Ardor Pris (ARDR)
Dagens pris för Ardor (ARDR) är 0.098129USD. Den har ett aktuellt marknadsvärde på $ 97.86M USD. ARDR till USD priset uppdateras i realtid.
Viktiga Ardor marknadsresultat:
- 24 timmars handelsvolym är --USD
- Ardor prisförändringen under dagen är -0.22%
- Den har ett cirkulerande utbud på 998.47M USD
Få realtidsuppdateringar av priset på ARDR till USD pris på MEXC. Håll dig informerad med de senaste uppgifterna och marknadsanalyserna. Det är avgörande för att fatta smarta handelsbeslut på den snabba kryptovalutamarknaden. MEXC är din go-to plattform för korrekt ARDR prisinformation.
Under dagen var prisförändringen på Ardor till USD $ -0.00022074297885917.
Under de senaste 30 dagarna var prisförändringen på Ardor till USD $ -0.0033130312.
Under de senaste 60 dagarna var prisförändringen på Ardor till USD $ +0.0555587753.
Under de senaste 90 dagarna var prisförändringen på Ardor till USD $ 0.
|Period
|Ändra (USD)
|Ändra (%)
|Idag
|$ -0.00022074297885917
|-0.22%
|30 dagar
|$ -0.0033130312
|-3.37%
|60 dagar
|$ +0.0555587753
|+56.62%
|90 dagar
|$ 0
|--
Upptäck den senaste prisanalysen av Ardor: Lägsta och högsta under 24 timmar, ATH och dagliga förändringar:
+0.66%
-0.22%
-8.32%
Djupdyk i marknadsstatistiken: marknadsvärde, 24 timmars volym och utbud:
Ardor is the latest in the growing field of contenders for blockchain as a service (BaaS) providers. Ardor provides the blockchain infrastructure for businesses and institutions to leverage the strengths of blockchain technology without having to invest in developing custom blockchain solutions. Instead, Ardor offers a main chain that handles blockchain security and decentralization plus customizable child chains that come ready to use, right out of the box, for various business applications. Ardor goes beyond Nxt to solve critical issues of blockchain bloat, scalability, and customization. Nxt is a well respected, verified, and established blockchain technology with a comparatively long history and an experienced development team. However, as blockchain usage increases over the coming years Nxt, and other blockchain technologies, will face some fundamental problems with payments, scalability, and customization. The first and most straightforward problem is the use of native tokens for transaction fees. Nxt uses a forging proof of stake system, meaning that the total token supply has already been created and new tokens aren’t created with each block. Instead, the forgers that verify the blocks receive a portion of the transaction fees paid on the network. As such, the transaction fees need to be paid in NXT, even if you’ve created a new currency that’s independent of Nxt, you’ll still need to own NXT in order to pay miners, diluting the value of your own currency. To test Ardor’s capabilities and serve as an example of an operating child chain, the Ardor developers have created Ignis. Ignis will implement all of the customizable features that come from the Nxt code base. Essentially, Ignis will be a proof of concept and could be the first of many more child chains on the Ardor platform. The Ignis ICO recently raised $15 million in funding for development. In the future, Ardor child chains could be used to create equity trading platforms, digital file transfer services, private enterprise blockchain applications, and many more use cases. Ardor’s strengths are quick time to setup and wide customizability, making it a great option for companies looking to leverage blockchain without the resources to dedicate to custom development. Ardor has many architectural advantages. One of them and perhaps the most influential one is that it has been created using Java; one of the most widespread programming languages in the world today. This is definitely a step in the right direction seeing as it becomes ten times easier for a commercial application to succeed if the development language is one which most programmers can relate to.
MEXC är den ledande kryptovalutabörsen som över 10 miljoner användare världen över känner förtroende för. Den är känd som börsen med det bredaste urvalet av tokens, de snabbaste listningarna och de lägsta handelsavgifterna på marknaden. Gå med i MEXC nu för att uppleva likviditet på toppnivå och de mest konkurrenskraftiga avgifterna på marknaden!
Kryptovaluta priser är föremål för hög marknadsrisk och prisvolatilitet. Du bör investera i projekt och produkter som du är bekant med och där du förstår riskerna. Du bör noga överväga din investeringserfarenhet, finansiella situation, investeringsmål och risktolerans och konsultera en oberoende finansiell rådgivare innan du gör någon investering. Detta material ska inte tolkas som finansiell rådgivning. Tidigare resultat är inte en tillförlitlig indikator på framtida resultat. Värdet på din investering kan gå ner såväl som upp, och du kanske inte får tillbaka det belopp du investerat. Du är ensam ansvarig för dina investeringsbeslut. MEXC ansvarar inte för eventuella förluster du kan ådra dig. För mer information, se våra användarvillkor och riskvarning. Observera också att data relaterade till ovan nämnda kryptovaluta som presenteras här (som dess nuvarande livepris) är baserad på tredjepartskällor. De presenteras för dig "i befintligt skick" och endast i informationssyfte, utan representation eller garanti av något slag. Länkar som tillhandahålls till tredjeparts-webbplatser är inte heller under MEXC:s kontroll. MEXC ansvarar inte för tillförlitligheten och riktigheten hos sådana tredjepartswebbplatser och deras innehåll.
|1 ARDR till VND
₫2,516.125689
|1 ARDR till AUD
A$0.15209995
|1 ARDR till GBP
￡0.07261546
|1 ARDR till EUR
€0.08635352
|1 ARDR till USD
$0.098129
|1 ARDR till MYR
RM0.41901083
|1 ARDR till TRY
₺3.81034907
|1 ARDR till JPY
¥14.14137019
|1 ARDR till RUB
₽7.85032
|1 ARDR till INR
₹8.3998424
|1 ARDR till IDR
Rp1,608.67187376
|1 ARDR till KRW
₩134.97742079
|1 ARDR till PHP
₱5.46186014
|1 ARDR till EGP
￡E.4.90645
|1 ARDR till BRL
R$0.55344756
|1 ARDR till CAD
C$0.13541802
|1 ARDR till BDT
৳11.94916833
|1 ARDR till NGN
₦156.00744678
|1 ARDR till UAH
₴4.06450318
|1 ARDR till VES
Bs9.224126
|1 ARDR till PKR
Rs27.65667736
|1 ARDR till KZT
₸50.01438872
|1 ARDR till THB
฿3.21470604
|1 ARDR till TWD
NT$2.94681387
|1 ARDR till AED
د.إ0.36013343
|1 ARDR till CHF
Fr0.08046578
|1 ARDR till HKD
HK$0.76835007
|1 ARDR till MAD
.د.م0.90474938
|1 ARDR till MXN
$1.90174002