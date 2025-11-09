BörsDEX+
Livepriset för Centric Swap idag är 0 USD.CNS börsvärdet är 18,626.34 USD. Följ prisuppdateringar för CNS till USD i realtid, samt prisuppdateringar, live-diagram, marknadsvärde, 24-timmars volym och mer!Livepriset för Centric Swap idag är 0 USD.CNS börsvärdet är 18,626.34 USD. Följ prisuppdateringar för CNS till USD i realtid, samt prisuppdateringar, live-diagram, marknadsvärde, 24-timmars volym och mer!

Mer om CNS

CNS prisinformation

Vad är CNS

CNS officiell webbplats

CNS tokenomics

CNS Prisförutsägelse

Tjäna

Airdrop+

Nyheter

Blogg

Lär dig

Centric Swap Logotyp

Centric Swap Pris (CNS)

Onoterad

1 CNS-till-USD pris i realtid:

--
----
-48.90%1D
mexc
USD
Centric Swap (CNS) Live Pris Diagram
Centric Swap Pris idag

Livepriset för Centric Swap (CNS) idag är --, med en förändring på 48.92% under de senaste 24 timmarna. Den aktuella omvandlingskursen för CNS till USD är-- per CNS.

Centric Swap rankas för närvarande nr.- enligt marknadsvärde på $ 18,626.34, med ett cirkulerande utbud på 369.59B CNS. Under de senaste 24 timmarna handlades CNS mellan $ 0 (lägsta) och $ 0 (högsta), vilket återspeglar marknadsaktiviteten. Det högsta priset någonsin var $ 0.01873632, medan det lägsta priset någonsin var $ 0.

I kortsiktigt resultat, rörde sig CNS med -0.03% under den senaste timmen och -47.89% under de senaste 7 dagarna. Under den senaste dagen uppgick den totala handelsvolymen till --.

Centric Swap (CNS) Marknadsinformation

$ 18.63K
$ 18.63K$ 18.63K

--
----

$ 18.63K
$ 18.63K$ 18.63K

369.59B
369.59B 369.59B

369,592,121,791.1336
369,592,121,791.1336 369,592,121,791.1336

Det aktuella börsvärdet för Centric Swap är $ 18.63K, med en 24h-handelsvolym på --. Det cirkulerande utbudet av CNS är 369.59B, med ett totalt utbud på 369592121791.1336. Dess fulla marknadsvärde (FDV) är $ 18.63K.

Centric Swap Prishistorik USD

24 timmars prisändringsintervall:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
lägsta under 24-timmar
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
högsta under 24-timmar

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.01873632
$ 0.01873632$ 0.01873632

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.03%

-48.92%

-47.89%

-47.89%

Centric Swap (CNS) Prishistorik USD

Under dagen var prisförändringen på Centric Swap till USD $ 0.
Under de senaste 30 dagarna var prisförändringen på Centric Swap till USD $ 0.
Under de senaste 60 dagarna var prisförändringen på Centric Swap till USD $ 0.
Under de senaste 90 dagarna var prisförändringen på Centric Swap till USD $ 0.

PeriodÄndra (USD)Ändra (%)
Idag$ 0-48.92%
30 dagar$ 0-44.75%
60 dagar$ 0-77.02%
90 dagar$ 0--

Prisförutsägelse för Centric Swap

Centric Swap (CNS) Prisprognos för 2030 (om 5 år)
Följs prisprognosmodulen ovan är målpriset för CNS $ -- under 2030 med en tillväxttakt på 0.00%.
Centric Swap (CNS) Prisprognos för 2040 (om 15 år)

År 2040 skulle priset på Centric Swap potentiellt kunna öka med 0.00%. Den kan nå ett handelspris på $ --.

MEXC-verktyg
För scenarioförutsägelser i realtid och en mer personlig analys kan användarna använda MEXC:s prisförutsägelse-verktyg och AI Market Insights.
Friskrivning: Dessa scenarier är illustrativa och pedagogiska; kryptovalutor är volatila – gör din egen bedömning (DYOR) innan du fattar beslut.
Vill du priset som Centric Swap kommer att nå 2025-2026? Besök vår Price Prediction-sida för CNS prisförutsägelser för åren 2025-2026 genom att klicka på Centric Swap Price Prediction.

Vad är Centric Swap (CNS)

What Is Centric Swap (CNS)?

Centric Swap (CNS) was first conceived in December 2017. CNS is a Binance Smart Chain-based token that serves as the Centric Network’s on- and off-ramp. Centric Network itself is a dual-cryptocurrency payment network. CNS can be traded freely on cryptocurrency exchanges and offers users access to Centric Rise (CNR) along with liquidity. A decentralized protocol governs the exchange between these tokens and self-regulates the supply to meet the changes in demand. The vision of Centric is to alleviate what they see as the largest obstacle to the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies, which is price volatility. The Centric Foundation was established to advance the adoption of Centric Rise (CNR) and Centric Swap (CNS). Centric has a dual-token model that rewards adoption and stabilizes over time due to its self-regulating supply. The idea behind the model is that, when a user purchases Centric Swap from a trusted cryptocurrency exchange, they can convert it to Centric Rise and benefit from its hourly growth. This leads to the fact that at every moment when the Centric Rise is worth slightly more than Centric Swap, the user can convert CNR back to CNS and reap the rewards. This dual token system creates the conditions for a synthetic stable currency and can regulate the supply of Centric Rise to drive the market price of Centric Swap towards $1.

What Makes Centric Swap Unique?

The two tokens that make up the Centric dual-token model include the Centric Rise (CNR) and the Centric Swap (CNS). CNR trades at a fixed price and has hourly growth, while CNS trades at the price set by the market. At any point in time, Centric Rise can be redeemed for Centric Swap and vice versa. Holding Centric Rise grants a user predetermined hourly earnings on their investment in Centric Swap, ensured by the fact that the value of Centric Rise is constantly increasing in relation to Centric Swap. CNR trades at a predetermined price that is enforced by the Centric protocol and increases every hour when the protocol self-balances. 1 CNS will always convert to CNR at a fixed exchange rate of $1 USD of CNR. In other words, Centric Rise (CNR) stores value, is a transactional currency, has a deflationary supply and an inflationary price and an hourly yield. Centric Swap (CNS) has liquidity, is traded on exchanges, has an elastic supply and a demand indicator. The Centric Protocol governs the token exchange, regulates the supply, is immutable, is censorship-resistant and is independently audited.

How Is the Centric Swap Network Secured?

The Centric Protocol is governed by the Centric Rise smart contract. CNR and CNS are based on the BSC blockchain’s BEP20 standard. Centric Wallet is available where users can store their Centric Rise and Centric Swap. It has features that were specifically designed for these tokens.

Centric Swap (CNS) resurs

Officiell webbplats

Folk frågar också: Andra frågor om Centric Swap

Hur mycket kommer 1 Centric Swap att vara värd år 2030?
Om Centric Swap skulle växa med 5% per år skulle det uppskattade värdet kunna uppgå till cirka $-- 2026, $-- 2030, $-- 2035 och $-- 2040. Dessa siffror illustrerar ett scenario med stadig tillväxt, men det faktiska framtida priset kommer att bero på marknadsintroduktion, utveckling av regelverk och makroekonomiska förhållanden. Du kan se den fullständiga projektionstabellen nedan för en detaljerad uppdelning år för år av potentiella Centric Swap-priser och förväntad avkastning.
Centric Swap (CNS) Viktiga branschuppdateringar

Tid (UTC+8)TypInformation
11-08 07:05:00Branschuppdateringar
"Classic" Altcoins Rise Broadly, Storage and Privacy Sector Tokens Show Independent Market Trends
11-07 21:26:04Branschuppdateringar
Possibly affected by multiple project collapses, total lending protocol TVL across the network plummeted by nearly $12 billion
11-07 01:12:41Branschuppdateringar
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear"
11-06 14:15:13Branschuppdateringar
BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap
11-06 11:42:30Branschuppdateringar
Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board
11-05 17:18:00Branschuppdateringar
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%

Friskrivning

Kryptovaluta priser är föremål för hög marknadsrisk och prisvolatilitet. Du bör investera i projekt och produkter som du är bekant med och där du förstår riskerna. Du bör noga överväga din investeringserfarenhet, finansiella situation, investeringsmål och risktolerans och konsultera en oberoende finansiell rådgivare innan du gör någon investering. Detta material ska inte tolkas som finansiell rådgivning. Tidigare resultat är inte en tillförlitlig indikator på framtida resultat. Värdet på din investering kan gå ner såväl som upp, och du kanske inte får tillbaka det belopp du investerat. Du är ensam ansvarig för dina investeringsbeslut. MEXC ansvarar inte för eventuella förluster du kan ådra dig. För mer information, se våra användarvillkor och riskvarning. Observera också att data relaterade till ovan nämnda kryptovaluta som presenteras här (som dess nuvarande livepris) är baserad på tredjepartskällor. De presenteras för dig "i befintligt skick" och endast i informationssyfte, utan representation eller garanti av något slag. Länkar som tillhandahålls till tredjeparts-webbplatser är inte heller under MEXC:s kontroll. MEXC ansvarar inte för tillförlitligheten och riktigheten hos sådana tredjepartswebbplatser och deras innehåll.