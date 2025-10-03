NEAR (NEAR) Tokenomics
NEAR (NEAR) Tokenomics och prisanalys
Utforska viktiga tokenomics och prisdata för NEAR(NEAR), inklusive marknadsvärde, leveransuppgifter, FDV och prishistorik. Förstå tokens aktuella värde och marknadsposition på ett ögonblick.
NEAR (NEAR) Information
NEAR Protocol is the blockchain for AI. A high-performance, AI-native platform built to power the next generation of decentralized applications and intelligent agents. It provides the infrastructure AI needs to transact, operate, and interact across Web2 and Web3. NEAR combines three core elements: User-Owned AI, which ensures agents act in users’ best interests; Intents and Chain Abstraction, which eliminate blockchain complexity for seamless, goal-driven transactions across chains; and a sharded blockchain architecture that delivers the scalability, speed, and low-cost execution needed for real-world AI and Web3 use. This integrated stack makes NEAR the foundation for building secure, user-owned, AI-native applications at internet scale.
Djupgående token-struktur för NEAR(NEAR)
Dyk djupare in i hur NEAR-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.
NEAR Protocol’s token economics are designed to balance network security, incentivize participation, and support ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with detailed explanations and a summary table for clarity.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: NEAR launched with an initial supply of 1 billion NEAR tokens at its Token Generation Event (TGE) in April 2020.
- Inflation: The protocol has a fixed annual inflation rate of approximately 5%. As of December 2024, this has resulted in a total supply of about 1.23 billion NEAR.
- Distribution of New Issuance:
- 90% of new tokens (4.5% of total supply per year) are distributed as staking rewards to validators and delegators.
- 10% (0.5% of total supply per year) goes to the protocol treasury.
- Fee Burning: 70% of transaction fees are burned, and 30% are rebated to the smart contracts involved in the transaction. This burning mechanism can make NEAR deflationary at high network usage.
Allocation Mechanism
- Genesis Allocations: At launch, NEAR tokens were allocated as follows:
- Community Grants and Programs: 172 million NEAR (~17.2%)
- Operations Grants: 114 million NEAR (~11.4%)
- Foundation Endowment: 100 million NEAR (~10%)
- Early Ecosystem: 117 million NEAR (~11.7%)
- Public Sale (CoinList, August 2020): ~120 million NEAR (~12%)
- Private Rounds: ~84.27 million NEAR (~8.43%)
- Ecosystem Funding: In October 2021, NEAR announced an $800 million ecosystem fund, with allocations to DeFi, grants, startups, and regional hubs.
- Treasury and Grants: The NEAR Community Treasury, launched in March 2023, supports grassroots initiatives and is governed by a multi-sig with plans for on-chain voting.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking: NEAR uses a Thresholded Proof of Stake (TPoS) consensus. Validators and delegators stake NEAR to secure the network and earn rewards.
- The minimum stake (seat price) is dynamically set; as of December 2024, it was 11,110 NEAR.
- Staking rewards are distributed per epoch (about twice daily).
- Smart Contract Incentives: Developers earn 30% of transaction fees generated by their contracts.
- Transaction Fees: NEAR is used to pay for transaction processing, smart contract deployment, and storage.
- Governance (Future): A proposal (as of late 2024) would allow users to lock NEAR for veNEAR, a non-transferable, vote-escrowed token granting governance power and additional rewards.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: Tokens staked for validation are locked for at least three days (the minimum unbonding period).
- veNEAR Lock (Proposed): Under the proposed governance framework, users can lock NEAR for veNEAR:
- Minimum lock: 3 months
- Maximum lock: 48 months
- Voting power increases with lock duration (e.g., 1 NEAR locked for 12 months = 1.5 veNEAR; for 48 months = 3 veNEAR).
- veNEAR holders receive APY rewards from the treasury.
Unlocking Time
- Staking Unlock: Unstaking NEAR from validation requires a minimum of three days before tokens become liquid.
- veNEAR Unlock (Proposed): Tokens locked for veNEAR become available after the chosen lock period (3–48 months).
Summary Table: NEAR Token Economics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|5% annual inflation; 90% to validators/delegators, 10% to treasury; 70% of fees burned
|Allocation
|Community Grants (17.2%), Operations (11.4%), Foundation (10%), Early Ecosystem (11.7%), Public/Private Sales, Ecosystem Funds
|Usage
|Staking, transaction fees, smart contract deployment, storage, governance (future veNEAR)
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, smart contract fee rebates, governance rewards (future veNEAR)
|Locking
|Staking: min. 3 days; veNEAR: 3–48 months (proposed)
|Unlocking
|Staking: 3 days; veNEAR: after lock period (proposed)
Additional Notes
- Staking and Delegation: NEAR’s account model allows tokens to be staked or delegated even while locked.
- Deflationary Potential: High network usage and fee burning can lead to negative net inflation.
- Governance Evolution: The protocol is moving toward more decentralized, on-chain governance with the introduction of veNEAR and a Security Council.
This structure ensures NEAR’s token economics are robust, balancing security, decentralization, and ecosystem growth, while providing clear incentives for all network participants.
NEAR (NEAR) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden
Att förstå tokenomiken i NEAR (NEAR) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.
Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:
Totalt utbud:
Det maximala antalet NEAR-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.
Cirkulerande utbud
Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.
Maxutbud:
Taket för hur många NEAR-tokens som kan finnas totalt.
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.
Inflationstakt:
Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.
Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?
Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.
Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.
Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.
Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.
Nu när du förstår NEAR:s tokenomics, utforska NEAR-tokens pris i realtid!
Hur man köper NEAR
NEAR (NEAR) Prishistorik
Att analysera prishistoriken för NEAR hjälper användare att förstå tidigare marknadsrörelser, viktiga stöd-/motståndsnivåer och volatilitetsmönster. Oavsett om du vill följa “all-time-highs” eller identifiera trender är historiska data en viktig del av prisprognoser och teknisk analys.
Prisförutsägelse för NEAR
Vill du veta vart NEAR kan vara på väg? På NEAR sida för prisförutsägelse kombineras marknadssentiment, historiska trender och tekniska indikatorer för att ge information om framtida utsikter.
Friskrivning
Tokenomics-data på den här sidan kommer från tredjepartskällor. MEXC kan inte garantera att den är korrekt. Undersök ordentligt innan du investerar.
Vänligen läs och förstå användaravtalet och sekretesspolicyn
