess tokenutbud, distributionsmodell och marknadsdata i realtid.
Sidan senast uppdaterad: 2025-10-03 16:58:21 (UTC+8)
USD

Helium IOT (IOT) Tokenomics och prisanalys

Utforska viktiga tokenomics och prisdata för Helium IOT(IOT), inklusive marknadsvärde, leveransuppgifter, FDV och prishistorik. Förstå tokens aktuella värde och marknadsposition på ett ögonblick.

Marlknadsvärde:
$ 9.01M
Totalt utbud:
$ 200.00B
Cirkulerande utbud
$ 23.00B
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
$ 78.36M
Högsta någonsin:
$ 0.00381263
Lägsta någonsin:
$ 0
Aktuellt pris:
$ 0.00039181
Helium IOT (IOT) Information

What is the project about? The Helium Network is a decentralized, blockchain-based wireless infrastructure project that allows individuals and organizations to deploy and operate wireless networks through token incentivisation. It leverages the Solana Blockchain for its foundation. The primary token powering the network is HNT, while IOT and MOBILE tokens are used to facilitate the LoRaWAN and 5G networks, respectively.

What makes your project unique? Decentralized Infrastructure: The Helium Network allows for the creation and maintenance of a distributed wireless network by incentivizing participants to contribute resources and share the benefits. Scalable and Secure: The network leverages the Solana Blockchain, which is known for its high scalability, low latency, and robust security. Multi-Use Case Support: The Helium Network supports various use cases, including IoT devices through the LoRaWAN network and high-speed mobile connectivity via the 5G network. Incentivized Participation: The Helium Network employs a token-based system to reward participants and encourage network growth. Proof-of-Coverage (PoC): A unique consensus algorithm employed by the LoRaWAN and 5G subnetworks, which rewards participants for verifying wireless network coverage.

What’s next for your project? Today, the Helium Network is a rapidly growing decentralized wireless infrastructure with a global footprint. It continues to attract new users, developers, and organizations, paving the way for innovative applications and services. As the network expands, it aims to revolutionize the wireless communication landscape and further democratize access to connectivity

What can your token be used for? The IOT token is the Governance token of the LoraWAN IOT Subnetworks, mined by IOT Hotspots through both data transfer proceeds as well as Proof of Coverage.

Officiell webbplats:
https://www.helium.com/

Helium IOT (IOT) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden

Att förstå tokenomiken i Helium IOT (IOT) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.

Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:

Totalt utbud:

Det maximala antalet IOT-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.

Cirkulerande utbud

Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.

Maxutbud:

Taket för hur många IOT-tokens som kan finnas totalt.

FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):

Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.

Inflationstakt:

Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.

Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?

Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.

Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.

Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.

Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.

Nu när du förstår IOT:s tokenomics, utforska IOT-tokens pris i realtid!

Prisförutsägelse för IOT

Vill du veta vart IOT kan vara på väg? På IOT sida för prisförutsägelse kombineras marknadssentiment, historiska trender och tekniska indikatorer för att ge information om framtida utsikter.

