FRED is a meme coin on the Solana chain.
Djupgående token-struktur för Fred(FRED)
Dyk djupare in i hur FRED-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.
Overview
First Convicted Raccoon Fred (FRED) is a meme-driven token that emerged as part of the broader "Peanut" and animal-themed memecoin trend on the Solana blockchain. The token has seen rapid adoption, with nearly 150,000 transactions and a trading volume of $83 million, though its market cap is relatively modest at $8.2 million. FRED exemplifies the speculative, community- and culture-driven nature of DeFi memecoins, where narrative and virality often outweigh traditional fundamentals.
Issuance Mechanism
- Type: FRED is a standard SPL token on Solana, with a fixed total supply. The total supply across all networks is 808 million tokens.
- Bridging: FRED tokens are bridged 1:1 across multiple networks (e.g., Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Stellar), supporting interoperability and liquidity across ecosystems.
- No Ongoing Emissions: There is no evidence of ongoing inflationary issuance or mining; the supply is fixed at launch and distributed through initial allocations and liquidity pools.
Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table for FRED is not publicly available, the following general structure is typical for meme tokens and is supported by available data:
|Allocation Category
|Description / Notes
|Community
|Majority of tokens are distributed to the community via airdrops, liquidity pools, and trading incentives.
|Team/Founders
|A portion may be reserved for the founding team, but specifics are not disclosed.
|Liquidity
|Tokens are allocated to DEX liquidity pools to facilitate trading.
|Cross-Chain Bridges
|Some supply is reserved for bridging to other networks.
|Marketing/Reserves
|Potential allocation for marketing, partnerships, or reserves, though not explicitly detailed.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Speculation & Trading: The primary use case is speculative trading, typical of meme tokens. FRED is actively traded on Solana-based DEXs and possibly on other networks via bridges.
- Staking/Yield: FRED can be staked in pools such as Solbank, where users can earn a 1.48% weekly ROI (wROI) by staking FRED and receiving SB tokens as rewards. This incentivizes holding and participation in the ecosystem.
- Community Engagement: The token's value is largely driven by community sentiment, social media activity, and viral narratives rather than intrinsic utility or protocol fees.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Pools: FRED holders can lock their tokens in staking pools (e.g., Solbank) to earn rewards. The pool charges a 2% fee on both deposits and withdrawals.
- No Protocol-Enforced Vesting: There is no evidence of protocol-enforced vesting or long-term lockups for team or investor allocations, which is common for meme tokens. Most tokens are liquid at launch or shortly thereafter.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity: The vast majority of FRED tokens appear to be liquid and tradable from launch, with no structured vesting or delayed unlocks for major allocations.
- Staking Unlocks: Tokens staked in pools can be withdrawn at any time, subject to the pool's withdrawal fee. There is no time-based vesting or cliff for staked tokens.
Tokenomics Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply (808M), bridged 1:1 across networks
|Allocation
|Community, liquidity, team (not fully disclosed), cross-chain bridges
|Usage
|Speculation, staking (1.48% wROI), community engagement
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, social/viral incentives
|Locking
|Optional via staking pools, 2% fee in/out, no protocol vesting
|Unlocking
|Immediate for most tokens; staked tokens can be withdrawn anytime
Analysis and Implications
- Speculative Nature: FRED's economics are designed to maximize liquidity and community participation, with little emphasis on long-term vesting or structured unlocks. This can lead to high volatility and rapid price swings, as seen in other meme tokens.
- Community-Driven Value: The token's value is almost entirely narrative- and sentiment-driven, with little to no intrinsic utility or protocol revenue.
- Risks: The lack of structured vesting or team lockups increases the risk of large holders selling into the market, potentially leading to sharp price declines.
- Opportunities: For traders and speculators, FRED offers high volatility and the potential for rapid gains, but also significant downside risk.
Conclusion
First Convicted Raccoon Fred (FRED) is a quintessential meme token: fixed supply, community-driven, and highly liquid from launch. Its tokenomics prioritize immediate participation and viral growth over long-term sustainability or structured incentives. While this can create explosive short-term opportunities, it also means that FRED's long-term value is highly uncertain and dependent on ongoing community engagement and narrative momentum.
Note: Due to the lack of a formal whitepaper or detailed public disclosures, some specifics (such as exact allocation percentages) remain unknown. The above analysis is based on available on-chain data, staking pool information, and market activity as of September 2025.
Fred (FRED) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden
Att förstå tokenomiken i Fred (FRED) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.
Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:
Totalt utbud:
Det maximala antalet FRED-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.
Cirkulerande utbud
Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.
Maxutbud:
Taket för hur många FRED-tokens som kan finnas totalt.
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.
Inflationstakt:
Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.
Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?
Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.
Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.
Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.
Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.
Nu när du förstår FRED:s tokenomics, utforska FRED-tokens pris i realtid!
