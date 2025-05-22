Bitcoin Gold Pris (BTG)
Dagens pris för Bitcoin Gold (BTG) är 0.738076USD. Den har ett aktuellt marknadsvärde på $ 12.93M USD. BTG till USD priset uppdateras i realtid.
Viktiga Bitcoin Gold marknadsresultat:
- 24 timmars handelsvolym är --USD
- Bitcoin Gold prisförändringen under dagen är +1.61%
- Den har ett cirkulerande utbud på 17.51M USD
Få realtidsuppdateringar av priset på BTG till USD pris på MEXC. Håll dig informerad med de senaste uppgifterna och marknadsanalyserna. Det är avgörande för att fatta smarta handelsbeslut på den snabba kryptovalutamarknaden. MEXC är din go-to plattform för korrekt BTG prisinformation.
Under dagen var prisförändringen på Bitcoin Gold till USD $ +0.01167409.
Under de senaste 30 dagarna var prisförändringen på Bitcoin Gold till USD $ +0.2891767006.
Under de senaste 60 dagarna var prisförändringen på Bitcoin Gold till USD $ -0.5102202771.
Under de senaste 90 dagarna var prisförändringen på Bitcoin Gold till USD $ 0.
|Period
|Ändra (USD)
|Ändra (%)
|Idag
|$ +0.01167409
|+1.61%
|30 dagar
|$ +0.2891767006
|+39.18%
|60 dagar
|$ -0.5102202771
|-69.12%
|90 dagar
|$ 0
|--
Upptäck den senaste prisanalysen av Bitcoin Gold: Lägsta och högsta under 24 timmar, ATH och dagliga förändringar:
-0.03%
+1.61%
-2.45%
Djupdyk i marknadsstatistiken: marknadsvärde, 24 timmars volym och utbud:
Bitcoin Gold hopes to change the paradigm around mining on the Bitcoin blockchain. According to the founders, the Bitcoin blockchain has become too centralized. Large companies with huge banks of mining computers now mine the vast majority of Bitcoin. For the founders of Bitcoin Gold, having large companies control the Bitcoin network defeats the purpose of a decentralized ledger and peer-to-peer currencies. In response, they’ve initialized the Bitcoin Gold project. It’s an alternate fork of the Bitcoin blockchain that implements changes that make mining more equitable. The goal of Bitcoin Gold is to create a network where anyone can become a miner with only basic hardware. As a result, Bitcoin Gold mining would be spread among many miners, instead of a few large companies.There have several features such as decentralization. Bitcoin Gold decentralizes mining by adopting a PoW algorithm, Equihash-BTG, which cannot be run on the specialty equipment used for Bitcoin mining (ASIC miners.) This gives ordinary users a fair opportunity to mine with common GPUs. Besides, there have fair distribution. Hard forking Bitcoin’s blockchain fairly and efficiently distributes 16.5 million BTG immediately to people all over the world who have interest in cryptos. Other methods, such as creating coins with a new genesis block, concentrate ownership within a small group. There also have a replay protection. To ensure the safety of the Bitcoin ecosystem, Bitcoin Gold has implemented full replay protection and unique wallet addresses, essential features that protect users and their coins from several kinds of accidents and malicious threats. Most new mineable cryptocurrencies involve ASIC-resistant hashing algorithms, and it’s becoming something of an industry standard to promote decentralization. In that respect, Bitcoin Gold holds a lot to be excited about. At its core, it’s about transitioning the Bitcoin network to more decentralized mining. However, as we saw above, there’s not much evidence that the current Bitcoin mining system is broken. There have been some small complaints, and it’s not ideal that the network is so centralized. Nevertheless, miners on Bitcoin have a lot to lose if they wield their power too aggressively. There are also new entrants to the Bitcoin mining community that are decentralizing control from a few key ASIC farms. The general consensus from Bitcoin experts is there’s not enough new in Bitcoin Gold to warrant an independent investment. While it certainly doesn’t hurt to hold onto your free BTG that you receive as a result of the fork (if you owned Bitcoin before Oct 24), wait until the dust settles before deciding whether to buy more."
MEXC är den ledande kryptovalutabörsen som över 10 miljoner användare världen över känner förtroende för. Den är känd som börsen med det bredaste urvalet av tokens, de snabbaste listningarna och de lägsta handelsavgifterna på marknaden. Gå med i MEXC nu för att uppleva likviditet på toppnivå och de mest konkurrenskraftiga avgifterna på marknaden!
Kryptovaluta priser är föremål för hög marknadsrisk och prisvolatilitet. Du bör investera i projekt och produkter som du är bekant med och där du förstår riskerna. Du bör noga överväga din investeringserfarenhet, finansiella situation, investeringsmål och risktolerans och konsultera en oberoende finansiell rådgivare innan du gör någon investering. Detta material ska inte tolkas som finansiell rådgivning. Tidigare resultat är inte en tillförlitlig indikator på framtida resultat. Värdet på din investering kan gå ner såväl som upp, och du kanske inte får tillbaka det belopp du investerat. Du är ensam ansvarig för dina investeringsbeslut. MEXC ansvarar inte för eventuella förluster du kan ådra dig. För mer information, se våra användarvillkor och riskvarning. Observera också att data relaterade till ovan nämnda kryptovaluta som presenteras här (som dess nuvarande livepris) är baserad på tredjepartskällor. De presenteras för dig "i befintligt skick" och endast i informationssyfte, utan representation eller garanti av något slag. Länkar som tillhandahålls till tredjeparts-webbplatser är inte heller under MEXC:s kontroll. MEXC ansvarar inte för tillförlitligheten och riktigheten hos sådana tredjepartswebbplatser och deras innehåll.
|1 BTG till VND
₫18,925.006716
|1 BTG till AUD
A$1.1440178
|1 BTG till GBP
￡0.54617624
|1 BTG till EUR
€0.64950688
|1 BTG till USD
$0.738076
|1 BTG till MYR
RM3.15158452
|1 BTG till TRY
₺28.65949108
|1 BTG till JPY
¥106.26818248
|1 BTG till RUB
₽59.02393772
|1 BTG till INR
₹63.1793056
|1 BTG till IDR
Rp12,099.60462144
|1 BTG till KRW
₩1,015.23091876
|1 BTG till PHP
₱41.08131016
|1 BTG till EGP
￡E.36.9038
|1 BTG till BRL
R$4.16274864
|1 BTG till CAD
C$1.01854488
|1 BTG till BDT
৳89.87551452
|1 BTG till NGN
₦1,173.40798632
|1 BTG till UAH
₴30.57110792
|1 BTG till VES
Bs69.379144
|1 BTG till PKR
Rs208.01933984
|1 BTG till KZT
₸376.18257568
|1 BTG till THB
฿24.15722748
|1 BTG till TWD
NT$22.16442228
|1 BTG till AED
د.إ2.70873892
|1 BTG till CHF
Fr0.60522232
|1 BTG till HKD
HK$5.77175432
|1 BTG till MAD
.د.م6.80506072
|1 BTG till MXN
$14.29653212