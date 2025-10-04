SBA Update Lets Owners Expand Across Regions With Less Cash Down

Small business owners will find it easier to grow across markets under new SBA rules. getty Lost in the shuffle of the government shutdown, the Small Business Administration (SBA) issued a new procedural notice on Sept. 30. Procedural notices are the SBA's way of clarifying or changing how its loan programs operate. This one affects the 7(a) and 504 programs, the two main channels for government-backed small business financing. Together, they help entrepreneurs buy companies, real estate, and equipment by reducing risk to lenders by backing the loans with a government guarantee. The most notable change centers on how the agency defines a "new business." Until now, if an existing company wanted to acquire another in the same industry, the SBA required that purchase to be in the same geographic market. Otherwise, the deal was treated as a "new business," which carries stricter rules. The new guidance drops the geography test. From now on, if a company buys or starts another using the same six-digit NAICS code—the federal industry classification system—and the ownership is identical, the SBA can call it an expansion regardless of where the acquisition is located, not a new business. For example, a life insurance carrier (NAICS code 524113) could use the new rule to borrow federally-backed money to add to its book of business by purchasing a similar brokerage operation located hundreds of miles away or in the next state. However, if the life insurer wanted to diversify its business into health insurance, which carries a different code (NAICS code 524114), it would face stricter lending requirements. The distinction is important because expansions often qualify for more favorable terms. A purchase that falls under "new business" generally requires at least a 10% equity injection. By contrast, expansions may not require any cash contribution, provided the existing…