Dyk djupare in i hur FRED-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.

Overview

First Convicted Raccoon Fred (FRED) is a meme-driven token that emerged as part of the broader "Peanut" and animal-themed memecoin trend on the Solana blockchain. The token has seen rapid adoption, with nearly 150,000 transactions and a trading volume of $83 million, though its market cap is relatively modest at $8.2 million. FRED exemplifies the speculative, community- and culture-driven nature of DeFi memecoins, where narrative and virality often outweigh traditional fundamentals.

Issuance Mechanism

Type: FRED is a standard SPL token on Solana, with a fixed total supply. The total supply across all networks is 808 million tokens.

Allocation Mechanism

While a detailed allocation table for FRED is not publicly available, the following general structure is typical for meme tokens and is supported by available data:

Allocation Category Description / Notes Community Majority of tokens are distributed to the community via airdrops, liquidity pools, and trading incentives. Team/Founders A portion may be reserved for the founding team, but specifics are not disclosed. Liquidity Tokens are allocated to DEX liquidity pools to facilitate trading. Cross-Chain Bridges Some supply is reserved for bridging to other networks. Marketing/Reserves Potential allocation for marketing, partnerships, or reserves, though not explicitly detailed.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Speculation & Trading: The primary use case is speculative trading, typical of meme tokens. FRED is actively traded on Solana-based DEXs and possibly on other networks via bridges.

The primary use case is speculative trading, typical of meme tokens. FRED is actively traded on Solana-based DEXs and possibly on other networks via bridges. Staking/Yield: FRED can be staked in pools such as Solbank, where users can earn a 1.48% weekly ROI (wROI) by staking FRED and receiving SB tokens as rewards. This incentivizes holding and participation in the ecosystem.

Locking Mechanism

Staking Pools: FRED holders can lock their tokens in staking pools (e.g., Solbank) to earn rewards. The pool charges a 2% fee on both deposits and withdrawals.

FRED holders can lock their tokens in staking pools (e.g., Solbank) to earn rewards. The pool charges a 2% fee on both deposits and withdrawals. No Protocol-Enforced Vesting: There is no evidence of protocol-enforced vesting or long-term lockups for team or investor allocations, which is common for meme tokens. Most tokens are liquid at launch or shortly thereafter.

Unlocking Time

Immediate Liquidity: The vast majority of FRED tokens appear to be liquid and tradable from launch, with no structured vesting or delayed unlocks for major allocations.

Tokenomics Table

Mechanism Details Issuance Fixed supply (808M), bridged 1:1 across networks Allocation Community, liquidity, team (not fully disclosed), cross-chain bridges Usage Speculation, staking (1.48% wROI), community engagement Incentives Staking rewards, social/viral incentives Locking Optional via staking pools, 2% fee in/out, no protocol vesting Unlocking Immediate for most tokens; staked tokens can be withdrawn anytime

Analysis and Implications

Speculative Nature: FRED's economics are designed to maximize liquidity and community participation, with little emphasis on long-term vesting or structured unlocks. This can lead to high volatility and rapid price swings, as seen in other meme tokens.

The lack of structured vesting or team lockups increases the risk of large holders selling into the market, potentially leading to sharp price declines. Opportunities: For traders and speculators, FRED offers high volatility and the potential for rapid gains, but also significant downside risk.

Conclusion

First Convicted Raccoon Fred (FRED) is a quintessential meme token: fixed supply, community-driven, and highly liquid from launch. Its tokenomics prioritize immediate participation and viral growth over long-term sustainability or structured incentives. While this can create explosive short-term opportunities, it also means that FRED's long-term value is highly uncertain and dependent on ongoing community engagement and narrative momentum.

Note: Due to the lack of a formal whitepaper or detailed public disclosures, some specifics (such as exact allocation percentages) remain unknown. The above analysis is based on available on-chain data, staking pool information, and market activity as of September 2025.