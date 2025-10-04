2025-10-05 Sunday

Trump Sets Sunday Deadline For Hamas To Accept Peace Deal

Trump Sets Sunday Deadline For Hamas To Accept Peace Deal

The post Trump Sets Sunday Deadline For Hamas To Accept Peace Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump on Friday issued a Sunday evening deadline for Hamas to accept his peace proposal for Gaza, warning of “all HELL” if the group fails to sign on, after Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this week unveiled a 20-point plan to end the conflict. Trump’s proposal would place Gaza under the temporary control of a “Board of Peace” with himself as chairman. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts “An Agreement must be reached by Hamas by Sunday Evening at [6 p.m.], Washington, D.C. time,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding, “Every Country has signed on! If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas.” Trump and Netanyahu announced Monday their peace plan includes the day-to-day governance of Gaza being managed by a “technocratic, apolitical” committee overseen by a “Board of Peace,” which would be chaired by Trump and consist of other world leaders, though Trump only named former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. Hamas and “other terrorist factions” will play no role in the board, Trump said at the time, additionally calling for the Palestinian Islamic faction to release all of the remaining hostages taken during the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel. Hamas said Tuesday it would study the proposal, after which Trump told reporters the group would have “three or four days” to respond, according to the Associated Press. Crucial Quote “Most of the [Hamas troops] are surrounded and MILITARILY TRAPPED, just waiting for me to give the word, ‘GO,’ for their lives to be quickly extinguished,” Trump wrote. “As for the rest, we know where and who you are, and you will be hunted down, and killed.” What To Watch For Should Hamas reject the peace proposal, Netanyahu…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 01:37
BlockDAG’s Presale Rockets to $420M With 20K Miners Shipped as ADA Adds $50M to DeFi, LINK Dip Attracts Buyers

BlockDAG’s Presale Rockets to $420M With 20K Miners Shipped as ADA Adds $50M to DeFi, LINK Dip Attracts Buyers

The post BlockDAG’s Presale Rockets to $420M With 20K Miners Shipped as ADA Adds $50M to DeFi, LINK Dip Attracts Buyers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Crypto markets continue to split between technical signals and fundamental adoption stories. Traders examining Cardano (ADA) and Chainlink (LINK) observe two projects testing key levels, both technically and sentimentally. Cardano’s DeFi expansion has injected $50 million into its ecosystem, but traders remain focused on whether ADA can sustain momentum near $0.79. At the same time, Chainlink is hovering at its support level, where dip buying is emerging despite broader profit-taking. Against these moves, BlockDAG is proving its place among the top trending crypto projects by combining adoption metrics with capital inflows. With nearly $420 million raised during presale and tens of billions of tokens already sold, it offers scale and utility that distinguish it from purely price-driven assets. Cardano’s $50M DeFi Injection Fails to Lift Price Cardano (ADA) price analysis shows how its $50 million DeFi injection is shaping the conversation. The move highlights a growing push for broader use cases, but price action still struggles to fully reflect this momentum. ADA is holding above $0.79, a level watched closely as it aligns with strong support. Analysts argue that breaking above $1 would validate the DeFi-led expansion narrative. Advertisement &nbsp The challenge lies in sustained demand. Whale selling pressure has historically capped rallies, and some traders remain cautious about chasing prices without confirmation of higher volume. Nonetheless, ADA’s network activity has grown, with more developers deploying DeFi protocols on its infrastructure. For those seeking the top trending crypto, ADA combines technical resilience with ecosystem growth. Its DeFi expansion represents long-term fundamentals, though…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 01:32
Trump Real Estate Empire Could Go Onchain Under World Liberty Financial

Trump Real Estate Empire Could Go Onchain Under World Liberty Financial

The post Trump Real Estate Empire Could Go Onchain Under World Liberty Financial appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zach Witkoff, co-founder of World Liberty Financial, is exploring the tokenization of Trump family properties, including Trump Tower Dubai. The initiative could give everyday investors blockchain-based access to traditionally exclusive real estate. Witkoff Plans Blockchain Access to Trump Tower Dubai and Other Landmark Properties Zach Witkoff, co-founder of World Liberty Financial (WLFI), has revealed plans […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/trump-real-estate-empire-could-go-onchain-under-world-liberty-financial/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 01:23
Samsung Expands Coinbase Partnership for Galaxy Users

Samsung Expands Coinbase Partnership for Galaxy Users

The post Samsung Expands Coinbase Partnership for Galaxy Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Samsung Wallet Users Gain Exclusive Crypto Benefits Samsung Electronics has expanded its partnership with Coinbase, giving Galaxy device users in the US new ways to access cryptocurrency. As part of the collaboration, Samsung Wallet users will enjoy several exclusive perks, including a free three-month Coinbase One premium subscription. The subscription provides zero fees on certain trading pairs, increased staking rewards, and access to exclusive offers. New users and traders who have been inactive for six months or more will also receive 25 USDC after completing their first trade on Coinbase. The partnership originally began in July 2025 when Samsung Pay was integrated as a method for depositing funds and purchasing crypto assets on the exchange. Drew Blackard, Senior Vice President of Mobile Product Management at Samsung Electronics America, said,“Millions of Galaxy users rely on their smartphones for everyday tasks that go beyond socializing. Through our partnership with Coinbase, Galaxy users now have a simple and convenient way to access cryptocurrency from an industry leader.” Expanded Crypto Features and Future Plans Samsung Wallet users can now view and manage their crypto assets, make bank and peer-to-peer transfers, and securely store digital data, including cryptographic keys. While these features are currently limited to US users, Coinbase noted that the integration will reach over 75 million Galaxy users, with potential expansion into additional markets. Samsung is also actively investing in the Web3 space. For example, it is an investor in the Bastion project, which develops infrastructure for institutional stablecoin issuance, signaling the company’s deeper involvement in the crypto ecosystem. By combining Samsung’s hardware ecosystem with Coinbase’s crypto expertise, users get both convenience and security. The collaboration highlights the growing mainstream adoption of digital assets and the potential for smartphones to become central hubs for financial activity.c Source: https://coinpaper.com/11438/samsung-expands-coinbase-partnership-for-galaxy-users
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 01:18
Gains 3% as SBI Lending and ETF Catalyst Drive Flows

Gains 3% as SBI Lending and ETF Catalyst Drive Flows

The post Gains 3% as SBI Lending and ETF Catalyst Drive Flows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP extended gains above $3.00 as institutional desks pressed bids into elevated volumes, confirming a short-term floor near $2.99. Japan’s SBI lending rollout and a pending U.S. ETF decision cycle framed the move, with resistance capping at $3.10 after heavy prints. News Background XRP climbed 3% between Oct. 2, 04:00 and Oct. 3, 03:00, rising from $2.98 to $3.03. The rally followed SBI Holdings’ expansion of institutional XRP lending services, signaling Japan’s deepening crypto push. Meanwhile, Ripple CTO David Schwartz announced his departure after 13 years, and seven XRP ETF applications remain under SEC review, with the first decisions expected Oct. 18. Prediction markets now price approval odds above 99%, reinforcing speculative inflows. Price Action Summary XRP traded a $0.15 corridor (4.9% range) between $2.95 and $3.10. At 16:00, price spiked from $3.00 to $3.06 on 212.6M tokens — more than double the daily average. Resistance hardened at $3.10, where 129M in turnover capped upside. XRP consolidated between $3.00–$3.05, signaling accumulation above the $3.00 line. In the final hour, XRP dipped from $3.03 to $3.02 amid profit-taking, with a 2.35M spike at 03:55 showing institutional rebalancing. Technical Analysis Support is confirmed near $2.99–$3.00, with multiple defenses holding the level. Resistance remains defined at $3.10, where institutional sellers concentrated. The session carved a consolidation band above $3.00, suggesting professional accumulation. Volume-led breakout attempts validate institutional participation, though conviction remains tethered to a sustained close above $3.10 to unlock the next leg toward $3.20. What Traders Are Watching? Whether XRP can sustain closes above $3.00 and retest $3.10. Institutional positioning shifts ahead of Oct. 18 ETF deadlines. SBI’s lending flows and their impact on Asian liquidity trends. Broader CD20 index confirmation, as alt rotations track XRP’s strength. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/03/xrp-gains-3-as-sbi-lending-and-etf-catalyst-drive-flows
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 01:14
Central Banks Will Never Hold Bitcoin, Says Hedge Fund Billionaire

Central Banks Will Never Hold Bitcoin, Says Hedge Fund Billionaire

While crypto investors see the milestone as proof of resilience, veteran hedge fund manager Ray Dalio remains cautious, arguing that […] The post Central Banks Will Never Hold Bitcoin, Says Hedge Fund Billionaire appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/04 01:05
Yankees Vs. Blue Jays Division Series Could Tip On Starting Pitching

Yankees Vs. Blue Jays Division Series Could Tip On Starting Pitching

The post Yankees Vs. Blue Jays Division Series Could Tip On Starting Pitching appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried speaks in New York, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, ahead of his team’s Wild Card Series baseball opener against the Boston Red Sox. (AP Photo/Ron Blum) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. The New York Yankees shut out the Boston Red Sox, 4-0 in the third and decisive game of their American League Wild Card Series. The Yankees October 2 victory at Yankee Stadium provided the Bronx Bombers with the opportunity to travel to Rogers Field in Toronto to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in one of two American League Division Series. The Division Series is a best of seven series. The Yankees and Blue Jays tied for the American League East title with 94-68 regular season records. The Blue Jays won the division by winning the season series against the Yankees, eight games to five. The winning margin was the tiebreaker used to determine the league champion. The Yankees prevailed over the Red Sox behind a 12 strikeout performance by rookie starter, Cam Schlittler. Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Pitching Matchups For Division Series: The Yankees will travel to Rogers Centre in Toronto to begin the first ever postseason matchup between the Yankees and Blue Jays. The projected schedule for the Division Series is as follows: -Game 1-Saturday, October 4 at 4:08 PM Eastern Standard Time Right-handed pitcher Luis Gil pitches for the Yankees Right-handed pitcher Shane Bieber pitches for the Blue Jays Game played in Toronto -Game 2- Sunday, October 5 at 4:08 Eastern Standard Time Left-handed pitcher Max Fried pitches for the Yankees Right-handed pitcher Kevin Gausman pitches…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 00:52
Ethereum Price Could Reach $60,000, Says Tom Lee as ‘New Wall Street’ Vision Emerges

Ethereum Price Could Reach $60,000, Says Tom Lee as ‘New Wall Street’ Vision Emerges

The post Ethereum Price Could Reach $60,000, Says Tom Lee as ‘New Wall Street’ Vision Emerges appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum may be on track to reach $60,000 in the next few years, according to veteran strategist Tom Lee. Speaking about the future of the crypto market in an interview with Coinage, Lee laid out his vision of Ethereum as the backbone of a tokenized financial world, comparing its current trajectory to how Wall Street …
CoinPedia2025/10/04 00:50
Quid Miner upgrades cloud mining contracts, enabling passive income for ETH and SOL holders

Quid Miner upgrades cloud mining contracts, enabling passive income for ETH and SOL holders

The post Quid Miner upgrades cloud mining contracts, enabling passive income for ETH and SOL holders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. In the volatile cryptocurrency market, the fluctuations of Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to raise concerns. While short-term trading can indeed generate returns, the risks are also high, making many uneasy. Several recent industry reports have shown that global cryptocurrency traders are gradually turning their attention to tools that can provide sustainable cash flow. In this context, cloud mining is increasingly viewed by more people as a new and promising configuration method, due to its clear profit structure and transparent settlement mechanism. The core of cloud mining is leasing computing power. Users don’t need to build their own mining machines or bear high electricity and maintenance costs. Instead, they access remote computing power through contracts, which are centrally operated and maintained by the platform. All mining output is settled 24 hours a day, and the proceeds are deposited directly into the user’s account. This model is similar to traditional fixed income products, emphasizing standardization, openness, transparency, and robust allocation, rather than relying on short-term price fluctuations. For portfolio management, it provides a predictable cash flow channel amid market uncertainty. Core Advantages of the QuidMiner Platform 1. Affiliate Referral Program: Users can earn additional commissions of up to 4.5% by inviting friends to join, further increasing their returns beyond mining. Advertisement &nbsp 2. Multi-Currency Configuration: Supports mainstream assets such as BTC, ETH, SOL, DOGE, LTC, BCH, USDT, and USDC, allowing users to diversify their risks. 3. Green Energy Driven: Large-scale introduction of wind and solar power reduces carbon emissions, in line with global ESG…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 00:47
Best Crypto Presales to Buy for October 2025: Why Tapzi is a Standout Investment Opportunity

Best Crypto Presales to Buy for October 2025: Why Tapzi is a Standout Investment Opportunity

In the world of Web3 gaming and cryptocurrency presales, Tapzi ($TAPZI) is emerging as one of the most intriguing projects of October 2025. With its decentralized, skill-based gaming model, the platform is offering a refreshing alternative to the overhyped, chance-based GameFi tokens that have dominated the market.  But what makes Tapzi stand out from other presale projects such as Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), BlockDAG (BDAG), and meme coin newcomers like Little Pepe ($LPEPE)? Let’s take a closer look at why Tapzi is drawing attention from investors and gamers alike as one of the best crypto presales of 2025. Key Takeaways Tapzi’s skill-based gaming model sets it apart from other GameFi projects, ensuring long-term player engagement and rewards. The Tapzi presale offers early investors a chance to purchase tokens at a low price, with substantial growth potential upon launch. Tapzi’s fixed token supply and sustainable tokenomics create scarcity, potentially driving demand and long-term value appreciation. Tapzi Crypto Presale Overview: What Makes It Different? Tapzi is offering one of the most exciting opportunities in the crypto presale space. Unlike many other GameFi projects, which often rely on chance-based rewards, Tapzi’s model is centered around skill-based gameplay.  Players can play games like Chess, Checkers, Tic Tac Toe, and Rock-Paper-Scissors, where success is based on player skill, not luck. This skill retention positions Tapzi to build a dedicated user base that values skill progression and rewards for actual gaming performance. The Tapzi presale is live and has already seen some great momentum. We’re 41.6% of the way there, and tokens are priced at $0.0035. That’s a great opportunity to buy tokens at a low price before they hit exchanges at $0.01, potentially giving early investors big gains when the token goes live. The Rise of Skill-Based GameFi and Why It Matters The GameFi space has been dominated by platforms that reward players with speculative rewards. Tapzi is turning that on its head by creating a skill-based system. In many traditional GameFi projects, players rely on luck, NFT, or speculative assets to earn rewards. But that doesn’t foster long-term engagement or a thriving community. Tapzi’s skill-based gaming is a breath of fresh air for those who believe the future of gaming should be about mastery and player investment. This positions Tapzi as a unique project in the GameFi space. By staking tokens for gameplay and rewarding players based on skill, Tapzi ensures the ecosystem is engaging and sustainable. Prize pools in Tapzi are funded entirely by players, so the platform doesn’t rely on central reserves. This decentralized approach helps build a transparent system where players can directly influence their earnings through skillful competition. Tapzi Tokenomics: A Long-Term Investment One of the best parts of the Tapzi presale is the tokenomics. Tapzi’s native token $TAPZI has a fixed supply of 5 billion tokens, with 20% of the tokens allocated to the presale. A vesting schedule for presale tokens means 75% of these tokens will be released over a 3-month period to prevent market shocks and help stabilize the token’s price. The project also takes measures to avoid early-stage dumping with team tokens locked for 6 months and vested over 18 months. This is the key to long-term value for both investors and players. The fixed supply model creates scarcity, which can drive demand as the platform grows. Tapzi’s tokenomics is the opposite of many meme coins, which experience high volatility due to speculative trading and no real utility. With Tapzi, the focus is on creating value through skill-based gaming, user engagement, and a sustainable ecosystem. The Roadmap: What’s Next for Tapzi? Tapzi has an ambitious roadmap in place to expand its platform and increase its market presence. The team is focused on gradual infrastructure development to ensure a smooth user experience. Some of the upcoming milestones include: Web Beta Launch: The Tapzi team is planning a demo game launch with a web-based multiplayer engine, enabling players to engage in games like Chess and Checkers. This will be followed by the integration of staking features and matchmaking systems. Mobile App: A mobile version of the platform is also in the pipeline, giving players the freedom to compete on the go. This mobile-first approach ensures that Tapzi stays accessible to a global audience, meeting the growing demand for mobile gaming. Global Tournaments and NFT Avatars: Tapzi plans to host its first international tournament, complete with live leaderboards and sponsored rewards. Future updates will also include the launch of NFT avatars and cosmetic items, giving players even more ways to personalize their gaming experience. DAO Governance: In the future, Tapzi will introduce decentralized governance, allowing the community to have a say in the direction of the platform. This feature aligns with the growing trend of decentralized decision-making in the crypto space. As Tapzi moves along its roadmap, these features will increase user engagement and solidify Tapzi’s position in the growing Web3 gaming space. Tapzi vs. Other GameFi Projects: Why Tapzi Stands Out The GameFi space is full of projects with big promises but lacks long-term sustainability. Tokens like SAND (The Sandbox) and MANA (Decentraland) were once seen as the future of the metaverse but have since seen huge declines as the hype around virtual plots of land fizzled out. Tapzi’s focus on skill-based gaming could be a more sustainable and engaging model than many of the speculative GameFi projects that have struggled to retain user interest. For example, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a Layer-2 solution to scale Bitcoin using SVM technology, promising faster speeds and more scalability. While this project appeals to Bitcoin enthusiasts, Tapzi’s direct focus on the gaming community and ability to incentivize skill-based competition make it a more targeted and niche offering. BlockDAG (BDAG) introduces scalability through a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) structure, appealing to developers and enterprises. Tapzi’s focus is on direct player engagement, offering a clear path to sustainable rewards and an engaged user base. Even the meme coin Little Pepe ($LPEPE) has gotten attention for its viral marketing, but its speculative nature makes it a high-risk investment compared to Tapzi, which prioritizes a sustainable and transparent gaming economy. Growth Potential: Why Tapzi Could Be the Next Big Thing The global gaming industry will reach $400 billion by 2028, and Web3 gaming will grow from $25 billion in 2024 to nearly $125 billion by 2032. Tapzi, with its focus on skill-based gaming, is strategically positioned to tap into this growing market. The Tapzi presale is a unique opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a project that combines gaming with blockchain technology in a way that hasn’t been done before. With its low entry barrier, engaging gameplay, and sustainable tokenomics, Tapzi could be the top dog in GameFi in 2025 and beyond. If you’re looking for a presale project with long-term potential, keep an eye on Tapzi.  The presale’s token release and organic growth approach are different from most other crypto presale projects out there. Tapzi is bringing something new and different to the crowded GameFi space, and its approach to gaming and tokenomics could be huge in the years to come. Tapzi is offering an incredible $500,000 prize pool — don’t miss your chance to win life-changing rewards. Enter now: https://tapzi.io/giveaway-500 Media Links:  Website: https://tapzi.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.tapzi.io/ X Handle:https://x.com/Official_Tapzi This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.
Coinstats2025/10/04 00:47
