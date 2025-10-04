MEXC Exchange
New Tax Bill Introduced in the US Concerning Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies! Here’s What You Need to Know…
The post New Tax Bill Introduced in the US Concerning Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies! Here’s What You Need to Know… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While the government shutdown and its possible effects were the main agenda item in the US, a surprising bill came from the state of New York. Accordingly, a bill introduced in New York state proposes a graduated electricity tax on cryptocurrency miners. At this point, New York State Senator Liz Krueger and Assembly Member Anna Kelles introduced Bill S8518, which would impose an electricity consumption tax on Bitcoin (BTC) mining companies that use significant amounts of energy. According to the bill, miners using up to 2.25 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) annually will not be taxed. BTC mining companies with consumption above this threshold are proposed to be taxed with a two-cent per kWh levy for usage between 2.26 million and 5 million kWh, three cents for usage between 5 million and 10 million kWh, four cents for usage up to 20 million kWh, and five cents for usage exceeding 20 million kWh. The tax revenue will go toward the state’s energy assistance program to support low-income and middle-class households. In contrast, miners using renewable energy sources will not be taxed. The organization noted that the crypto mining industry is facing declining profitability and suggested that the passage of such a bill could push miners to leave New York. Senator Liz Krueger said in a statement: “This bill will ensure that miners who increase New Yorkers’ electricity bills pay their fair share, while also providing direct assistance to households struggling with high electricity bills. The arrival of mining facilities creates an additional annual electricity cost of approximately $79 million for residents and $165 million for small businesses. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/new-tax-bill-introduced-in-the-us-concerning-bitcoin-and-cryptocurrencies-heres-what-you-need-to-know/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 02:44
Putin May Soon Struggle To Pay His Soldiers
The post Putin May Soon Struggle To Pay His Soldiers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ANCHORAGE, ALASKA – AUGUST 15:U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) hold a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on August 15, 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska. The two leaders are meeting for peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Getty Images Russia’s war in Ukraine has become a grinding test of endurance, and Vladimir Putin is struggling to sustain his wartime finances. What many expected to be a quick victory has instead devolved into a costly war of attrition, with Moscow unable to break through Ukraine’s growing “drone wall.” Ukraine is waging a precise campaign to cripple Russia’s oil refineries, while also accelerating production of drones and domestic missiles, and expanding the role of autonomous weapons — innovations that only deepen the Kremlin’s mounting problems. Lyuba Shipovich, CEO of Dignitas Ukraine, which helps the army adopt advanced technologies, told me that AI-targeting systems are especially effective when used far from the front lines: “Closer to the battlefield there is a higher risk of confusing friendly and enemy targets, but deeper behind the front, you don’t have that problem.” Anatolii Tkachenko, commander of a mortar battery unit from Ukraine’s 92nd Separate Assault Brigade, told me: “In four years the USSR defeated Germany. In four years the Russians have only managed to take half of Donetsk Oblast.” Russia’s answer to all this is money, oil revenues turned into wages that keep feeding soldiers into its meatgrinder strategy. Oil Money Buys Soldiers To sustain the fight, the Kremlin has relied on oil and gas revenues to bankroll soldier salaries and payouts to families of the dead and wounded. A large share of that spending goes to salaries and compensation for families of the dead and wounded. The Washington Post reports that in Moscow,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 02:31
The shutdown meant no jobs report. Here’s what it would have said about the economy
The post The shutdown meant no jobs report. Here’s what it would have said about the economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Recruiters speak to job seekers at the Appalachian State University internship and job fair in Boone, North Carolina, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. Allison Joyce | Bloomberg | Getty Images If it just seems like the first Friday of the month wasn’t the same without being able to pore through the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ hotly watched monthly jobs report, don’t worry. You probably didn’t miss much. While the BLS has gone dark with the shutdown in Washington, other reports outside the government data suggest the labor market just plodded along in September. The Dow Jones consensus forecast was for growth of 51,000 in nonfarm payrolls with the unemployment rate holding steady at 4.3%. High-frequency data that includes job postings, private payrolls and state-by-state figures for initial jobless claims indicate that while employment growth continues to be anemic, the labor market overall isn’t capsizing, at least not anytime soon. “We fight with the army we have at moments like this, where it’s critically important that we’re figuring out whether the economy is in a moment of transition,” Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee said in a CNBC interview Friday. “This is what we have, and thus far it still continues to point to a pretty stable labor market.” The Chicago Fed is one of those organizations looking to provide alternates to BLS data that had come under harsh White House criticism prior to this week’s shutdown. Though the timing was coincidental, the central bank district in September unveiled its own dashboard of data measuring key labor market metrics including unemployment, the hiring rate and the layoff rate. Bottom line: The unemployment rate held flat at 4.3%, though another hundredth of a point or two would have pushed it to 4.4% — the highest since October 2021 but still low…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 02:22
Deutsche Bank Pioneers Euro-Denominated Cross-Border Payment On Partior Blockchain
The post Deutsche Bank Pioneers Euro-Denominated Cross-Border Payment On Partior Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The move marks a key operational milestone for Deutsche Bank’s institutional cash management and cross-border payment solutions. Deutsche Bank announced the successful completion of its first euro-denominated cross-border payment on the Partior blockchain platform on October 3, 2025. This live transaction was executed in collaboration with DBS, Southeast Asia’s largest bank, with Deutsche Bank acting as the settlement bank and DBS as the beneficiary bank. The Partior platform, which is backed by a consortium of global banking giants including DBS, J.P. Morgan, and Standard Chartered, is designed to enable real-time, secure, and scalable settlement of payments. The interoperability between the blockchain network and traditional payment A critical success factor of the operation was demonstrating the interoperability between the blockchain network and traditional payment rails. This proof of concept is vital for the institutional adoption of blockchain, as it allows banks to transition seamlessly while maintaining connections with legacy systems. The platform’s ability to facilitate real-time settlement provides advantages, including reduced payment failure risks and real-time confirmation of transactions, which are crucial for optimizing liquidity management across the global banking industry. Deutsche Bank’s Head of Product Management for Institutional Cash Management, Ciaran Byrne, emphasized the bank’s “multi-rail strategy,” which envisions a future where intelligent and negotiated routing utilizes various channels—be it SWIFT, stablecoins, or blockchain-based solutions—to maximize value for clients. He added: “We are constantly exploring ways of improving and future-proofing our operating model to ensure maximum benefit for our clients.” This strategic adoption by a major European financial institution confirms that blockchain is rapidly evolving from a niche technology to an integral component of the global financial infrastructure, poised to redefine how value moves across international borders by enabling 24/7, always-on, and real-time treasury management for their customers. Source: https://coinidol.com/deutsche-bank-pioneers-blockchain/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 02:14
Bitcoin doesn’t need the McRib to rally
The post Bitcoin doesn’t need the McRib to rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto bros tracking bitcoin’s (BTC) price against re-releases of the McDonald’s McRib got a little too excited this week when an online news outlet mistakenly reported the sandwich’s return. Analyst Jack McCordic, known as “internbrah” on X, claims the McRib has “historically” heralded an up-to-2X increase in BTC’s price. McCordic’s graph shows that when the McCrib returned to the US in 2020 and 2023, and the UK in 2024, the price of BTC increased by 237%, 71% and 58% respectively in the months that followed. He does, however, fail to note that when the McCrib was released in November 2021 in the US, the price of BTC actually fell by 74%. The bitcoin chart with McRib re-releases fails to mention at least three other McRib returns in the US. Read more: Bitcoin scammer posed as McDonald’s owner to steal $1.5M McCordic’s graph also fails to mention the McRib’s US release in October 2022 as part of its “Farewell Tour,” and another release in December 2024. On these two occasions respectively, BTC’s price fell by 23% in a week and 20% in five months. Despite this less-than-tasty price action, McCordic posted his McRib chart on Thursday after a report from Dextero claimed the sandwich was coming back to the UK on October 16. He told his followers, “Don’t fade the McRib” and added the new apparent McRib release to his graph. However, Dexerto’s report was later deleted, and McDonald’s UK confirmed to Protos that the McRib will not be coming back this month. Sorry guys. A screenshot of Dexerto’s report meta on Google that now takes you to a deleted page. Read more: Donald Trump serves fries at McDonald’s five days after flop crypto launch It seems that Dexerto may have mistakenly caught a report from last year, which similarly stated that the McRib…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 02:06
Aster Leads Perpetual DEX Market with $76B in Monthly Trading Volume
Aster has established a significant lead in the DEX market. By September of 2025, the amount of perpetual trading in total is increasing at a substantial rate. According to the latest report from Phoenix Group, Aster has achieved a maximum monthly trade volume of 76 billion dollars, placing it significantly ahead of its competitors. TOP PERPETUAL DEXES BY MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME#Aster #Hyperliquid #Lighter #edgeX #Jupiter #Orderly #ApeX #Pacifica #Drfit #Reya #Avantis #MYXFinance #Extended #dYdX #GMX pic.twitter.com/RbS1VknqVS— PHOENIX – Crypto News & Analytics (@pnxgrp) October 3, 2025 This report demonstrates how Aster had been gaining control in the perpetual market. It has big liquidity and is trader-friendly, making it a favorable choice. In the past 30 days, Aster has made $162.4million in fees, which is big revenue in DeFi. Hyperliquid and Lighter Secure Top Positions After Aster The second is Hyperliquid, with a trading volume of 27.9 billion. That proves that it has one of the highest numbers of users. It has earned nearly $88 million in fees, which is impressive. In third position is Lighter with 16.7 billion fees. This platform is emerging as a significant rival to perpetual DEXs. Its emergence brings additional competition to mid-level platforms that wish to compete with market leaders. Besides the three leading exchanges, numerous other exchanges are also expanding. EdgeX ($9.4B), Jupiter ($2.7B), and Orderly ($1.7B) are growing, with their fee packages and simple applications assisting individuals to utilize them. Other large players include ApeX ($15.9B), Pacifica ($11.4B), DriFt. and Avantis (both have $9.1B). They create various objects of the DeFi world. Although smaller in size, they assist more people in using decentralized derivatives. DeFi Perpetuals Start Their Growth Phase One of the highly competitive elements of decentralized finance is the perpetual futures market. Over the last few years, leading platforms have demonstrated that they can compete against traditional finance by trading hundreds of billions of dollars last month alone. It is quite likely that perpetual exchanges will remain the market leaders in DeFi. The recent surge in the accumulated popularity of Aster indicates that this may be a notorious age of on-chain derivatives.
Coinstats
2025/10/04 02:00
Are Taylor Swift’s ‘Actually Romantic’ Lyrics About Charli XCX? Let’s Break It Down
The post Are Taylor Swift’s ‘Actually Romantic’ Lyrics About Charli XCX? Let’s Break It Down appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JULY 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) (L-R) Charli XCX, Taylor Swift, and Camila Cabello perform onstage during the Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour at MetLife Stadium on July 22, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS) Getty Images Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl has arrived, and fans are already dissecting every lyric for hidden meanings. The sparkly orange-hued album touches on themes of love and finding “the one” after past heartbreaks, but it also doesn’t shy away from addressing enemies. Swift has a long history of weaving past foes into her music — whether allegedly aimed at Kim Kardashian (“thanK you aIMee”) or Scooter Braun (“Vigilante S–t”) — and Showgirl continues that tradition. Fans, in particular, have a few questions about the album’s seventh track, titled “Actually Romantic,” which many believe is about Charli XCX. So, what do the lyrics of “Actually Romantic” reveal, and why are fans convinced it’s about the Brat artist? Here’s a breakdown of the lyrics, the history of Swift’s relationship with Charli XCX, and what the billionaire superstar herself has said about the song. ForbesTaylor Swift ‘Opalite’ Lyrics Explained—Why It’s Travis Kelce’s Favorite TrackBy Monica Mercuri What Are The ‘Actually Romantic’ Lyrics? In “Actually Romantic,” Swift opens by calling out someone who allegedly dubbed her “Boring Barbie” and gossiped about her with an ex. “I heard you call me ‘Boring Barbie’ when the coke’s got you brave,” Swift sings. “High-fived my ex and then said you’re glad he ghosted me.” Charli is married to George Daniel, the drummer of The 1975, while Swift briefly dated the band’s lead singer, Matty Healy, in 2023. This overlap has led some people…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 01:58
Is Bitcoin on the Brink of Another Historic Leap?
The post Is Bitcoin on the Brink of Another Historic Leap? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) has neared its previous peak, soaring to $123,864 and tantalizingly close to breaking historical records. As the cryptocurrency market anticipates the next moves, the potential for BTC to surpass its all-time high marks remains a focal point for investors and analysts alike. Continue Reading:Is Bitcoin on the Brink of Another Historic Leap? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/is-bitcoin-on-the-brink-of-another-historic-leap
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 01:56
Plasma taps into Chainlink as official oracle provider
Plasma, a high-performance layer-1 blockchain for stablecoins, has integrated with Chainlink as it looks to tap into the oracle platform’s solutions to scale applications on its network. Plasma has picked Chainlink as its official oracle provider, the platform announced on…
Crypto.news
2025/10/04 01:30
YouTube deletes hundreds of AI Bollywood clips after Bachchans’ lawsuit
Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan and his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, have sued YouTube regarding its AI training policy. The couple asked the judge to remove and prohibit the creation of AI videos infringing their intellectual property rights. The couple want Google to have safeguards to ensure that such YouTube videos uploaded anyway don’t train other […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/04 01:26
