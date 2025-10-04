2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
MARA, the company with the second largest Bitcoin treasury, announced the addition of BTC to its portfolio! Here are the details.

US-based crypto mining company Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) added 373 BTC to its portfolio in September, bringing its total holdings to 52,850 BTC. The company's current reserves are worth approximately $6.4 billion. MARA's Bitcoin Assets Reach $6.4 Billion According to MARA's monthly production report, 736 BTC ($88.6 million) were produced in September, a 4.4% increase
Bitcoin
BTC$122,176.66+0.15%
Fear & Greed Index Neutral at 50 — Investors Shift Attention Toward ETH, XRP and a 100x Presale

The Fear and Greed Index 50 shows the crypto market sitting at a neutral stage—not in fear, not in greed. Traders see this as a wait-and-see zone where sharp moves can form. Big players are turning eyes toward ETH, XRP, and a fresh presale named MAGACOIN FINANCE, which has already raised $15.2M and is climbing
Ethereum
ETH$4,481.83-0.71%
BlockDAG & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Confirm Multi-Year Global Agreement

The XRP (XRP) price forecast has regained importance as traders assess whether improved sentiment can carry the asset forward. Alongside it, the Solana (SOL) price forecast reflects market optimism around scalability and developer traction. Both tokens are central to ongoing debates about the leading long-term crypto investments, yet each faces hurdles that temper confidence. BlockDAG, however, is reshaping the narrative with its presale success and global visibility. The project has raised $420 million and is currently priced at $0.0015, selling over 26.5 billion coins. With 20,000 miners shipped, 312,000 holders onboarded, and 3 million active users on the X1 mining app, adoption continues to build momentum.  Security audits by CertiK and Halborn, and 20 confirmed exchange listings, add further credibility. The centrepiece of its strategy is the newly announced multi-year partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team, positioning BlockDAG among the leading long term crypto investments. XRP Price Analysis Shows Dependence on Regulatory Clarity The XRP (XRP) price forecast remains tied to regulatory clarity and adoption within financial services. Recent improvements in market stability suggest room for growth, but analysts warn that the XRP (XRP) price forecast is still heavily influenced by external outcomes. This reliance has historically limited momentum, even when broader market sentiment has been favourable. While XRP retains significance in cross-border payments, its inability to generate independent catalysts makes it less appealing for those evaluating the long-term crypto investments. Until the asset proves consistent growth independent of regulatory events, its trajectory will remain uncertain. For investors, the XRP (XRP) price forecast offers exposure to adoption in payments but underscores the risk of dependency on external developments. Solana Price Forecast Highlights Speed but Faces Reliability Tests The Solana (SOL) price forecast has been supported by strong developer activity and ecosystem growth. Analysts highlight the network’s ability to scale and process transactions at high speed as the key reason for optimism. These technical strengths have positioned Solana as a serious competitor in blockchain infrastructure. Despite the positive narrative, the Solana (SOL) price outlook also carries risks. Outages in the past have raised questions about reliability, and long-term adoption will depend on proving stability while expanding use cases. Without this, Solana’s progress toward becoming one of the leading long term crypto investments may stall. Overall, the Solana (SOL) price outlook suggests promise, but sustainability is the critical factor that investors will continue to monitor. BlockDAG Secures $420M Presale Backed by BWT Alpine F1® Partnership BlockDAG’s presale achievements have already positioned it as one of the year’s standout projects, raising $420 million, currently priced at $0.0015 per BDAG with more than 26.5 billion coins sold. With over 20,000 miners delivered, 312,000 holders secured, and 3 million users engaged via the X1 mobile mining app, adoption is unfolding at scale. These fundamentals establish it as a serious candidate for the leading long term crypto investments. The official announcement of BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team brought the project into the global spotlight. Revealed during CRYPTO FAST LANE at Singapore’s Raffles Hotel, the event featured the Alpine race car and team drivers. A major BlockDAG stand and conference solidified its entrance into the motorsport and blockchain crossover space. This partnership goes beyond sponsorship. Initiatives such as blockchain-powered fan activations, Grand Prix simulators, hackathons, and developer showcases ensure meaningful integration between sports and Web3 technology. These engagements expand BlockDAG’s presence across mainstream audiences while reinforcing adoption among the tech community. As the Exclusive Layer One Blockchain Partner of Alpine, BlockDAG now stands at the intersection of performance, innovation, and culture. Backed by CertiK and Halborn audits and with 20 exchanges confirmed for listing, it demonstrates why it belongs among the leading long-term crypto investments heading into 2025. Strategic View The XRP (XRP) price outlook shows relevance but remains bound to external catalysts, limiting its independence as an asset. The Solana (SOL) price forecast highlights technical advantages but must prove long-term resilience and reliability. Both carry potential but stop short of delivering full investor certainty. BlockDAG, on the other hand, combines measurable adoption with a powerful global partnership. With $420 million raised, a $0.0015 presale price, 26.5 billion coins sold, 20,000 miners shipped, 312,000 holders, 3 million app users, 20 exchange listings, and third-party audits, it provides unmatched clarity. Its multi-year alliance with BWT Alpine Formula 1® validates its trajectory as one of the leading long term crypto investments in the market today.
Altcoin Season Rotation Lifts PancakeSwap, BNB, Story – But Can Momentum Hold?

Altcoin season has redirected capital to PancakeSwap, BNB, and Story. Supply burns and feature rollouts have supported CAKE, fee reductions and ecosystem use have supported BNB, and decentralized IP infrastructure has supported Story as volumes and key levels have been tested.
Bitcoin Rockets To $123,000 As Standard Chartered Forecasts $135,000 Target

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has surged 3% to over $123,000 on Friday after Standard Chartered projected a near-term target of $135,000, citing heavy ETF inflows and a shift from its post-halving pattern.
Jeff Bezos Warns of an AI Investment Bubble Ahead

Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos has warned that the current surge in artificial intelligence (AI) spending resembles an "industrial bubble," where promising and unproven ideas are tightly intertwined. Investors face risks of losing capital, yet the long-term potential of AI remains substantial, Bloomberg reports, citing the billionaire. Jeff Bezos Warns of an AI Investment Bubble Bezos notes that every AI company today receives funding, regardless of the strength of its idea or whether a finished product exists. The billions invested in early-stage projects make it nearly impossible for investors to distinguish between sustainable business models and high-risk ventures. Nevertheless, the tech mogul is confident that AI will transform every industry and enhance global productivity. He likens the current situation to the biotech boom of the 1990s, when many companies failed but some effective drugs eventually reached the market. Similarly, the dot-com bubble paved the way for today's internet giants. Investment and Market Excitement Around AI AI funding is flowing not only to developers but also to infrastructure, including data centers, chip manufacturing, and application development. Investment is already targeting so-called "neo-cloud" providers before they have even built their full-scale computing systems, Bezos emphasized. Bloomberg also reported that BlackRock is in talks to acquire Aligned Data Centers for $40 billion. Meanwhile, OpenAI, the developer behind ChatGPT, recently achieved a valuation of $500 billion in a secondary share sale, making it the world's most valuable private company. Despite the market excitement, some investors warn of overheating, particularly in early-stage venture capital. Yet Bezos encourages a broader perspective, noting that after market corrections, companies delivering tangible results will thrive. Bezos stresses that AI's colossal benefits for humanity will materialize over time, even if some investments fail. "When passions subside and it becomes clear who will win, society will benefit from these inventions," he said.
SWIFT kiest Ethereum’s Linea voor blockchainbetalingen, Ripple buiten spel?

De internationale betaalreus SWIFT zet een stap richting blockchain. Het netwerk, dat jaarlijks meer dan $150 biljoen aan transacties verwerkt, gaat samen met Consensys experimenteren met Ethereum-layer 2 Linea. Consensys-topman Joe Lubin bevestigde dit tijdens Token2049 in Singapore. Lubin bevestigt Linea samenwerking met SWIFT Eerder deze week maakte SWIFT bekend samen te werken met Consensys en ruim dertig grote banken aan een nieuw blockchain-betalingsraamwerk. Welke keten werd gebruikt, bleef toen onduidelijk. Lubin bevestigde donderdag dat Linea de basis vormt. Volgens hem reageerden banken positief: "Het werd tijd om DeFi en TradFi samen te brengen." Waarom Linea? Linea is ontwikkeld door Consensys en gebruikt zk-EVM rollup-technologie. Het netwerk verwerkt transacties veel goedkoper dan Ethereum zelf en heeft inmiddels meer dan $2,2 miljard aan waarde vastgezet. Daarmee behoort het tot de vier grootste Ethereum L2s, naast Arbitrum, Base en OP Mainnet. Voor SWIFT is de aantrekkingskracht duidelijk: 24/7-afwikkeling, lagere foutenmarges en directe settlement zonder afhankelijkheid van traditionele clearing. Zelfs als slechts een fractie van de $150 biljoen aan jaarlijkse SWIFT-betalingen via Linea loopt, zou dat een van de grootste blockchain-integraties ooit zijn. Banken doen mee Tot de eerste testpartners behoren zwaargewichten als Bank of America, Citi, JPMorgan Chase en Toronto-Dominion Bank. Zij nemen deel aan de pilot die de komende maanden draait. SWIFT kiest met Linea voor een route die Ripple al langer bewandelt met de XRP Ledger. Het verschil is dat nu de grootste banken ter wereld meedoen. Daarmee krijgt Ethereum een kans om zich te bewijzen in een domein dat tot dusver vooral door Ripple werd opgeëist. Breder dan betalingen Lubin benadrukte dat Linea niet alleen voor betalingen wordt ontwikkeld. Hij ziet het als infrastructuur voor bredere toepassingen, van decentrale communities tot governance-modellen. In zijn woorden: "We zullen user-generated civilisations bouwen op Linea." Hoewel dat voorlopig toekomstmuziek is, maakt het duidelijk dat Consensys de ambitie heeft om Linea verder te positioneren dan alleen financiële rails. Joseph Lubin Joseph Lubin is medeoprichter van Ethereum en oprichter van ConsenSys, een bedrijf dat zich richt op de ontwikkeling van infrastructuur en applicaties voor het Ethereum-ecosysteem. Met zijn werk speelt hij een sleutelrol in de adoptie van smart contracts en Web3-toepassingen. Lubin wordt vaak genoemd in de context van Ethereum-upgrades en de bredere toekomst van gedecentraliseerde netwerken. Wat nu? SWIFT heeft nog geen datum voor een commerciële uitrol genoemd. Eerst volgt een testperiode met de aangesloten banken. Of en wanneer dit uitgroeit tot grootschalige toepassing, hangt af van toezichthouders en de snelheid waarmee banken durven mee te schakelen. Wat nu al vaststaat: met Linea schuift Ethereum een stuk dichter richting de dagelijkse infrastructuur waar biljoenen aan betalingen doorheen lopen.
Komt er een staked Ethereum ETF? VanEck zet eerste stap

VanEck zet opnieuw een stap richting innovatieve crypto producten. Uit officiële registratiedocumenten blijkt dat het bedrijf een nieuwe ETF heeft geregistreerd, dit keer gericht op gestakete Ethereum via Lido. De registratie vond plaats op 2 oktober in de staat Delaware, waar het fonds werd aangemeld als een Statutory Trust.
Plasma Partners with Chainlink to Boost Ecosystem Adoption

Plasma partners with Chainlink to boost its stablecoin infrastructure options. Plasma also named Chainlink as its official oracle provider. The integration allows Plasma developers to access Chainlink's features, including its Data Feeds and CCIP. Plasma, a new layer-1 blockchain designed specifically for stablecoins, has officially joined the Chainlink Scale program. Chainlink announced the integration in a press release on October 3, adding that Plasma also named Chainlink its official oracle provider. The move brings Chainlink's data and interoperability standards into Plasma's ecosystem, expanding its stablecoin payments network. Chainlink will also make its Data Streams, Data Feeds, and the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) accessible to Plasma developers. Aave, one of the world's leading liquidity protocols, is already deployed on Plasma, underscoring the blockchain's growing prominence. Meanwhile, the integration comes a few days after the launch of Plasma's mainnet beta and native token, XPL, on September 25. Crypto2Community reported that XPL will launch as one of the largest blockchains by stablecoin liquidity. Plasma Unique Features Since its launch, Plasma has emerged as a leading stablecoin platform, with over $2 billion in stablecoin liquidity. It also possesses native EVM compatibility, making it easy for developers to build applications for remittances, cross-border transfers, micropayments, and other related transactions. Unlike most blockchains designed for general use, the Plasma development model focuses mainly on stablecoin activity, offering zero-fee transfers and customizable gas tokens. Users can also benefit from confidential payments and high throughput for global-scale transactions. Paul Faecks, Plasma's Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), emphasized the important roles of stablecoins in the crypto industry, adding that Plasma aims to build a robust system that supports these tokens, enabling users to transact digitally without needing a bank. On Plasma's collaboration with Chainlink, Paul stated: "With Chainlink, Plasma can scale our on-chain ecosystem, strengthen our stablecoin rails, and bring mainstream adoption closer to reality." Chainlink and Aave will Expand Plasma's Stablecoin Infrastructure By incorporating Chainlink Data Feeds, Plasma will gain easy access to tamper-resistant price data, which supports stablecoin trading, lending, borrowing, liquidity pools, and derivatives. Similarly, CCIP introduces features that permit secure stablecoin transfers and messaging across blockchains on the Plasma platform. CCIP also offers compliance features, including token attestation, policy enforcement, and multi-oracle validation for institutional-grade security. On its part, Aave has already secured over 70% of all stablecoin liquidity across lending markets. Hence, it introduces scale and liquidity, making it ideal for expanding Plasma's stablecoin infrastructure. Top Executives React as Plasma Partners with Chainlink Johann Eid, Chainlink Labs' Chief Business Officer, praised Plasma for launching with fully equipped, high-level, and business-ready stablecoin infrastructures. He also highlighted the significance of Chainlink and Aave in helping Plasma attain its current height. "Plasma is positioned to lead in building the next generation of stablecoin and on-chain payment applications," Eid added. Stani Kulechov, Aave Labs' founder and CEO, also reacted to the partnership. He stated that Chainlink's integration will transform Plasma into a high-throughput network that can attract developers to start building stablecoin apps. Kulechov added: "Together we unlock instant, low-cost stablecoin movement and secure cross-chain connectivity for real-time payments and next-generation on-chain finance,"
‘Trillions by 2030’: Stellar, Centrifuge and Moody’s Outline What’s Next for Real-World Assets

Panelists in Rio have outlined how real-world assets have progressed from trials to production, with treasuries and high-quality funds leading, institutions piloting digital twins, and deeper liquidity and interoperability set to expand the market toward trillions by 2030.
