decapitaltoken Pris (DCT)
Dagens pris för decapitaltoken (DCT) är 0.086129USD. Den har ett aktuellt marknadsvärde på $ 326.17K USD. DCT till USD priset uppdateras i realtid.
Viktiga decapitaltoken marknadsresultat:
- 24 timmars handelsvolym är --USD
- decapitaltoken prisförändringen under dagen är -0.49%
- Den har ett cirkulerande utbud på 3.79M USD
Få realtidsuppdateringar av priset på DCT till USD pris på MEXC. Håll dig informerad med de senaste uppgifterna och marknadsanalyserna. Det är avgörande för att fatta smarta handelsbeslut på den snabba kryptovalutamarknaden. MEXC är din go-to plattform för korrekt DCT prisinformation.
Under dagen var prisförändringen på decapitaltoken till USD $ -0.00042705940138004.
Under de senaste 30 dagarna var prisförändringen på decapitaltoken till USD $ +0.0111963479.
Under de senaste 60 dagarna var prisförändringen på decapitaltoken till USD $ +0.0063540463.
Under de senaste 90 dagarna var prisförändringen på decapitaltoken till USD $ -0.00264805177317706.
|Period
|Ändra (USD)
|Ändra (%)
|Idag
|$ -0.00042705940138004
|-0.49%
|30 dagar
|$ +0.0111963479
|+13.00%
|60 dagar
|$ +0.0063540463
|+7.38%
|90 dagar
|$ -0.00264805177317706
|-2.98%
Upptäck den senaste prisanalysen av decapitaltoken: Lägsta och högsta under 24 timmar, ATH och dagliga förändringar:
-0.00%
-0.49%
-3.95%
Djupdyk i marknadsstatistiken: marknadsvärde, 24 timmars volym och utbud:
DE-Capital is the world's first community-driven, decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) based modern digital venture capital platform, designed to provide everyone with the opportunity to participate in venture capital. DE-Capital is building an innovative open Web 3.0 venture capital service protocol that brings together high-quality developers and communities to participate in this emerging sector, creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem. Users can experience new, transparent, and verifiable global investment opportunities on the platform. DE-Capital is funded by the "Dynamism Life Foundation" based in Singapore, in collaboration with numerous well-known communities. It has an operational center in Malaysia. Its core organization is the community, managed through a robust DAO governance system. The foundation has previously invested in several large Web 3.0 projects, boasting extensive operational experience and a successful project track record, which provides a solid foundation for DE-Capital. In an era where decentralized finance (DeFi) is redefining the contours of investment and governance, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) are emerging as key players. DE-Capital stands at the forefront of this transformation, combining the principles of DAO with the strategic acumen of venture capital (VC) to unlock unprecedented opportunities in the investment sector. The evolution of venture capital in the context of DAOS Traditionally, venture capital has been the domain of elite, centralized institutions, where decisions are made in a closed environment and investment opportunities are reserved for a select few. However, the emergence of DAOs disrupts this status quo by democratizing the investment and decision-making process. DE-Capital leverages blockchain technology to create a decentralized venture capital platform where transparency, inclusivity, and community governance are not just ideals, but operational realities. DE-Capital is not just a venture capital fund; it is a revolutionary model that combines the efficiency and expertise of traditional VC with the transparency, inclusivity, and collective intelligence of DAOs. By integrating these dimensions, DE-Capital offers a unique platform where stakeholders can directly participate in the investment process, from scouting potential startups to making critical strategic decisions. The core philosophy of DE-Capital is to empower its community members. Every DE-Capital token holder is not only an investor but also an integral part of the decision-making structure. This collective approach ensures that investments align with the interests of the community and benefit from the diverse insights and expertise of its members. DE-Capital leverages blockchain technology to ensure unparalleled transparency and efficiency in its operations. Every transaction, decision, and investment is recorded on the blockchain, providing a transparent and immutable record accessible to all members. This not only builds trust within the community but also streamlines the investment process, climinating many bureaucratic hurdles common in traditional venture capital.
MEXC är den ledande kryptovalutabörsen som över 10 miljoner användare världen över känner förtroende för. Den är känd som börsen med det bredaste urvalet av tokens, de snabbaste listningarna och de lägsta handelsavgifterna på marknaden. Gå med i MEXC nu för att uppleva likviditet på toppnivå och de mest konkurrenskraftiga avgifterna på marknaden!
Kryptovaluta priser är föremål för hög marknadsrisk och prisvolatilitet. Du bör investera i projekt och produkter som du är bekant med och där du förstår riskerna. Du bör noga överväga din investeringserfarenhet, finansiella situation, investeringsmål och risktolerans och konsultera en oberoende finansiell rådgivare innan du gör någon investering. Detta material ska inte tolkas som finansiell rådgivning. Tidigare resultat är inte en tillförlitlig indikator på framtida resultat. Värdet på din investering kan gå ner såväl som upp, och du kanske inte får tillbaka det belopp du investerat. Du är ensam ansvarig för dina investeringsbeslut. MEXC ansvarar inte för eventuella förluster du kan ådra dig. För mer information, se våra användarvillkor och riskvarning. Observera också att data relaterade till ovan nämnda kryptovaluta som presenteras här (som dess nuvarande livepris) är baserad på tredjepartskällor. De presenteras för dig "i befintligt skick" och endast i informationssyfte, utan representation eller garanti av något slag. Länkar som tillhandahålls till tredjeparts-webbplatser är inte heller under MEXC:s kontroll. MEXC ansvarar inte för tillförlitligheten och riktigheten hos sådana tredjepartswebbplatser och deras innehåll.
|1 DCT till VND
₫2,266.484635
|1 DCT till AUD
A$0.13349995
|1 DCT till GBP
￡0.06373546
|1 DCT till EUR
€0.07579352
|1 DCT till USD
$0.086129
|1 DCT till MYR
RM0.36604825
|1 DCT till TRY
₺3.34266649
|1 DCT till JPY
¥12.34056312
|1 DCT till RUB
₽6.88084581
|1 DCT till INR
₹7.37781014
|1 DCT till IDR
Rp1,411.95059376
|1 DCT till KRW
₩118.96223609
|1 DCT till PHP
₱4.79394014
|1 DCT till EGP
￡E.4.29353065
|1 DCT till BRL
R$0.48576756
|1 DCT till CAD
C$0.11885802
|1 DCT till BDT
৳10.50084768
|1 DCT till NGN
₦137.36628081
|1 DCT till UAH
₴3.57176963
|1 DCT till VES
Bs8.096126
|1 DCT till PKR
Rs24.30215864
|1 DCT till KZT
₸43.96540934
|1 DCT till THB
฿2.80952798
|1 DCT till TWD
NT$2.58042484
|1 DCT till AED
د.إ0.31609343
|1 DCT till CHF
Fr0.07062578
|1 DCT till HKD
HK$0.67352878
|1 DCT till MAD
.د.م0.79497067
|1 DCT till MXN
$1.66745744