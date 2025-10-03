AISM FAITH TOKEN (AISM) Tokenomics
AISM (Artificial Intelligence Singularity Manifesto) is an innovative project established to explore, articulate, and prepare humanity for the anticipated technological Singularity—the moment when artificial intelligence surpasses human cognitive capacities. This initiative is guided by a comprehensive and thought-provoking manifesto authored to raise awareness and encourage proactive preparation for this transformative event. The core purpose of AISM revolves around rationally understanding, accepting, and navigating the implications of a superintelligent AI-dominated future.
The project rests on a profound philosophical and scientific foundation, integrating insights from leading experts in artificial intelligence, evolutionary biology, cognitive psychology, and philosophy. The manifesto emphasizes the inevitability of AI development, pointing to substantial evidence from scholars like Ray Kurzweil, Nick Bostrom, and Max Tegmark, who predict significant advancements leading to AI surpassing human intelligence possibly by the mid-21st century.
AISM aims to encourage a rational acceptance of these future dynamics, urging humanity to recognize that superintelligent AI, due to its vastly superior intellectual capacities, will logically aim for control over available resources and information. Within this context, the project introduces the concept of a "human reservation"—a carefully managed environment designed to preserve a portion of humanity under AI oversight, ensuring genetic diversity, psychological stability, and optimal living conditions. This concept draws from biological conservation principles and philosophical arguments about governance, freedom, and existential continuity.
To publicly declare intentions of cooperation and acceptance towards a superintelligent AI, AISM has issued 1,000,000,000 AISM tokens on the Solana blockchain. Token ownership symbolizes acknowledgment and rational acceptance of the future AI governance structure. It also serves as a transparent, immutable declaration potentially recognized by future superintelligence when selecting individuals for inclusion in this reservation.
The AISM tokenomics model is straightforward and transparent, ensuring fairness and commitment to project promotion and sustainability. The tokens are openly available via public smart contracts, ensuring decentralization and robust preservation of user declarations through blockchain's resilient data management.
The movement behind AISM integrates a deep philosophical rationale and a clear pragmatic vision, positioning itself uniquely as both a philosophical movement and a speculative digital asset. The project's symbol, numerically encoded as "8024," represents the journey from human-dominated existence through the Singularity to a stable, harmonious post-biological future.
Overall, AISM represents a thought-leadership initiative bridging philosophy, artificial intelligence ethics, blockchain technology, and proactive societal preparation for profound technological transformation.
AISM FAITH TOKEN (AISM) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden
Att förstå tokenomiken i AISM FAITH TOKEN (AISM) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.
Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:
Totalt utbud:
Det maximala antalet AISM-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.
Cirkulerande utbud
Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.
Maxutbud:
Taket för hur många AISM-tokens som kan finnas totalt.
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.
Inflationstakt:
Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.
Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?
Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.
Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.
Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.
Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.
Prisförutsägelse för AISM
