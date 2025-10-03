Supra (SUPRA) Tokenomics
Supra (SUPRA) Tokenomics och prisanalys
Utforska viktiga tokenomics och prisdata för Supra(SUPRA), inklusive marknadsvärde, leveransuppgifter, FDV och prishistorik. Förstå tokens aktuella värde och marknadsposition på ett ögonblick.
Supra (SUPRA) Information
Supra is a MultiVM Layer 1 starting with MoveVM. Clocking in 500,000 TPS throughput on 300 globally distributed nodes with sub-second consensus latency, Supra is building the world's first vertically integrated, all-in-one blockchain. With native oracle price feeds, onchain randomness, cross-chain communication, and automation, as well as EVM and SolanaVM support coming soon; Supra provides developers everything they need on a unified platform to build Super dApps.
Djupgående token-struktur för Supra(SUPRA)
Dyk djupare in i hur SUPRA-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.
Issuance Mechanism
Supra Token ($SUPRA) was distributed through a combination of airdrop campaigns and a public token sale. The "Countdown to Blast Off" airdrop campaign was notable for verifying over 500,000 unique KYC-verified users, setting a record for Layer 1 blockchain launches. This ensured that all participants were unique human users, effectively preventing bot and sybil attacks. The airdrop and public sale participants are integrated into the Supra Layer-1 blockchain ecosystem.
Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table for $SUPRA was not available in the structured datasets, the available information highlights the following:
- A significant portion of tokens was allocated to airdrop participants (over 500,000 KYC-verified users).
- Another portion was distributed to participants in the October 2023 Public Token Sale.
- The project also launched a $100 million ecosystem fund to attract developers, suggesting further allocations for ecosystem growth and incentives.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
$SUPRA is the native token of the Supra blockchain, a high-performance, vertically integrated Layer-1 with features such as Multi-VM support, oracles, VRF, bridges, and automation, powered by the Moonshot consensus mechanism. The token is used to:
- Incentivize network participation and security.
- Power decentralized applications (dApps) and developer activities, especially through the "Super dApp Showdown" and ecosystem fund.
- Reward users and developers for contributing to the network and ecosystem.
Locking Mechanism
Specific details on the locking mechanism (such as vesting schedules, lock-up periods for team, investors, or ecosystem funds) were not available in the structured datasets or public reports as of the latest data. However, the use of KYC and structured airdrop/public sale processes suggests an emphasis on fair and gradual distribution.
Unlocking Time
No detailed unlocking schedule or table was available for $SUPRA in the structured datasets. However, the airdrop and public sale distributions have already begun, and further unlocks may be tied to ecosystem milestones or developer incentives, as is common in Layer-1 blockchain projects.
Summary Table (where data is available)
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Airdrop (500,000+ KYC users), Public Token Sale
|Allocation
|Airdrop participants, Public Sale, Ecosystem Fund (developer incentives)
|Usage/Incentive
|Network security, dApp development, user/developer rewards
|Locking
|Not explicitly disclosed; likely structured for fair distribution
|Unlocking
|Airdrop and sale distributions ongoing; further unlocks may be milestone-based
Additional Context and Implications
- Decentralization and Security: The large-scale KYC-verified airdrop and public sale aim to ensure a broad, decentralized user base and reduce the risk of concentration or manipulation.
- Ecosystem Growth: The $100 million ecosystem fund and developer incentives are designed to bootstrap dApp development and attract talent, which is critical for Layer-1 adoption.
- Transparency: While the project has taken steps to ensure fair distribution, the lack of a fully public, detailed vesting/unlock schedule may be a limitation for some stakeholders seeking maximum transparency.
- Future Developments: As the Supra blockchain matures, more detailed disclosures on vesting, lock-ups, and ongoing unlocks may be published, especially as ecosystem incentives are distributed.
Note: The above synthesis is based on the most recent and relevant available data. For the latest and most granular details, stakeholders should monitor official Supra Token communications and documentation.
Supra (SUPRA) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden
Att förstå tokenomiken i Supra (SUPRA) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.
Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:
Totalt utbud:
Det maximala antalet SUPRA-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.
Cirkulerande utbud
Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.
Maxutbud:
Taket för hur många SUPRA-tokens som kan finnas totalt.
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.
Inflationstakt:
Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.
Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?
Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.
Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.
Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.
Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.
Nu när du förstår SUPRA:s tokenomics, utforska SUPRA-tokens pris i realtid!
Hur man köper SUPRA
Är du intresserad av att lägga till Supra(SUPRA) i din portfölj? MEXC stöder olika metoder för att köpa SUPRA, inklusive kreditkort, banköverföringar och peer-to-peer-handel. Oavsett om du är nybörjare eller proffs gör MEXC att kryptoköp är enkelt och säkert.
Supra (SUPRA) Prishistorik
Att analysera prishistoriken för SUPRA hjälper användare att förstå tidigare marknadsrörelser, viktiga stöd-/motståndsnivåer och volatilitetsmönster. Oavsett om du vill följa “all-time-highs” eller identifiera trender är historiska data en viktig del av prisprognoser och teknisk analys.
Prisförutsägelse för SUPRA
Vill du veta vart SUPRA kan vara på väg? På SUPRA sida för prisförutsägelse kombineras marknadssentiment, historiska trender och tekniska indikatorer för att ge information om framtida utsikter.
Varför ska du välja MEXC?
MEXC är en av världens främsta kryptobörser, betrodd av miljontals användare globalt. Oavsett om du är nybörjare eller proffs är MEXC din enklaste väg till krypto.
Friskrivning
Tokenomics-data på den här sidan kommer från tredjepartskällor. MEXC kan inte garantera att den är korrekt. Undersök ordentligt innan du investerar.
Vänligen läs och förstå användaravtalet och sekretesspolicyn
Köp Supra (SUPRA)
Belopp
1 SUPRA = 0.002577 USD