Moo Deng (MOODENG) Tokenomics och prisanalys
Utforska viktiga tokenomics och prisdata för Moo Deng(MOODENG), inklusive marknadsvärde, leveransuppgifter, FDV och prishistorik. Förstå tokens aktuella värde och marknadsposition på ett ögonblick.
Moo Deng (MOODENG) Information
Moo Deng is a meme coin on the Solana chain.
Djupgående token-struktur för Moo Deng(MOODENG)
Dyk djupare in i hur MOODENG-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.
Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain: Moo Deng (MOODENG) is a Solana-based meme coin.
- Launch: The token was launched in September 2024, with its initial distribution occurring via the Pump.fun platform, a popular meme token launchpad on Solana.
- Supply: The total supply and detailed emission schedule are not explicitly disclosed in available sources, but the token rapidly reached a large number of holders and significant market capitalization shortly after launch.
Allocation Mechanism
- Community and Rewards: A portion of tokens is allocated for community rewards, liquidity, and marketing. This structure is designed to foster engagement and ensure smooth trading operations.
- Charity: Moo Deng has a unique allocation for charity, pledging trading profits through the Moonshot app to the Khao Kheow Open Zoo, which is home to the real Moo Deng hippo.
- No Explicit Vesting/Team Allocation: There is no public evidence of a formal vesting schedule or team allocation, which is typical for many meme coins.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Speculation and Trading: The primary use of MOODENG is for speculative trading. The token has no defined utility beyond being exchanged or held for potential price appreciation.
- Community Engagement: The project leverages its strong community and cultural appeal, including merchandise sales (T-shirts, plush toys) and social campaigns, to incentivize holding and participation.
- Charitable Incentive: A portion of trading profits is directed to charity, providing a social incentive for participation.
- No Staking or Yield: There is no evidence of staking, yield farming, or other DeFi incentives directly tied to the token.
Locking Mechanism
- No Locking or Vesting: There is no mention of a formal token locking or vesting mechanism for MOODENG. Tokens are freely tradable upon acquisition, and there are no restrictions on transfers or sales.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity: All tokens are liquid and tradable immediately after launch. There is no scheduled unlocking or vesting period.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Launched on Solana via Pump.fun in Sep 2024; total supply not publicly detailed
|Allocation
|Community rewards, liquidity, marketing, and charity; no formal team/vesting allocation
|Usage/Incentive
|Speculative trading, community engagement, charity donations; no staking/yield
|Locking
|None; tokens are freely tradable
|Unlocking Time
|Immediate; no vesting or lockup
Additional Context and Implications
- Volatility: As a meme coin, MOODENG is subject to extreme price volatility, with rapid surges and declines driven by social sentiment and speculative trading.
- Liquidity Risks: Large holders may face challenges selling without impacting the market price, a common issue in the meme coin sector.
- No Intrinsic Utility: The token’s value is driven by community hype, cultural relevance, and speculative demand rather than underlying utility or protocol fees.
- Charity and Social Impact: The charitable component distinguishes MOODENG from many other meme coins, potentially enhancing its appeal to socially conscious investors.
- Regulatory and Sustainability Concerns: The lack of formal vesting, utility, or governance mechanisms may expose the project to regulatory scrutiny and questions about long-term sustainability.
In conclusion, Moo Deng (MOODENG) exemplifies the meme coin model: rapid, community-driven growth, immediate liquidity, and a focus on cultural and charitable engagement rather than technical or economic innovation. Investors should be aware of the high risks and speculative nature inherent to such tokens.
Moo Deng (MOODENG) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden
Att förstå tokenomiken i Moo Deng (MOODENG) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.
Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:
Totalt utbud:
Det maximala antalet MOODENG-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.
Cirkulerande utbud
Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.
Maxutbud:
Taket för hur många MOODENG-tokens som kan finnas totalt.
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.
Inflationstakt:
Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.
Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?
Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.
Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.
Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.
Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.
Nu när du förstår MOODENG:s tokenomics, utforska MOODENG-tokens pris i realtid!
