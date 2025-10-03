Dyk djupare in i hur CHILLGUY-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.

Overview

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) is a meme token deployed on Ethereum (contract: 0x60215db40b04fe029c42c56ff2e02221c1f288ef ). It is inspired by the viral "Chill Guy" meme, aiming to foster a community around a relaxed, nonchalant ethos. The token is primarily speculative, with no inherent utility or protocol-driven incentives.

1. Issuance Mechanism

Type: ERC-20 token on Ethereum.

ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 CHILLGUY.

1,000,000,000 CHILLGUY. Initial Distribution: All tokens were minted at launch; there is no ongoing inflation or additional issuance.

All tokens were minted at launch; there is no ongoing inflation or additional issuance. Liquidity: The liquidity for CHILLGUY was added to decentralized exchanges (notably Uniswap), and the liquidity pool tokens were burned, making the liquidity permanent and non-recoverable by the deployer.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Transparency: There is no detailed public breakdown of allocations to team, investors, community, or ecosystem funds. The available information and on-chain data suggest a "fair launch" style, where the entire supply was made available to the public at launch, with no vesting or reserved allocations.

There is no detailed public breakdown of allocations to team, investors, community, or ecosystem funds. The available information and on-chain data suggest a "fair launch" style, where the entire supply was made available to the public at launch, with no vesting or reserved allocations. Liquidity Pool: Liquidity was added and then burned, which is a common practice in meme tokens to signal trust and prevent rug pulls.

Liquidity was added and then burned, which is a common practice in meme tokens to signal trust and prevent rug pulls. No Team/Investor Vesting: There is no evidence of team or investor vesting contracts or reserved allocations.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Primary Use: Speculative trading and community engagement. The token is a meme coin with no protocol utility, governance, or staking features.

Speculative trading and community engagement. The token is a meme coin with no protocol utility, governance, or staking features. Incentives: There are no built-in incentives such as staking, yield farming, or fee-sharing. Holders do not earn rewards, dividends, or additional tokens by holding or using CHILLGUY.

There are such as staking, yield farming, or fee-sharing. Holders do not earn rewards, dividends, or additional tokens by holding or using CHILLGUY. Taxes: 0% buy/sell tax, meaning no transaction fees are taken for protocol or community purposes.

0% buy/sell tax, meaning no transaction fees are taken for protocol or community purposes. Acquisition: CHILLGUY can be acquired via decentralized exchanges (Uniswap) and is also listed on centralized exchanges like Gemini.

4. Locking Mechanism

No Locking: There is no token locking or vesting mechanism for CHILLGUY. All tokens are liquid and transferable from the moment of acquisition.

There is for CHILLGUY. All tokens are liquid and transferable from the moment of acquisition. No Staking or Escrow: There are no staking contracts, escrow, or lock-up features associated with the token.

5. Unlocking Time

Immediate Unlock: All tokens were unlocked at launch. There is no vesting schedule, cliff, or gradual release.

All tokens were unlocked at launch. There is no vesting schedule, cliff, or gradual release. Liquidity Burn: The only "lock" is the permanent burning of liquidity pool tokens, which ensures that the liquidity on Uniswap cannot be withdrawn by the deployer.

6. Tokenomics Table

Parameter Details Token Name Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) Network Ethereum Contract Address 0x60215db40b04fe029c42c56ff2e02221c1f288ef Total Supply 1,000,000,000 CHILLGUY Issuance All tokens minted at launch Allocation No explicit breakdown; fair launch, all tokens in circulation Liquidity Added to Uniswap, LP tokens burned Buy/Sell Tax 0% Utility None (meme coin, speculative trading only) Incentives None (no staking, rewards, or protocol fees) Locking None (all tokens liquid from launch) Unlocking Immediate (no vesting or delayed release)

7. Additional Context and Implications

Market Behavior: As a meme coin, CHILLGUY's value is driven by community sentiment, social media trends, and speculative trading rather than fundamental utility or protocol revenue.

As a meme coin, CHILLGUY's value is driven by community sentiment, social media trends, and speculative trading rather than fundamental utility or protocol revenue. Risks: The lack of utility, incentives, and vesting means the token is highly volatile and subject to rapid price swings. There is also ongoing legal scrutiny regarding the use of the "Chill Guy" meme IP.

The lack of utility, incentives, and vesting means the token is highly volatile and subject to rapid price swings. There is also ongoing legal scrutiny regarding the use of the "Chill Guy" meme IP. Community: The project emphasizes a "chill" ethos, with community contests and social engagement, but no formal governance or on-chain voting.

8. Limitations and Counterpoints

No On-Chain Vesting: The absence of vesting or lock-up mechanisms means there is no protection against large holders selling at any time.

The absence of vesting or lock-up mechanisms means there is no protection against large holders selling at any time. No Protocol Revenue: Without protocol fees or utility, long-term sustainability relies solely on community interest and meme value.

Without protocol fees or utility, long-term sustainability relies solely on community interest and meme value. Legal Risks: The project has faced copyright claims from the original meme creator, which could impact branding or exchange listings.

9. Actionable Insights

For Traders: CHILLGUY is best suited for those seeking exposure to meme coin volatility and community-driven narratives.

CHILLGUY is best suited for those seeking exposure to meme coin volatility and community-driven narratives. For Long-Term Holders: There are no mechanisms to incentivize holding beyond speculative appreciation.

There are no mechanisms to incentivize holding beyond speculative appreciation. For Researchers: The tokenomics are simple and transparent, but the lack of utility or structured allocation may limit its long-term viability.

10. Summary Table

Aspect Mechanism/Status Issuance All at launch Allocation No breakdown, fair launch Usage/Incentive None (speculation only) Locking None Unlocking Immediate

In summary:

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) is a pure meme token with no utility, incentives, or vesting. All tokens are liquid from launch, with liquidity pool tokens burned to signal trust. The token's economics are simple, with no ongoing issuance, no team/investor allocations, and no locking or unlocking schedules. Its value is entirely community- and sentiment-driven, with significant volatility and legal risks due to IP disputes.