Utforska viktiga tokenomics och prisdata för FLOKI(FLOKI), inklusive marknadsvärde, leveransuppgifter, FDV och prishistorik. Förstå tokens aktuella värde och marknadsposition på ett ögonblick.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Information
Meme coin med användbarhet via en NFT-spelvärld, en NFT- och varumarknadsplats samt en krypto-utbildningsplattform. Inspirerad av namnet på Elon Musks hund och samarbetar med hans bror Kimbal Musk. FLOKIs mål är att vara ett topp 10-krypto-projekt och den självklara ledaren inom NFT-spelsektorn.
Djupgående token-struktur för FLOKI(FLOKI)
Dyk djupare in i hur FLOKI-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.
FLOKI is a multi-utility, community-driven token operating on both Ethereum (ERC-20) and Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20). It underpins a broad ecosystem including DeFi (FlokiFi), NFT gaming (Valhalla), a crypto education platform (University of Floki), a trading bot, and a merchandise/NFT marketplace (FlokiPlaces). The tokenomics are designed to be deflationary, utility-driven, and to incentivize long-term holding and ecosystem participation.
1. Issuance Mechanism
|Parameter
|Details
|Token Standard
|ERC-20 (Ethereum), BEP-20 (BSC)
|Total Supply
|20,000,000,000,000 (10T on ETH, 10T on BSC)
|Initial Allocation
|100% vested at TGE (Token Generation Event) to the community
|Distribution
|Past airdrop (V1 to V2 migration), exchange listings, staking rewards
|Deflationary
|Yes, via multiple burn mechanisms (see below)
- No ongoing inflation: All tokens were distributed at launch; no further minting.
- Deflationary supply: Tokens are burned through various mechanisms, reducing circulating supply over time.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Vesting/Unlocking
|Community
|100% at TGE (June 21, 2021)
|Instant
|Staking
|Users lock tokens for 3-48 months
|Unlocked per user action
|Treasury
|Receives 0.3% DEX tax, 75% of FlokiFi fees
|Used for ecosystem growth
|Burn
|25% of FlokiFi fees, 1% of card fees, penalties
|Burned instantly
- No team or investor allocation: All tokens are community-distributed.
- Staking: Up to 25% of supply is locked in staking contracts for up to 4 years.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Use Case
|Details
|Medium of Exchange
|Used for payments in Floki ecosystem (Valhalla, FlokiFi, Floki Card, FlokiPlaces, etc.)
|Staking
|Stake FLOKI to earn TOKEN (TokenFi) rewards; higher APY for longer lockups
|Governance
|Vote in Floki DAO via Snapshot (off-chain)
|Deflationary Utility
|25% of FlokiFi fees and 1% of card fees are used to buy and burn FLOKI
|Penalty Burns
|Early unstaking incurs a penalty (5-20%) that is burned
|Collateral
|Used as collateral in DeFi protocols (e.g., Venus)
|In-Game Utility
|Required to unlock/play characters and buy items in Valhalla
|Education
|Required for premium features in University of Floki
Staking Details
|Staking Duration
|APY (ETH chain)
|Early Unstaking Penalty (Burned)
|3 months
|~11.3%
|5%
|12 months
|~18.1%
|10%
|24 months
|~27.2%
|15%
|48 months
|~36.2%
|20%
- Rewards: Paid in TOKEN (TokenFi), with 56% of TOKEN supply allocated to FLOKI stakers.
- Claiming: Rewards can be claimed anytime; principal unlocks after chosen period.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: Users voluntarily lock FLOKI for 3, 12, 24, or 48 months to earn rewards.
- Penalty for Early Unstaking: If users unstake before the end of the lock period, a penalty (5-20%) is burned.
- Liquidity Lock: DEX liquidity is locked for 265 years on both Ethereum and BSC.
- FlokiFi Locker: Allows users/projects to lock tokens/NFTs for arbitrary durations (up to billions of years), supporting both fungible and non-fungible assets.
5. Unlocking Time
- Staking Unlock: At the end of the selected lock period (3, 12, 24, or 48 months), users can withdraw their staked FLOKI without penalty.
- Early Unstaking: Allowed anytime, but incurs a penalty (burned).
- No vesting cliffs: All tokens were distributed at TGE; no scheduled unlocks for team/investors.
6. Deflationary/Burn Mechanisms
|Mechanism
|Burn Rate/Trigger
|FlokiFi Locker
|25% of all fees used to buy and burn FLOKI
|Floki Card
|1% of prepaid card top-up fees used to burn FLOKI
|Early Unstaking
|5-20% penalty (based on lock duration) burned
|Manual DAO Burns
|Community votes can trigger additional burns
7. Circulating Supply
- As of August 28, 2025: Circulating supply is approximately 9.54 trillion FLOKI.
- Burned Supply: Over 10 trillion FLOKI have been burned since launch.
8. Governance
- Floki DAO: Off-chain Snapshot voting; only four addresses can propose, but all holders can vote.
- Treasury Management: 0.3% DEX tax and 75% of FlokiFi fees go to the treasury for ecosystem development and marketing.
9. Ecosystem Utility
- Valhalla: Play-to-earn NFT metaverse game; FLOKI required for gameplay and in-game purchases.
- FlokiFi: DeFi suite including token/NFT lockers, with fees partially burned.
- University of Floki: Crypto education platform; FLOKI required for premium features.
- Floki Trading Bot: Telegram-based trading bot, with a portion of fees used to buy and burn FLOKI.
- FlokiPlaces: NFT and merchandise marketplace.
10. Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|100% to community at TGE, no further minting
|Allocation
|Community, staking, treasury, burns
|Usage
|Payments, staking, governance, collateral, in-game, education
|Incentives
|Staking rewards (TOKEN), governance, deflationary supply
|Locking
|Staking (3-48 months), liquidity locked 265 years, FlokiFi Locker (arbitrary duration)
|Unlocking
|At end of staking period, or early with penalty
|Deflationary
|Multiple burn mechanisms (fees, penalties, manual burns)
|Circulating Supply
|~9.54T (Aug 2025), declining due to burns
|Governance
|Floki DAO (Snapshot), treasury management
11. Notable Features and Implications
- Deflationary Design: Multiple burn mechanisms ensure a decreasing supply, potentially supporting price appreciation.
- No Team/Investor Vesting: All tokens are community-distributed, reducing centralization risk.
- Long-Term Locking: Up to 25% of supply is locked for up to 4 years, supporting price stability and reducing sell pressure.
- Ecosystem Integration: FLOKI is required for a wide range of products and services, driving real utility.
- DAO Governance: Community-driven decision-making, with treasury funds allocated for growth and adoption.
12. Limitations and Risks
- No On-Chain Vesting: All tokens were distributed at TGE, so there is no ongoing vesting schedule to monitor.
- Penalty Burns: Early unstaking penalties may deter some users from participating in staking.
- DAO Centralization: Only four addresses can propose governance actions, which may limit decentralization.
13. Actionable Insights
- For Holders: Long-term staking offers high APY and supports deflationary supply, but early withdrawal is penalized.
- For Builders: FLOKI’s utility and burn mechanisms can be leveraged for new DeFi, NFT, and gaming integrations.
- For Analysts: Monitor staking participation, burn events, and treasury allocations for insights into supply dynamics and ecosystem growth.
For more details, visit the official Floki Whitepaper and staking portal.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden
Att förstå tokenomiken i FLOKI (FLOKI) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.
Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:
Totalt utbud:
Det maximala antalet FLOKI-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.
Cirkulerande utbud
Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.
Maxutbud:
Taket för hur många FLOKI-tokens som kan finnas totalt.
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.
Inflationstakt:
Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.
Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?
Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.
Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.
Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.
Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.
Nu när du förstår FLOKI:s tokenomics, utforska FLOKI-tokens pris i realtid!
