Walmart-Linked Fintech Expands Into Digital Assets

The post Walmart-Linked Fintech Expands Into Digital Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Meets Retail: Walmart-Linked Fintech Expands Into Digital Assets Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/crypto-meets-retail-walmart-linked-fintech-expands-into-digital-assets/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 01:33
The Best Crypto Presale: Grab MoonBull Presale Now Before the 27.40% Surge, While Bitcoin and Ethereum Push Higher

Best crypto presale is grabbing serious attention as investors hunt for the next big opportunity. Crypto moves fast, and missing a moonshot can feel like watching a bull charge by while you’re still tying your shoes. Bitcoin and Ethereum set the bar with legendary runs – Bitcoin soaring near $70,000 and Ethereum breaking past $4,000 – proving that the right move at the right time can turn small stakes into massive fortunes. Today, the big question on everyone’s mind is: which project will be the next to explode? The real kicker? MoonBull is shaping up to be the best crypto presale of 2025. Its unique stage-based presale creates scarcity while rewarding early buyers. Stage 4 is live right now, meaning it’s first-come, first-served. Those who recognize the opportunity early could be setting themselves up for life-changing ROI, while latecomers might be left staring at the bull’s tail. MoonBull Presale: Charging Ahead With a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity MoonBull ($MOBU) is more than a meme coin; it’s a cultural bull run engineered with tokenomics that prioritize long-term growth. Built on Ethereum, MoonBull leverages the security and scalability of the most trusted blockchain for DeFi, while also incorporating community-focused features and meme-driven momentum. The presale follows a structured 23-stage model, with each stage offering tokens at higher prices than the last. Stage 4 is currently live at just $0.00005168, and over $200,000 has already poured in from more than 700 holders. At this stage, the ROI potential is staggering. To put it into perspective, the projected listing price is $0.00616. That means tokens bought now could increase by more than 11,800% in value before launch. Let’s run a quick calculation. If someone enters Stage 1 with $100,000, they’d acquire approximately 1,934,984,520.12 tokens at the current price of $0.00005168. At the projected listing price of $0.00616, this bag could be worth around $11.9M. That’s not hype, that’s simple math. Even small buys of $1,000 could grow into six-figure returns if the presale delivers on its model. For many, this is the kind of chance that comes once in a blue moon. It’s the best crypto presale in Q4 2025. Liquidity, Scarcity, and Rewards: MoonBull’s Secret Sauce Liquidity and scarcity drive long-term stability. MoonBull ensures that every trade strengthens the ecosystem. Here’s how the mechanics work in practice: 2% of each transaction goes into liquidity pools, reducing slippage and stabilizing trading. 2% is distributed back to holders as reflections, meaning wallets grow passively just by holding. 1% of every trade is burned permanently, increasing scarcity and making each token rarer over time. Selling doesn’t hurt MoonBull; it fuels it. This self-reinforcing system rewards holders, supports stability, and creates a deflationary cycle where scarcity naturally drives value. Bitcoin: The Pioneer Holding Its Ground Bitcoin remains the original crypto heavyweight. Its capped supply of 21 million coins makes it the gold standard for digital scarcity. Over the years, it’s delivered earth-shaking runs, climbing from under $1,000 in 2017 to nearly $70,000 at its peak in 2021. Bitcoin showed the world that decentralized money could exist, and institutions quickly joined the stampede. In 2025, Bitcoin is expected to benefit from its upcoming halving event, which historically pushes prices upward. Analysts suggest a range between $80,000 and $100,000, depending on macroeconomic conditions and adoption growth. With ETFs opening the gates for mainstream investors, Bitcoin’s role as “digital gold” remains strong. Still, compared to the wild ROI potential of presales like MoonBull, Bitcoin feels more like a steady bull grazing in open fields than a young bull charging through fences. Ethereum: The Smart Contract Titan Ethereum revolutionized blockchain with its smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi to NFTs, Ethereum created entire industries, hitting highs above $4,000 and maintaining dominance despite heavy competition. It remains the go-to platform for developers, protocols, and institutions alike. Looking toward 2025, Ethereum’s performance hinges on scalability upgrades from Ethereum 2.0 and Layer 2 solutions. Analysts project prices reaching around $6,000, driven by adoption in finance, gaming, and tokenized assets. Ethereum has staying power, but while it offers steady growth, it doesn’t match the high-octane thrill of a presale like MoonBull, where ROI potential is measured not in percentages, but in multiples. Conclusion Based on the latest research and market trends, MoonBull is positioned as the best crypto presale of 2025, with Stage 4 live now and prices still at their lowest entry point. The project offers massive upside potential, with ROI projections topping 11,800%, a 95% APY staking program, and a referral system designed to accelerate community growth. For investors who missed the early glory days of Bitcoin or Ethereum, this presale is shaping up as a rare second chance to ride a bull from the ground floor to the moon. Bitcoin continues to stand tall as the pioneer of digital scarcity, serving as a reliable hedge and trusted “digital gold” for institutional players. Ethereum remains the beating heart of blockchain innovation, fueling DeFi, NFTs, and smart contracts with a solid growth outlook for 2025.  Both will keep delivering steady value, but neither can match the explosive momentum of MoonBull’s live presale. For those chasing the next 1000x moonshot, the window is open, the bull is charging, and the opportunity to claim a seat at the front of the run is here right now. For More Information: Website: Visit the Official MOBU Website  Telegram: Join the MOBU Telegram Channel Twitter: Follow MOBU ON X (Formerly Twitter) Frequently Asked Questions for Best Crypto Presale What is the best crypto presale to invest in 2025? MoonBull stands out as the top pick due to its structured 23-stage model, transparent mechanics, and the live Stage 4 presale offering the lowest entry price. Which meme coin to buy right now? MoonBull is the most promising meme coin to buy today. The presale is live, and early participants gain tokens at the cheapest possible rate. Do meme coins have a future? Yes, meme coins are evolving. MoonBull combines culture with tokenomics, staking, and governance, ensuring it has more than just hype behind it. Which meme coin will explode in 2025? MoonBull has the highest chance of exploding in 2025 thanks to its deflationary tokenomics, referral system, and unique presale structure. How to pick a good meme coin? A strong meme coin should have audited contracts, liquidity locks, transparent supply management, and community involvement. MoonBull ticks all these boxes. Glossary of Key Terms Presale: Early sale of tokens before public listing. Staking: Locking tokens to earn rewards. APY: Annual Percentage Yield, the return earned over a year. Referral Program: An Incentive system where participants earn bonuses by inviting others. Token Burn: Permanent removal of tokens from supply to create scarcity. Reflections: Rewards distributed to token holders from transaction fees. Governance: A System allowing token holders to vote on project decisions.
Coinstats2025/10/05 01:15
Blazpay, Flow, and Injective Drive the Next Wave of Blockchain Utility

The post Blazpay, Flow, and Injective Drive the Next Wave of Blockchain Utility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The presale crypto coin market in 2025 is not just alive. It’s exploding with innovation. Unlike earlier cycles that were dominated by hype and speculation, this year’s presale projects are emerging with real-world use cases, powerful technologies, and infrastructure designed to handle the demands of a growing Web3 economy. Investors scanning for the best presale opportunities in crypto are no longer asking whether a token will “moon,” but instead, whether it can solve adoption barriers, scale across chains, and deliver long-term utility. That shift in mindset has given rise to a new generation of presale crypto projects with utility, and the spotlight is now on Blazpay, Flow, and Injective. What makes this trio stand out is how each is attacking a different corner of blockchain adoption. Blazpay is leveraging AI-driven presale mechanics and gamified NFT utilities to revolutionize how users interact with DeFi. Flow is pushing ahead with its Forte upgrade, bringing scalability and institutional partnerships that move the industry closer to mainstream adoption. Injective, on the other hand, is expanding its cross-chain DeFi empire with zero-gas trading and next-gen infrastructure. Together, these projects showcase why 2025 could be remembered as the year presales went from speculative side bets to the driving force of the entire crypto economy. Blazpay’s Bold Entry Into the Crypto Presale Market The 2025 presale season has been marked by the arrival of one standout project: Blazpay. Unlike typical presale crypto coins that rely on hype-driven narratives, Blazpay enters the market with a clear product vision rooted in usability, multi-chain support, and gamified engagement. Its approach is not only redefining what a crypto presale coin can achieve but also positioning itself among the best presale opportunities in crypto. Blazpay’s standout offering comes in the form of Utility Keys blockchain-powered NFT passes that unlock premium features and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 01:06
Mike Selig Emerges As CFTC Chair Frontrunner, Gains Ripple CLO’s Endorsement

The post Mike Selig Emerges As CFTC Chair Frontrunner, Gains Ripple CLO’s Endorsement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pro-crypto Mike Selig is reportedly the frontrunner to become the next chair of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Selig has also gained backing from Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer (CLO), Stuart Alderoty, who explained why he is the best person for the job. Mike Selig Emerges As Leading Candidate For CFTC Chair According to a POLITICO report, the SEC crypto task force chief counsel is emerging as the leading candidate to chair the commission. The crypto regulator is reportedly gaining the upper hand over other contenders for the role. This follows Trump’s withdrawal of former CFTC Commissioner Brian Quintenz’s nomination as the CFTC chair, following his clash with Tyler Winklevoss. CoinGape had reported that Trump was considering Jill Sommers and Kyle Hauptman for the position alongside Mike Selig. Notably, the SEC official already has experience at the CFTC, as he worked as a law clerk to former CFTC Chair Chris Giancarlo when he was still a Commissioner. If nominated by Trump and confirmed by the Senate, Selig will take over from Acting Chair Caroline Pham, who reportedly plans to leave the commission once a new chair emerges. Past Statements Highlight Pro-Crypto Stance Mike Selig has notably made several statements in support of the crypto industry. In November of last year, he expressed enthusiasm about the imminent departure of former SEC Chair Gary Gensler, noting that it would clear the path for a new administration to develop a pro-crypto regulatory framework and make America the crypto capital of the world. Gensler is out. Dealer rule is struck down. SAB121, safeguarding proposal, exchange definition proposal and anti-crypto lawsuits are DOA. Clear path for a new administration to develop a pro-crypto regulatory framework and make America the crypto capital of the planet. — Mike Selig (@MikeSeligEsq) November 21, 2024 He also declared…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 01:03
How Low Can The Price Go Next?

The post How Low Can The Price Go Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways: XRP (XRP) has repeatedly broken above the $3 level since its November 2024 boom, but each attempt has ended in a fakeout followed by deeper corrections. XRP/USD four-hour price chart. Source: TradingView On Saturday, its price once again slipped below its $3 support, coinciding with its 200-4H exponential moving average (EMA; green wave). Can the XRP price decline even further in the coming days? Let’s examine. XRP chart fractal puts 15% correction in play XRP is mirroring a bearish fractal that may trigger a 15% drop toward $2.60 in the coming days. In September, the token’s price formed a rounded top, then slipped into a period of symmetrical triangle consolidation before breaking down sharply. That move sent XRP prices tumbling toward the $2.70 area. XRP/USD four-hour price chart. Source: TradingView A similar sequence is playing out again in October. On the four-hour chart, XRP has formed another rounded top and is consolidating within a bearish flag. This structure often leads to another leg lower by as much as the maximum distance between its upper and lower trendlines. The four-hour relative strength indicator (RSI) contributes to this risk, as it has been correcting from overbought levels above 70 and still has room to decline before the oversold threshold of 30. Related: XRP price reclaims $3, opening the way for 40% gains in October XRP may first test flag support at $2.93. A decisive close below it could confirm a breakdown, potentially opening the way to $2.60, a decline of nearly 15% from current prices. That downside target aligns with XRP’s 200-day EMA (the blue wave in the chart below). XRP/USD daily price chart. Source: TradingView A bounce from 20- ($2.93) or 50-day ($2.52) EMAs may invalidate the bearish outlook, prompting a rebound toward $3 again. $500 million long squeeze…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 00:57
‘The Long Walk’ Gets Streaming Date, Report Says

The post ‘The Long Walk’ Gets Streaming Date, Report Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Tut Nyuot and Ben Wang in “The Long Walk.” Lionsgate/Murray Close The Long Walk, a dystopian thriller based on Stephen King’s first novel, is reportedly coming soon to digital streaming. Authored under the pseudonym Richard Bachman, King’s horror novel The Long Walk was released in 1979. Directed by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games franchise) and adapted for the screen by JT Mollner (Strange Darling), The Long Walk was released in theaters on Sept. 12. ForbesHere’s The Cast Of Netflix’s ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’By Tim Lammers In the film, 100 teen boys annually participate in a grueling competition known as “The Long Walk,” where the winner earns a large cash prize. Winning the competition, however, comes with a huge price. Each participant must maintain a walking speed of 3 miles per hour or be shot on site. The ensemble cast of The Long Walk includes Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, Judy Greer and Mark Hamill. The Long Walk is expected to be released on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Oct. 21, according to When to Stream. Forbes‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’: How Many Episodes Are There In Netflix’s True Crime Series?By Tim Lammers While the When to Stream is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, the streaming tracker noted that The Long Walk’s studio, Lionsgate, has not announced or confirmed the release of the film on digital and it is subject to change. When The Long Walk arrives on PVOD, it will be available on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube. Prime Video has The Long Walk listed for pre-order for $24.99, which is also the film’s digital purchase…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 00:57
Hints, Answers For Sunday, October 5

The post Hints, Answers For Sunday, October 5 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Today’s Connections Credit: NYT / Erik Kain Looking for a little help with your Sunday Connections puzzle? If you’re looking for extra clues – or the answers – you’ve come to the right place. Below you’ll find an extra set of hints, the categories for each group and, finally, the solution to today’s puzzle. September is behind us and the first Sunday of October is here. Halloween is on a Friday this year, which is great news for trick-or-treaters and party-goers alike. The leaves aren’t changing just yet, and the days are still warm, but the nights are chilly and the leaves will be changing soon. Then they’ll be falling and making a mess. As always, my weekend streaming guide is live with another bevy of new TV shows and movies to watch. There’s plenty of new stuff streaming this first weekend of October. Alright, Connectioneers, let’s connect some words! If you’re looking for Saturday’s Connections guide, it’s right here. How To Play Connections Connections is the second-most popular NYT Games puzzle game outside of the main crossword itself, and an extremely fun, free offering that will get your brain moving every day. Play it right here. The goal is to take a group of 16 words and find links between four pairs of four of them. They could be specific categories of terms, or they could be little world puzzles where words may come before or after them you need to figure out. And they get more complicated from there. There is only one set of right answers for this, and you only get a certain number of tries so you can’t just spam around until you find something. There are difficulty tiers coded by color, which will usually go from yellow, blue/green to purple as difficulty increases, so…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 00:53
How AI-Powered Decision Intelligence is Transforming Enterprise Cost Optimization

AI-powered decision intelligence is transforming enterprise cost optimization by uniting data, business rules, and automation into a single framework. From logistics rerouting to dynamic pricing and real-time inventory planning, it reduces waste, speeds responses, and supports smarter decisions. The result: measurable cost savings and stronger business outcomes.
Hackernoon2025/10/04 23:00
Automate Web Debugging: A Practical Guide to Chrome DevTools MCP

Chrome DevTools MCP is an implementation of the Model Context Protocol (MCP) It adds debugging capabilities to an AI agent. You can use it with almost any available coding agent.
Hackernoon2025/10/04 22:43
The Future of Web Styling: CSS Nesting, Container Queries & Scoped Styles

CSS is evolving with three major features: Nesting for cleaner, structured code, Container Queries for responsive components, and Scoped Styles to stop style leaks. Together, they make CSS more modular, predictable, and user-focused. Browser support is growing, and developers who adopt now will gain a strong edge.
Hackernoon2025/10/04 22:30
