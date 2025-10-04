Near Foundation Plans AI Delegates to Solve DAO Voter Apathy

The post Near Foundation Plans AI Delegates to Solve DAO Voter Apathy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Near Foundation is developing artificial intelligence-powered “delegates” to eventually vote on behalf of its decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) members, aiming to address low voter participation that has become typical of many protocols. Lane Rettig, a researcher at the Near Foundation, specializing in AI and governance, told Cointelegraph that the AI-powered governance overhaul is still in development. The Near Foundation oversees the layer-1 Near Protocol. The idea is that a user’s delegate, or “digital twin,” will learn their preferences and then act accordingly when it comes time to make governance decisions. It would transform the voting process into a “math problem” that can “happen almost instantly.” “Then you kind of set this thing loose, and it kind of acts on your behalf and votes on your behalf. It nudges you. When you know, proposals come up that are relevant to you,” he said during an interview at the Token2049 conference in Singapore. “That’s in a sense, almost our end game vision for this, where we replace all human actors with a digital twin, if you want to call it that, to solve this voter apathy, participation issue.” Lane Rettig told Cointelegraph that an AI-powered governance overhaul is in development for Near Protocol’s DAO. Source: Cointelegraph It’s estimated that average participation rates in DAOs are between 15% and 25%, which can lead to issues such as the centralization of power, ineffective decision-making, and, in worst-case scenarios, governance attacks, where a bad actor acquires enough tokens to pass a damaging proposal without other members noticing. Human input is still part of the process Rettig said there will likely still be a human element involved in the process. He said he is a “firm believer that there should always be a human in the loop,” because there are categories of proposals that are too…