BEINGAI (BEING_AI) Tokenomics
BEINGAI (BEING_AI) Tokenomics och prisanalys
Utforska viktiga tokenomics och prisdata för BEINGAI(BEING_AI), inklusive marknadsvärde, leveransuppgifter, FDV och prishistorik. Förstå tokens aktuella värde och marknadsposition på ett ögonblick.
BEINGAI (BEING_AI) Information
BEINGAI (BEING_AI) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden
Att förstå tokenomiken i BEINGAI (BEING_AI) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.
Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:
Totalt utbud:
Det maximala antalet BEING_AI-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.
Cirkulerande utbud
Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.
Maxutbud:
Taket för hur många BEING_AI-tokens som kan finnas totalt.
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.
Inflationstakt:
Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.
Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?
Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.
Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.
Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.
Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.
Nu när du förstår BEING_AI:s tokenomics, utforska BEING_AI-tokens pris i realtid!
Prisförutsägelse för BEING_AI
Vill du veta vart BEING_AI kan vara på väg? På BEING_AI sida för prisförutsägelse kombineras marknadssentiment, historiska trender och tekniska indikatorer för att ge information om framtida utsikter.
