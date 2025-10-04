MEXC Exchange
Kryptonyheter
2025-10-05
Kryptonyheter
Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Maxi Doge as the Next 1000x Crypto Now?
Dogecoin Price Prediction by Grok: Maxi Doge as the Next 1000x Crypto Now?
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 02:32
SBA Update Lets Owners Expand Across Regions With Less Cash Down
The post SBA Update Lets Owners Expand Across Regions With Less Cash Down appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Small business owners will find it easier to grow across markets under new SBA rules. getty Lost in the shuffle of the government shutdown, the Small Business Administration (SBA) issued a new procedural notice on Sept. 30. Procedural notices are the SBA's way of clarifying or changing how its loan programs operate. This one affects the 7(a) and 504 programs, the two main channels for government-backed small business financing. Together, they help entrepreneurs buy companies, real estate, and equipment by reducing risk to lenders by backing the loans with a government guarantee. The most notable change centers on how the agency defines a "new business." Until now, if an existing company wanted to acquire another in the same industry, the SBA required that purchase to be in the same geographic market. Otherwise, the deal was treated as a "new business," which carries stricter rules. The new guidance drops the geography test. From now on, if a company buys or starts another using the same six-digit NAICS code—the federal industry classification system—and the ownership is identical, the SBA can call it an expansion regardless of where the acquisition is located, not a new business. For example, a life insurance carrier (NAICS code 524113) could use the new rule to borrow federally-backed money to add to its book of business by purchasing a similar brokerage operation located hundreds of miles away or in the next state. However, if the life insurer wanted to diversify its business into health insurance, which carries a different code (NAICS code 524114), it would face stricter lending requirements. The distinction is important because expansions often qualify for more favorable terms. A purchase that falls under "new business" generally requires at least a 10% equity injection. By contrast, expansions may not require any cash contribution, provided the existing…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 02:19
Coinbase stock surges on Rothschild upgrade and Samsung integration
Coinbase is riding a wave of positive momentum, with a Rothschild upgrade validating its financial evolution as a massive Samsung deal simultaneously places its services directly in the hands of tens of millions of new users. On Oct. 3, Coinbase…
Crypto.news
2025/10/04 02:18
U.S. Services PMI Sinks Near Pandemic Lows, Increasing Fed Rate Cuts Odds – Catalyst for $150K Bitcoin?
U.S. PMI has fallen to 50 and markets have increased probabilities of a Fed Rate cut as labor has softened and core PCE has held at 2.9%. Bitcoin has reached a 50-day high with strong ETF demand, record open interest, and technical strength toward a potential $150K path.
Coinstats
2025/10/04 02:12
SEC Clears Path for Coinbase and Ripple to Serve as Qualified Crypto Custodians Under New Guidance
State-chartered trust companies can provide crypto custodial services after due diligence from investment advisors.
TRUST
$0.0004269
-1.68%
Coinstats
2025/10/04 02:08
U.S. equity funds attract sharp inflows as markets bet on Fed policy easing
The post U.S. equity funds attract sharp inflows as markets bet on Fed policy easing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. equity funds recorded increased inflows at the beginning of October as the likelihood of another rate cut by the Fed looms this month. LSEG Lipper data revealed that U.S. equity funds received $36.41 in net inflows during the week, their largest weekly net purchase since November 13, 2024. The large-cap equity funds recorded net weekly inflows of $40.75 billion, the largest amount since around 2022. Small-cap and mid-cap funds experienced outflows of $2.59 billion and $2.28 billion, respectively. Bond funds record outflows for the week A rotation into global equities: Since 2010, global equity ETFs have seen a massive +$6.1 trillion in cumulative net inflows. During the same period, long-only equity funds have recorded -$3.1 trillion in net outflows. This trend accelerated in 2020 and global equity ETF… pic.twitter.com/JxhTjkw3cP — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) September 29, 2025 LSEG data also showed investors offloaded a net $5.8 billion worth of bond funds, ending their 23-week-long trend of net purchases. They invest more in short-to-intermediate government and treasury funds to a total of $9.37 billion in their largest weekly sales since at least January 2022. U.S. short-to-intermediate investment-grade funds saw $1.95 billion in inflows, while general domestic taxable fixed-income funds recorded net inflows of $1.55 billion. Money market funds also recorded an increase in net investments, surging to a four-week high of $47.08 billion during the week. LSEG Lipper data revealed that global equity funds saw a net $49.19 billion worth of inflows, the most since November 13, 2024. European equity funds recorded weekly inflows to the tune of $7.36 billion, while Asian funds saw $3.94 billion in weekly inflows. Equity sectoral funds saw $11.56 inflows last week, the largest since January 2022. Tech led the net purchases with $4.15 billion, followed by financials with $3.43 billion. Global bond funds recorded…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 02:01
PrimeXBT: Which Memecoins Will Survive the Next Cycle?
Meme coins are some of the most fascinating yet controversial assets in the crypto market. Their explosive rallies and cultural reach often grab headlines, but the real question is whether they represent genuine long-term opportunities or if they are simply speculative bubbles that eventually collapse.
Coinstats
2025/10/04 02:00
Best Strategies for Keeping a Profitable Portfolio in the Long-Term
Over the long haul, a winning crypto portfolio is not an accident or good timing. It is based on a thoughtful framework and risk that is checked by discipline with a story in place and a punch as per the availability of the opportunity which has an upside. Veteran retail traders focus on frameworks that […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/04 02:00
Best Cryptos To Buy Now: Chainlink, Algorand, XLM, Polkadot and A Surprise 100x Contender
The crypto market is buzzing once again as traders search for the best cryptos to buy ahead of what many believe could be the most explosive bull run since 2021. Established projects like Chainlink (LINK), Algorand (ALGO), Stellar (XLM), and Polkadot (DOT) remain on investors' watchlists. But beneath the surface, one surprise contender is turning […] The post Best Cryptos To Buy Now: Chainlink, Algorand, XLM, Polkadot and A Surprise 100x Contender appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/04 02:00
PancakeSwap (CAKE) Could Pump Soon – Analyst Explains Why
CAKE price is sitting around $3.42, and traders are keeping a close eye on what might come next. A fresh liquidity map shared by analyst King Fisher on X(Formerly Twitter) shows a setup that could send the token higher if the right levels get taken out. The data points to stacked short liquidations above the
Coinstats
2025/10/04 02:00
