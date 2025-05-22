Bunni Pris (BUNNI)
Dagens pris för Bunni (BUNNI) är 0.01020535USD. Den har ett aktuellt marknadsvärde på $ 7.25M USD. BUNNI till USD priset uppdateras i realtid.
Viktiga Bunni marknadsresultat:
- 24 timmars handelsvolym är --USD
- Bunni prisförändringen under dagen är --
- Den har ett cirkulerande utbud på 705.15M USD
Under dagen var prisförändringen på Bunni till USD $ 0.
Under de senaste 30 dagarna var prisförändringen på Bunni till USD $ 0.
Under de senaste 60 dagarna var prisförändringen på Bunni till USD $ -0.0029429086.
Under de senaste 90 dagarna var prisförändringen på Bunni till USD $ 0.
|Period
|Ändra (USD)
|Ändra (%)
|Idag
|$ 0
|--
|30 dagar
|$ 0
|--
|60 dagar
|$ -0.0029429086
|-28.83%
|90 dagar
|$ 0
|--
Upptäck den senaste prisanalysen av Bunni: Lägsta och högsta under 24 timmar, ATH och dagliga förändringar:
--
--
--
Djupdyk i marknadsstatistiken: marknadsvärde, 24 timmars volym och utbud:
Bunni v2 helps LPs build yield-maximized, dynamic, and automated liquidity pools. Our rehypothecation hook boosts LP returns by pairing steady APYs from lending vaults with swap fees, driving higher yields to our pools before incentives. • Liquidity Density Functions (LDFs): Enable complex liquidity shapes with constant gas cost swaps. These are really nice and offer more customization than our competitors. For example, we are more gas-efficient and customizable than our competitors. • Shapeshifting: This allows for programmatic shifting, morphing, or switching of liquidity distributions. LPs love this. For stablecoins, we have a custom LDF that will actually allow you to buy the dip! TLDR, you can start with a center-heavy shape and automatically switch to edge-heavy before going back to create deep liquidity at the peg again. • Autonomous rebalancing: Maintains optimal token ratios without external keepers. • am-AMM: Recaptures MEV and optimizes fees via auctions. https://x.com/bunni_xyz/status/1788629395487572246 This is a cool feature for LPs and can give market makers a competitive advantage. They "rent" the rights to swap fees so for arbitrage purposes they are essentially trading without a swap fee, just rent. • Surge fee: Protects against sandwiching. • Rehypothecation: Let's idle liquidity outside of the current price tick earn throughout defi, so we could have an LP pool that rehypos the USDC in your pair to a number of projects. Aave, Yearn, Euler, Morpho, for example would work. They love this because it's essentially a new form of TVL. • Volatility-based swap fee: This is a dynamic fee model that adjusts to price volatility. We can use it by default or automatically if the am-amm doesn't get renters. • Auto-compounding: Automatically reinvests fees into liquidity positions.
