Toshi is the Face of Base & Brian Armstrong's beloved cat named after Satoshi Nakamoto. A BASE native project committed to bringing billions onchain.
Djupgående token-struktur för Toshi(TOSHI)
Dyk djupare in i hur TOSHI-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.
Toshi is a memecoin and protocol on the Base blockchain, designed to provide open-source, permissionless tools for creators and developers. Its token economics are highly flexible, as the Toshi platform enables the creation of various token types and launch modes. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of Toshi’s token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
Toshi’s Token Launcher allows users to create different types of tokens on the Base blockchain, each with customizable parameters:
- Standard Token: Basic ERC-20 token for fungible assets.
- Baby Token: Community-driven, deflationary (burns a percentage of each transaction).
- Liquidity Token: Designed for DEX liquidity, with customizable tax and liquidity allocations.
Required fields for issuance include:
- Name, Symbol, Decimals (up to 18), and Total Supply.
- For Baby and Liquidity tokens: additional fields like reward token address, marketing wallet, token rewards %, liquidity %, charity wallet, and charity %.
Launch Modes for token distribution:
- Native Presale (ETH)
- Native Fair Launch (ETH)
- USDC Presale
- USDC Fair Launch
Each mode supports different fundraising and distribution strategies, with parameters for soft/hard caps, min/max buy, start/end times, and liquidity lock duration.
Allocation Mechanism
Token allocation is determined at creation and can be tailored to project needs. Typical allocation fields include:
|Allocation Category
|Description/Mechanism
|Team
|Number of tokens reserved for the team (set at launch)
|Liquidity
|% of tokens allocated to liquidity pools (cannot exceed 25% with other allocations)
|Rewards
|% of tokens for community or user rewards (configurable for Baby tokens)
|Marketing/Charity
|Wallets and % for marketing or charity (optional, with validation rules)
|Presale/Fair Launch
|Tokens available for public sale or fair launch (set at launch)
Note: The sum of certain allocations (e.g., liquidity, rewards, marketing) is capped to ensure no single category dominates the supply.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Toshi tokens are designed for broad utility within the Base ecosystem:
- Utility: Used for platform/app tokens, in-game currencies, tokenized shares/bonds, and DEX liquidity.
- Incentives: Projects can set up reward mechanisms (e.g., Baby tokens distribute rewards, burn supply, or allocate to charity).
- Airdrops & Migrations: The Multisender tool enables efficient airdrops and token migrations to thousands of addresses.
- Launchpad: Projects can raise funds and distribute tokens transparently via presale or fair launch modes.
Incentive Example Table:
|Mechanism
|Description
|Deflationary Burn
|Baby tokens burn a % of each transaction, reducing supply
|Rewards
|A % of transactions can be distributed as rewards to holders or stakers
|Liquidity Fees
|Liquidity tokens can allocate a % of supply to DEX pools, earning fees
|No Tax
|Toshi is currently a 0-tax token, as voted by the community (MeowDAO)
Locking Mechanism
Toshi provides a Locker tool for secure token and liquidity locking:
- Types of Locks: Standard tokens, liquidity tokens (V2/V3), and NFT-based LP tokens.
- Process:
- Select lock type (token, liquidity, or V3).
- Enter token address, beneficiary, amount, and unlock time.
- Approve and submit the lock transaction.
- Use Cases: Investor assurance, liquidity management, milestone-based locks.
Key Features:
- Proof of security for investors.
- Flexible lock durations and beneficiary assignment.
- Verifiable on-chain evidence of locked tokens.
Unlocking Time
- Unlocking is customizable: The unlock time is set during the locking process and can be tailored to project milestones or vesting schedules.
- Withdrawal: Only the designated beneficiary can withdraw tokens after the unlock time has passed.
- Vesting: For presales/fair launches, vesting details (cliff, rate, intervals, duration) can be specified, but are optional and project-dependent.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Mechanism/Details
|Issuance
|Token Launcher (Standard, Baby, Liquidity tokens); customizable supply and parameters
|Allocation
|Team, liquidity, rewards, marketing, charity, presale/fair launch; allocation caps enforced
|Usage/Incentives
|Platform/app utility, DEX liquidity, rewards, deflationary burn, airdrops, 0-tax (community vote)
|Locking
|Locker tool for standard/liquidity tokens; flexible lock types and durations
|Unlocking
|Custom unlock time; vesting optional; withdrawal by beneficiary after unlock time
Additional Notes
- No fixed global vesting or allocation schedule: Each token/project on Toshi can define its own economics at launch.
- Community Governance: Toshi’s tax status and other parameters can be changed via community votes (e.g., MeowDAO).
- Transparency: All token creation, locking, and launch parameters are on-chain and verifiable.
For more details, refer to the official Toshi documentation:
- Token Types
- Locker
- Launchpad
- MeowDAO Vote for 0 Tax
Implications and Analysis
Toshi’s token economics are highly modular, supporting a wide range of project needs and community-driven governance. This flexibility allows for innovative incentive structures, but also places responsibility on project creators to design fair and sustainable tokenomics. The built-in tools for locking and vesting help build trust, while the 0-tax status and open governance reflect a strong community orientation. However, the lack of a standardized allocation or vesting schedule means due diligence is essential for each Toshi-based project.
Toshi (TOSHI) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden
Att förstå tokenomiken i Toshi (TOSHI) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.
Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:
Totalt utbud:
Det maximala antalet TOSHI-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.
Cirkulerande utbud
Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.
Maxutbud:
Taket för hur många TOSHI-tokens som kan finnas totalt.
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.
Inflationstakt:
Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.
Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?
Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.
Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.
Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.
Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.
Nu när du förstår TOSHI:s tokenomics, utforska TOSHI-tokens pris i realtid!
