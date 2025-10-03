Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) Tokenomics
Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) Tokenomics och prisanalys
Utforska viktiga tokenomics och prisdata för Griffain.com(GRIFFAIN), inklusive marknadsvärde, leveransuppgifter, FDV och prishistorik. Förstå tokens aktuella värde och marknadsposition på ett ögonblick.
Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) Information
Djupgående token-struktur för Griffain.com(GRIFFAIN)
Dyk djupare in i hur GRIFFAIN-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.
Overview
GRIFFAIN is a Solana-based memecoin and decentralized platform that coordinates a network of AI agents to facilitate on-chain actions. It enables users to create and manage AI agents for tasks such as token trading, creation, tweet publishing, and on-chain information retrieval. The token is listed on major exchanges and is positioned at the intersection of AI and Web3.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Type: GRIFFAIN is a memecoin, and like most Solana-based meme tokens, it was likely issued in a single event (e.g., fair launch or airdrop) with a fixed supply. There is no evidence of ongoing inflation or mining-based issuance.
- Distribution: The token was launched as the first memecoin created by Griffain's network of agents, with the initial supply distributed at launch. There is no indication of a continuous or scheduled emission model.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- Transparency: There is no public, detailed breakdown of the initial allocation (e.g., team, investors, community, ecosystem) in the available documentation or on-chain data.
- Exchange Listings: The token is listed on exchanges such as Bitget and BYDFi, which suggests a portion of the supply was allocated for liquidity and exchange operations.
- Community Focus: The project emphasizes community and agent-driven use, implying a significant portion may be in public hands or used for ecosystem incentives.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility: GRIFFAIN is used to facilitate transactions within chat interfaces, including purchasing goods (e.g., alcoholic beverages, gifts) and interacting with AI agents for on-chain actions.
- Incentives: The token incentivizes participation in the Griffain ecosystem by enabling users to:
- Create and control personal AI agents.
- Access special agents for specific tasks.
- Execute on-chain transactions and retrieve information.
- Ecosystem Growth: The token's value is tied to the growth and utility of the Griffain agent network, with new features and integrations (e.g., Telegram bots, NFT minting) expanding its use cases.
4. Locking Mechanism
- No Explicit Locking: There is no evidence of a formal token locking or staking mechanism (such as vote-escrow or vesting contracts) for GRIFFAIN. Unlike DeFi protocols with governance or staking, GRIFFAIN appears to function as a freely tradable utility/meme token.
- Wallet Delegation: Users can create delegated wallets for their AI agents, but this is for operational security rather than token locking.
5. Unlocking Time
- No Vesting or Unlock Schedule: There is no published vesting or scheduled unlock for GRIFFAIN tokens. The entire supply appears to have been made available at launch, with no ongoing unlock events or cliffs.
- On-Chain Data: No unlock events or vesting schedules are recorded in the available on-chain or analytics data.
6. Comparative Context
|Mechanism
|GRIFFAIN Approach
|Typical DeFi/Infra Protocols
|Issuance
|Fixed, single event (memecoin)
|Fixed, KPI-driven, or hybrid
|Allocation
|Not publicly detailed
|Team, investors, community, treasury
|Usage
|AI agent actions, payments
|Staking, governance, utility
|Incentives
|Ecosystem participation
|Staking rewards, liquidity mining
|Locking
|None
|Vote-escrow, staking, vesting
|Unlocking
|None (all liquid at launch)
|Gradual, scheduled, multi-year
7. Implications and Nuances
- Meme Token Dynamics: As a memecoin, GRIFFAIN's tokenomics are intentionally simple, prioritizing liquidity and viral adoption over complex vesting or governance structures.
- AI Integration: The unique value proposition is the integration with AI agents, which may drive organic demand and utility beyond speculative trading.
- Risks: The absence of vesting or locking means all tokens are liquid, which can lead to high volatility and potential for rapid price swings.
- Ecosystem Growth: The project's success depends on continued development of agent capabilities and real-world integrations, which could increase token demand and utility over time.
8. Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Blockchain
|Solana
|Token Type
|SPL (Solana Program Library)
|Issuance
|Fixed supply, single event (memecoin launch)
|Allocation
|Not publicly disclosed; likely community and ecosystem focused
|Usage
|Payments, AI agent actions, ecosystem transactions
|Incentives
|Participation in agent network, access to special features
|Locking
|None
|Unlocking
|None; all tokens liquid at launch
|Exchange Listings
|Bitget, BYDFi, and others
|Notable Features
|AI agent integration, delegated wallets, NFT minting, chat-based actions
Actionable Insights
- For Users: GRIFFAIN is best suited for those interested in experimenting with AI agents and on-chain automation within the Solana ecosystem.
- For Investors: The lack of vesting or locking means price action is highly sensitive to market sentiment and adoption of the Griffain platform.
- For Developers: The open agent framework offers opportunities to build new utilities and integrations, potentially increasing token utility and demand.
Note: Due to the memecoin nature and early-stage status, GRIFFAIN's tokenomics are intentionally minimalistic, focusing on immediate utility and viral growth rather than complex economic engineering. For the most current details, refer to official project documentation and on-chain analytics.
Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden
Att förstå tokenomiken i Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.
Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:
Totalt utbud:
Det maximala antalet GRIFFAIN-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.
Cirkulerande utbud
Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.
Maxutbud:
Taket för hur många GRIFFAIN-tokens som kan finnas totalt.
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.
Inflationstakt:
Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.
Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?
Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.
Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.
Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.
Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.
Nu när du förstår GRIFFAIN:s tokenomics, utforska GRIFFAIN-tokens pris i realtid!
