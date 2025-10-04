2025-10-05 Sunday

FLOKI ETP Debuts in Europe, Boosting Meme Coin Legitimacy

TLDR The first FLOKI ETP has launched in Europe, marking a major milestone for the meme coin sector. The FLOKI ETP is now available on Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market, making it accessible to European investors. FLOKI becomes the second BNB Chain project, after BNB, to list an ETP on a European regulated exchange. Valour expanded [...] The post FLOKI ETP Debuts in Europe, Boosting Meme Coin Legitimacy appeared first on Blockonomi.
FLOKI
FLOKI$0.00010513+15.84%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002439-4.35%
Major
MAJOR$0.12453-2.79%
Blockonomi2025/10/04 03:41
Nomura-Owned Laser Digital Plans Crypto License Application in Japan: Bloomberg

The post Nomura-Owned Laser Digital Plans Crypto License Application in Japan: Bloomberg appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Laser Digital, a subsidiary of the Nomura Group, is planning to expand its crypto offering in Japan, Bloomberg reported on Friday. The Switzerland-based unit is in pre-consultation talks with Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) as it prepares to apply for a crypto trading license to offer services to institutional clients, according to the report citing CEO Jez Mohideen. “Our entry into Japan reflects our optimism in the Japanese digital-asset ecosystem,” Mohideen said. The news comes in the same week that Tokyo-based Nomura’s rival Daiwa Securities has begun allowing clients to offer bitcoin BTC$122,955.99 and ether ETH$4,536.05 as collateral to borrow yen, demonstrating the convergence of digital and traditional finance (TradFi) in Japan. Laser did provide any further comment when contacted by CoinDesk. UPDATE (Oct. 3, 12:00 UTC): Adds that Laser did not provide further comment. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/10/03/nomura-owned-laser-digital-plans-crypto-license-application-in-japan-bloomberg
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013417-7.64%
Bitcoin
BTC$122,176.66+0.10%
Ethereum
ETH$4,483.76-0.67%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 03:38
Coinbase Stock Gains 2% After Rothschild Upgrade and Samsung Deal

TLDR Coinbase stock gained more than 2% following a strategic upgrade by Rothschild & Co. Rothschild set a $417 price target for Coinbase stock, emphasizing its business diversification. Coinbase’s reliance on retail transaction fees is expected to drop to nearly 50% next year. The partnership with Samsung integrates Coinbase services into 75 million U.S. Galaxy [...] The post Coinbase Stock Gains 2% After Rothschild Upgrade and Samsung Deal appeared first on Blockonomi.
GAINS
GAINS$0.0242+2.97%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07103-1.07%
Union
U$0.010292-2.49%
Blockonomi2025/10/04 03:25
Moonbirds to Launch BIRB Token on Solana Amid NFT Resurgence

The post Moonbirds to Launch BIRB Token on Solana Amid NFT Resurgence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following its acquisition by Orange Cap Games, Moonbirds is about to launch its BIRB token, with the collection’s total trading volume climbing over 1,000% in 90 days. Moonbirds, the NFT project known for its pixelated owl collectibles, plans to launch its ecosystem token, BIRB, on the Solana network, just over three months after the project was acquired by Orange Cap Games from Yuga Labs. While specific details about the token’s utility remain unclear, the team clarified in an X announcement on Thursday that there is no active contract address or claim process, and that ample notice with detailed information will be provided ahead of the token’s official release. Moonbirds Floor Price Following the announcement, the Moonbirds NFT collection experienced a surge in activity, with the floor price rising 19.4% to 4 ETH and trading volume increasing 63% to 1,683.8 ETH across OpenSea and Magic Eden. NFTPriceFloor data shows that since Moonbirds’ change of ownership, the collection’s total trading volume has surged past 26,000 ETH, a jump of over 1,192% in 90 days. The token launch aligns with a broader trend in the NFT space, where projects are introducing native tokens to unlock new utilities. For instance, Doodles, an Ethereum-based NFT collection known for its pastel characters, also rolled out its own DOOD token on Solana earlier in May to seed DreamNet, a storytelling protocol that rewards creators, while also distributing a sizable airdrop to holders and “New Blood,” a program designed to attract new users to the ecosystem. Similarly, the well-known Bored Ape Yacht Club introduced ApeCoin (APE) in March 2022, a utility and governance token that enables holders to participate in ecosystem decisions and access exclusive events and services. More recently, Pudgy Penguins launched its PENGU token in December 2024. The Moonbirds token launch also comes amid a broader rebound…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01318-0.60%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004334-0.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013417-7.64%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 03:21
Cardano Reserves On Coinbase Explode 462% Amid Reports Of XRP Reserve Depletion

The Cardano reserves on Coinbase have surged 462% since the exchange launched wrapped ADA on base. This follows earlier reports that the XRP supply on the crypto exchange has fallen drastically, indicating significant investor demand.  Cardano Reserves on Coinbase Rise 462% Since Launch Coinbase’s proof of reserves shows that there is a total supply of […]
XRP
XRP$2.9602-2.80%
Cardano
ADA$0.8403-3.16%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010783+15.46%
Bitcoinist2025/10/04 03:00
CleanSpark Increases Bitcoin Holdings to 13,011 BTC in September

TLDR CleanSpark increased its bitcoin holdings to 13,011 BTC, valued at $1.6 billion in September. The firm mined a total of 629 BTC in September, despite a 4.3% drop from August’s production. CleanSpark’s bitcoin stack grew by 184 BTC, worth $22 million, during the month of September. CleanSpark remains among the top 10 public bitcoin [...] The post CleanSpark Increases Bitcoin Holdings to 13,011 BTC in September appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$122,176.66+0.10%
1
1$0.007654+17.75%
4
4$0.16147-12.79%
Blockonomi2025/10/04 02:54
‘Things are getting wild:’ Funds file dozens of proposals for cryptocurrency ETFs to the SEC

REX Shares and Osprey Funds filed prospectuses for 21 ETFs, from ones tracking HBAR to BCH and others with staking components.
Wilder World
WILD$0.2313-0.04%
REVOX
REX$0.008276+1.18%
Hedera
HBAR$0.21729-3.36%
Coinstats2025/10/04 02:50
Companies weigh in as UK prepares to reverse crypto ETN ban

The UK will lift a ban on specific crypto exchange-traded products starting next week, but the regulator said its “framework would need to be updated” before considering ETFs. The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is set to soon reverse a ban on crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs) for retail investors enacted in 2019.According to an Aug. 1 notice, the UK watchdog will lift a ban on retail access to crypto ETNs starting on Wednesday, provided they are traded on an “FCA-approved, UK-based investment exchange.” Unlike exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which are still banned in the UK for retail investors, ETNs represented debt securities tied to crypto and not backed by any underlying assets.With the lifting of the ban looming, companies with operations in the UK have been weighing in on what the regulatory change could mean for retail investors. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset management company, is reportedly looking into ways to offer its iShares Bitcoin exchange-traded product to prepare for retail trading on or after Oct. 8.Read more
Electroneum
ETN$0.003216-0.43%
Comedian
BAN$0.06684+0.89%
SOON
SOON$0.5106+3.15%
Coinstats2025/10/04 02:45
How Coinbase Profits on Bitcoin-Backed Loans as a ‘Technology Provider’

Coinbase's on-chain lending product has originated over $1 billion in loans since its debut this year.
1
1$0.007654+17.75%
Coinstats2025/10/04 02:38
Why Haven’t the Expected XRP, SOL, and DOGE Spot ETFs Been Approved Yet? Here’s the Expectation and Reason

Spot ETFs, which were expected to be approved by the SEC this week, have still not been approved as the week draws to a close. Here are the details. Continue Reading: Why Haven’t the Expected XRP, SOL, and DOGE Spot ETFs Been Approved Yet? Here’s the Expectation and Reason
WHY
WHY$0.00000002974-8.18%
Threshold
T$0.01546-3.13%
XRP
XRP$2.9602-2.80%
Coinstats2025/10/04 02:30
