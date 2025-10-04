2025-10-05 Sunday

Earn 0.1 Bitcoin a Day to Survive Crypto Market’s “Red September”

The post Earn 0.1 Bitcoin a Day to Survive Crypto Market’s “Red September” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market recently experienced a period of extreme volatility, dubbed “Red September.” Bitcoin (BTC) prices hovered around $110,000, while Ethereum (ETH) even fell below the critical $4,000 mark. Despite the price correction, most retail investors have been forced to adjust their portfolios. How can you earn 0.1 BTC daily on GoldenMining and navigate this turbulent period? Income comes from currency mining When secondary market traders face significant losses due to plummeting prices, Goldenmining’s profit model provides a natural refuge. Investors purchase hashrate contracts, earning profits from the stable daily output of cryptocurrency mining. Real-world example: During the recent market decline, users of the platform successfully avoided the panic caused by the evaporation of $160 billion in market capitalization by purchasing computing power contracts in advance, locking in currency value, and earning daily profits. Participate in GoldenMining’s mining contracts and earn Bitcoin GoldenMining has tailored a series of competitive mining contracts for investors, ensuring that every investment will receive a generous and predictable return. Enjoy stable daily returns in just a few simple steps – no complicated procedures required: 1. Sign up for an account and win a limited-time $15 bonus. 2. Multiple mining contracts for flexible selection Contract Invest Daily Return Payback cycle Total Return New User Contract $100 $4 2 Days $108 Bitmain Antminer S23 Hyd $650 $8.45 5 Days $692.25 AntminerL9 17GH $3,500 $49 17 Days $4,333 Elphapex DG2 $9,000 $139.5 30 Days $13,185 Elphapex DG2+ $12,500 $212.5 38 Days $20,575 ANTSPACE HD5 $55,000 $1,056 47 Days $104,632 Hydro Cooling HC40 $300,000 $9,600 50 Days $78,0000 For more contracts, please visit the official website (goldenmining.cc) 3. Use cryptocurrency to activate the contract without any other complicated operations. The contract generates daily income and returns the principal at maturity. The profit can be withdrawn at any time or…
Near Foundation Plans AI Delegates to Solve DAO Voter Apathy

The post Near Foundation Plans AI Delegates to Solve DAO Voter Apathy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Near Foundation is developing artificial intelligence-powered “delegates” to eventually vote on behalf of its decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) members, aiming to address low voter participation that has become typical of many protocols.  Lane Rettig, a researcher at the Near Foundation, specializing in AI and governance, told Cointelegraph that the AI-powered governance overhaul is still in development. The Near Foundation oversees the layer-1 Near Protocol. The idea is that a user’s delegate, or “digital twin,” will learn their preferences and then act accordingly when it comes time to make governance decisions. It would transform the voting process into a  “math problem” that can “happen almost instantly.” “Then you kind of set this thing loose, and it kind of acts on your behalf and votes on your behalf. It nudges you. When you know, proposals come up that are relevant to you,” he said during an interview at the Token2049 conference in Singapore.  “That’s in a sense, almost our end game vision for this, where we replace all human actors with a digital twin, if you want to call it that, to solve this voter apathy, participation issue.” Lane Rettig told Cointelegraph that an AI-powered governance overhaul is in development for Near Protocol’s DAO. Source: Cointelegraph  It’s estimated that average participation rates in DAOs are between 15% and 25%, which can lead to issues such as the centralization of power, ineffective decision-making, and, in worst-case scenarios, governance attacks, where a bad actor acquires enough tokens to pass a damaging proposal without other members noticing. Human input is still part of the process Rettig said there will likely still be a human element involved in the process.  He said he is a “firm believer that there should always be a human in the loop,” because there are categories of proposals that are too…
Tariff Worries Spark Advertisers To Pull Back On 2025 Ad Spending

The post Tariff Worries Spark Advertisers To Pull Back On 2025 Ad Spending appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisers have become wary over fears of tariffs, pulling back on planned spending as they wait to see how the economy will react to President Trump’s plans. AFP via Getty Images The Trump administration’s on-again, off-again tarrif wars have prompted more than just consumer concerns about inflation and tk. They have also stoked tariff worries among advertisers, which is creating a volatile media economy. This in itself is not unexpected—after all, any economic doubt tends to make advertisers jumpy. They are generally risk-averse, from where they advertise to the ads themselves, and tend to retreat at the hint of controversy or uncertainty. These concerns are reshaping the outlook for the second half of the year. New projections from the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) indicate that U.S. digital ad spending will continue to grow but at a slower rate than it had originally projected, 5.7% versus an earlier projection of 7.3%. The IAB 2025 Outlook Study September Update, based on a survey of over 200 buyers at brands and agencies, found that a staggering 91% of buyers have concerns about the effect of tariffs on media spending. The IAB says the auto, retail and consumer electronics ad segments are seeing those worries move to action. Changes may include moving money from traditional media, much of which is bought on a longer timeline and can be harder to adjust on the fly, to digital. Of course, this historical cycle that has played out during past times of economic worry could be a boon to the IAB. The IAB projects linear TV will decline 14.4%, sharper than its original prediction of 12.7%. Other traditional media will decline by an average 3.4%, more than twice as much as the IAB projected in January. “In periods of economic uncertainty, flexibility is no longer a luxury,…
Free Bitcoin & Dogecoin Mining Without Hardware

The post Free Bitcoin & Dogecoin Mining Without Hardware appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the United States, the crypto market is famous for its volatility and speculation, yet more and more investors are seeking stable sources of income. While the media often highlights meme coins, emerging blockchain projects, or high-frequency trading, the real backbone of the industry lies in mining activities. In this environment, short-term, high-efficiency cloud mining is emerging as a major trend. With Magicrypto’s automated cloud mining platform, users can easily generate daily earnings through remote computing power — up to $8,300 per day. New users also receive a $100 free bonus, making it possible to experience daily passive crypto income with zero entry cost. Magicrypto simplifies mining into just three steps: register an account, choose a contract, and activate the AI-optimized system. Profits are automatically settled daily and can be withdrawn instantly, making it a secure, legitimate, and hardware-free cloud mining experience. Magicrypto.com – A Leading Legit Cloud Mining App Powered by AI Click to register and claim your free $100! In 2025, Magicrypto reached a major milestone: over 500,000 registered users worldwide, a strong signal of its trustworthiness and legitimacy. To maintain this momentum, the platform launched a new AI-powered optimization system, further improving mining efficiency and profit stability. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or a seasoned investor, Magicrypto provides a safe, transparent, and hardware-free gateway into cloud mining. The platform supports Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), with Bitcoin and Dogecoin being the most popular choices. Why Magicrypto is the Best Free Cloud Mining Platform in 2025 1. $100 Free Hash Power Bonus – Every new user receives it instantly, with no upfront cost required to start Bitcoin and Dogecoin mining. 2. AI-Powered Optimization – Automatically allocates computing power to maximize returns across different contracts. 3. Legit & Compliant – Headquartered in Switzerland, fully…
GalaSwap Launches WTRX/GALA Trading Competition with Exclusive NFT Rewards

The post GalaSwap Launches WTRX/GALA Trading Competition with Exclusive NFT Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jessie A Ellis Oct 02, 2025 00:22 GalaSwap introduces a trading competition featuring the WTRX/GALA pair, offering exclusive NFTs to top traders and boosting liquidity within the GalaChain ecosystem. GalaSwap has announced an exciting new trading competition focused on the WTRX/GALA trading pair, marking a significant move to enhance trader engagement and liquidity within the GalaChain ecosystem. According to Gala News, this competition, which began on October 1st and will run until October 8th, 2025, invites traders to compete by executing swaps on the platform. Competition Details The competition ranks traders based on their total trading volume in the WTRX/GALA pair on swap.gala.com. Participants have the opportunity to win exclusive NFTs, specifically crafted for this event. The top traders will receive ‘Vampire Boxing Facility Worker’ NFTs in various rarities, including Legendary, Epic, and Rare. Exclusive NFT Prizes The prize structure is designed to reward the top ten traders with unique NFTs, each offering different levels of in-game utility within the Town Star game. For example, the Legendary Vampire Boxing Facility Worker boosts all Boxing Facility Crafts’ speed by 30%, while the Epic version offers a 20% increase. Additionally, from the 11th place onward, all participants who execute at least one trade will receive an Uncommon Vampire Boxing Facility Worker NFT. Why Participate? This event is more than just a competition; it provides an opportunity for traders to demonstrate their skills and contribute to the liquidity and growth of the GalaChain decentralized ecosystem. The competition also highlights GalaSwap’s commitment to transparency and engagement among its user base. Getting Started To participate, traders need to connect their wallets on GalaSwap and begin trading the WTRX/GALA pair. It’s important for participants to review the competition’s terms and conditions, available here, to ensure compliance and eligibility…
Goldman Sachs warns of AI bubble as debt-fueled spending lifts markets to record highs

The post Goldman Sachs warns of AI bubble as debt-fueled spending lifts markets to record highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amazon founder and Goldman Sachs CEO have warned that Wall Street’s artificial intelligence boom is showing signs of a bubble. Both leaders spoke today at the Italian Techweek, warning investors to be cautious of the rapid rise in AI-related investments.  Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said the rally in technology stocks could mirror previous market bubbles. Solomon said a market correction of around 20% would not be surprising given the speed of gains driven by AI enthusiasm while speaking at the Italian Tech Week.  Solomon also touched upon broader economic and financial themes, highlighting the need for more efficient channeling of European savings into the “risk economy” and the tech ecosystem,  while criticizing the slow pace of European regulatory processes.  Bezos says the AI bubble is real, but so is the underlying technology Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, also present at the Italian Tech Week event, echoed Goldman Sachs’ CEO’s remarks, saying that investor excitement towards the AI boom is fueling a wave of indiscriminate funding.  “Every experiment gets funded, every company gets funded, the good ideas and the bad ideas.” –Jeff Bezos, Amazon Founder  Bezos added that while the hype cycle inflates valuations, the underlying technology remains real and will ultimately improve industry productivity. Despite the warnings, equity markets continue to thrive. This week, the S&P 500 reached a new record high of 6,749, driven by strong performances from Nvidia, Palantir, and Amazon stocks. NVIDIA’s stock has gained 4.39% over the past week, while Palantir dipped by a mere 0.43% throughout the week, largely fueled by today’s 4.39% drop. At the time of publication, Amazon advanced 0.87% over the past week.  With U.S. government data releases delayed due to a federal shutdown, ING analysts noted that traders shifted their attention to megacap tech stocks, resulting in lower volatility across broader…
Spot Bitcoin ETFs Record $1.08B In 4-Day Volume: Fueling Price Momentum

The post Spot Bitcoin ETFs Record $1.08B In 4-Day Volume: Fueling Price Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot Bitcoin ETFs Record $1.08B In 4-Day Volume: Fueling Price Momentum | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey…
Commitment to Innovation and Strategy Development

The post Commitment to Innovation and Strategy Development appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world of trading is evolving rapidly: new technologies are emerging, analytical tools are improving, and interest is growing among both novice investors and seasoned professionals. In this environment, a company that combines technology, practical experience, and customer-focused attention is invaluable. FinoForge builds its client relationships so that everyone feels confident and comfortable throughout their journey. The company offers access to modern technology, information resources, and expert support, creating the conditions for confident development and informed decision-making. For traders, this means the ability to focus on achieving their goals, knowing that a partner is nearby, ready to assist at every step. Technological upgrades FinoForge is always focused on moving forward. The company regularly improves its platform, paying attention to both the interface’s appearance and internal processes. For clients, this means working in a familiar and intuitive environment, where all tools are logically arranged, and trades are as convenient as possible. A separate area of ​​development is related to security. FinoForge implements modern solutions that meet the highest international standards. This ensures that users are protected and that the trading process remains stable and predictable. The company’s technology is constantly evolving: updates are carried out regularly, allowing the platform to meet the expectations of even the most demanding traders. As a result, clients receive a powerful and functional tool. Analytical support One of FinoForge greatest strengths is its focus on analytics. Successful trading today requires a deep understanding of market processes, which is why the company provides a wide range of analytical materials and tools. Users can study up-to-date fundamental analysis data, including access to news and trends on the factors influencing asset prices. For those who prefer a technical approach, convenient charts and indicators are available. Information is presented in a structured format, saving time and allowing for fact-based decision-making.…
Space Shuttle Discovery Would Need To Be Dismantled For Planned Move

The post Space Shuttle Discovery Would Need To Be Dismantled For Planned Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Space Shuttle Discovery that flew 39 earth-orbital missions is on display at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, on Saturday, December 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. The Space Shuttle Discovery (OV-103) would need to be cut into pieces if a planned move to the Johnson Space Center in Texas goes forward, warned the Smithsonian Institution in a letter to congressional leaders this week. The letter was a response to a request from the White House’s Office of Management and Budget for NASA and the Smithsonian to prepare to move the historic spacecraft to Texas within 18 months, and to determine the “actual costs” required to make it happen. The U.S. space agency and the famed institute have estimated it would cost at a minimum “between $120 and $150 million, exclusive of the cost of building a new exhibit in Houston.” That is far higher than the $85 million budgeted for transportation and exhibition. A Major Endeavor For Discovery Space Shuttle Discovery completed a total of 39 missions between 1984 and 2011, spending a combined 365 days in orbit. It hasn’t quite gone to infinity and beyond, but moving it from its current home at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum’s Udvar-Hazy Center in Virginia, to Space Center Houston could be more challenging than its trips to space. Current plans call for the third operational orbiter and the most-flown Space Shuttle to be relocated to Texas, where it would go on display at the Mission Control at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. The move has the support of Texas lawmakers. “Houston played a critical role throughout the life of the space shuttle program, but it is clear political favors trumped common sense and fairness…
Samsung Coinbase partnership expands Galaxy Wallet

The post Samsung Coinbase partnership expands Galaxy Wallet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Samsung coinbase partnership links Samsung Wallet and Coinbase One for U.S. Galaxy users, giving Galaxy owners direct access to Coinbase tools inside their phone wallets and payment flow. How the Samsung Coinbase partnership affects Galaxy Wallet users The deal between Samsung Electronics Co. and Coinbase Global, Inc. brings crypto functionality directly into the Wallet app used by millions. According to the companies’ announcement, the integration will give approximately 75 million Galaxy device owners in the U.S. access to Coinbase One. In the firms’ words, it is “the largest single consumer distribution Coinbase has executed.” Which Galaxy devices and OS versions are supported by the integration? (galaxy device crypto access) Samsung has not published a full compatibility list yet. Users should expect support for recent Galaxy smartphones and current OS releases. For exact models and firmware requirements, consult the Samsung coverage on our site: Samsung Wallet and Coinbase on Cryptonomist. What is the rollout timeline for Galaxy Wallet and Coinbase features? The rollout begins in the U.S., with plans to expand internationally over coming months. Features are expected to land in stages as regional regulations and app updates are finalised. For the most recent schedule and implementation details, check Coinbase’s official announcement: Coinbase official site. What benefits does Coinbase One bring to Samsung Wallet users on Galaxy devices? Samsung Wallet users will be able to access Coinbase One benefits directly within their Wallet app. Those benefits may include zero trading fees on eligible trades and enhanced staking rewards for supported assets. The integration also removes the need for a separate app or for users to move funds between platforms, improving convenience and the onboarding experience. Are Coinbase One benefits available through Samsung Wallet for galaxy owners crypto access? Yes. The integration gives Galaxy owners a way to explore crypto features without…
