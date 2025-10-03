Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) Tokenomics
Just a chill guy is a meme coin on the Solana chain.
Overview
Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) is a meme token deployed on Ethereum (contract:
0x60215db40b04fe029c42c56ff2e02221c1f288ef). It is inspired by the viral "Chill Guy" meme, aiming to foster a community around a relaxed, nonchalant ethos. The token is primarily speculative, with no inherent utility or protocol-driven incentives.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Type: ERC-20 token on Ethereum.
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 CHILLGUY.
- Initial Distribution: All tokens were minted at launch; there is no ongoing inflation or additional issuance.
- Liquidity: The liquidity for CHILLGUY was added to decentralized exchanges (notably Uniswap), and the liquidity pool tokens were burned, making the liquidity permanent and non-recoverable by the deployer.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- Allocation Transparency: There is no detailed public breakdown of allocations to team, investors, community, or ecosystem funds. The available information and on-chain data suggest a "fair launch" style, where the entire supply was made available to the public at launch, with no vesting or reserved allocations.
- Liquidity Pool: Liquidity was added and then burned, which is a common practice in meme tokens to signal trust and prevent rug pulls.
- No Team/Investor Vesting: There is no evidence of team or investor vesting contracts or reserved allocations.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: Speculative trading and community engagement. The token is a meme coin with no protocol utility, governance, or staking features.
- Incentives: There are no built-in incentives such as staking, yield farming, or fee-sharing. Holders do not earn rewards, dividends, or additional tokens by holding or using CHILLGUY.
- Taxes: 0% buy/sell tax, meaning no transaction fees are taken for protocol or community purposes.
- Acquisition: CHILLGUY can be acquired via decentralized exchanges (Uniswap) and is also listed on centralized exchanges like Gemini.
4. Locking Mechanism
- No Locking: There is no token locking or vesting mechanism for CHILLGUY. All tokens are liquid and transferable from the moment of acquisition.
- No Staking or Escrow: There are no staking contracts, escrow, or lock-up features associated with the token.
5. Unlocking Time
- Immediate Unlock: All tokens were unlocked at launch. There is no vesting schedule, cliff, or gradual release.
- Liquidity Burn: The only "lock" is the permanent burning of liquidity pool tokens, which ensures that the liquidity on Uniswap cannot be withdrawn by the deployer.
6. Tokenomics Table
|Parameter
|Details
|Token Name
|Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)
|Network
|Ethereum
|Contract Address
|0x60215db40b04fe029c42c56ff2e02221c1f288ef
|Total Supply
|1,000,000,000 CHILLGUY
|Issuance
|All tokens minted at launch
|Allocation
|No explicit breakdown; fair launch, all tokens in circulation
|Liquidity
|Added to Uniswap, LP tokens burned
|Buy/Sell Tax
|0%
|Utility
|None (meme coin, speculative trading only)
|Incentives
|None (no staking, rewards, or protocol fees)
|Locking
|None (all tokens liquid from launch)
|Unlocking
|Immediate (no vesting or delayed release)
7. Additional Context and Implications
- Market Behavior: As a meme coin, CHILLGUY's value is driven by community sentiment, social media trends, and speculative trading rather than fundamental utility or protocol revenue.
- Risks: The lack of utility, incentives, and vesting means the token is highly volatile and subject to rapid price swings. There is also ongoing legal scrutiny regarding the use of the "Chill Guy" meme IP.
- Community: The project emphasizes a "chill" ethos, with community contests and social engagement, but no formal governance or on-chain voting.
8. Limitations and Counterpoints
- No On-Chain Vesting: The absence of vesting or lock-up mechanisms means there is no protection against large holders selling at any time.
- No Protocol Revenue: Without protocol fees or utility, long-term sustainability relies solely on community interest and meme value.
- Legal Risks: The project has faced copyright claims from the original meme creator, which could impact branding or exchange listings.
9. Actionable Insights
- For Traders: CHILLGUY is best suited for those seeking exposure to meme coin volatility and community-driven narratives.
- For Long-Term Holders: There are no mechanisms to incentivize holding beyond speculative appreciation.
- For Researchers: The tokenomics are simple and transparent, but the lack of utility or structured allocation may limit its long-term viability.
10. Summary Table
|Aspect
|Mechanism/Status
|Issuance
|All at launch
|Allocation
|No breakdown, fair launch
|Usage/Incentive
|None (speculation only)
|Locking
|None
|Unlocking
|Immediate
In summary:
Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) is a pure meme token with no utility, incentives, or vesting. All tokens are liquid from launch, with liquidity pool tokens burned to signal trust. The token's economics are simple, with no ongoing issuance, no team/investor allocations, and no locking or unlocking schedules. Its value is entirely community- and sentiment-driven, with significant volatility and legal risks due to IP disputes.
Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden
Att förstå tokenomiken i Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.
Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:
Totalt utbud:
Det maximala antalet CHILLGUY-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.
Cirkulerande utbud
Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.
Maxutbud:
Taket för hur många CHILLGUY-tokens som kan finnas totalt.
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.
Inflationstakt:
Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.
Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?
Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.
Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.
Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.
Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.
Nu när du förstår CHILLGUY:s tokenomics, utforska CHILLGUY-tokens pris i realtid!
Hur man köper CHILLGUY
Är du intresserad av att lägga till Just a chill guy(CHILLGUY) i din portfölj? MEXC stöder olika metoder för att köpa CHILLGUY, inklusive kreditkort, banköverföringar och peer-to-peer-handel. Oavsett om du är nybörjare eller proffs gör MEXC att kryptoköp är enkelt och säkert.
Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) Prishistorik
Att analysera prishistoriken för CHILLGUY hjälper användare att förstå tidigare marknadsrörelser, viktiga stöd-/motståndsnivåer och volatilitetsmönster. Oavsett om du vill följa “all-time-highs” eller identifiera trender är historiska data en viktig del av prisprognoser och teknisk analys.
Prisförutsägelse för CHILLGUY
Vill du veta vart CHILLGUY kan vara på väg? På CHILLGUY sida för prisförutsägelse kombineras marknadssentiment, historiska trender och tekniska indikatorer för att ge information om framtida utsikter.
