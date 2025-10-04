2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Ethereum Foundation to convert 1000 ETH to stablecoins via CoWSwap

Ethereum Foundation to convert 1000 ETH to stablecoins via CoWSwap

The post Ethereum Foundation to convert 1000 ETH to stablecoins via CoWSwap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum Foundation will use CoWSwap’s TWAP feature to convert 1,000 ETH into stablecoins. The conversion will utilize CoWSwap’s Time-Weighted Average Price (TWAP) feature to minimize market impact from large trades. The Ethereum Foundation plans to convert 1,000 ETH to stablecoins using CoWSwap, a decentralized exchange protocol that facilitates crypto asset swaps. At current prices, the transaction is worth more than $4.5 million. The foundation will utilize CoWSwap’s Time-Weighted Average Price (TWAP) feature to execute the conversion, which enables time-averaged price executions to minimize market impact during large swaps. The move is part of its ongoing work to fund R&D, grants, and donations, while also showcasing the power of DeFi. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-foundation-converts-eth-to-stablecoins-cowswap-twap/
Ethereum
ETH$4,484.45-0.65%
Octavia
VIA$0.0157+6.80%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013417-7.64%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 03:33
Dela
Walmart's OnePay will introduce cryptocurrency trading and custody for Bitcoin and Ether

Walmart's OnePay will introduce cryptocurrency trading and custody for Bitcoin and Ether

OnePay, a fintech firm majority-owned by Walmart, will soon start offering cryptocurrency trading and custody on its mobile app, according to reports. The development comes as crypto continues to gain mainstream adoption, with banks now openly developing crypto offerings and engaging in talks about issuing stablecoins.  The OnePay app aims to be an “everything app” […]
SOON
SOON$0.5107+3.17%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.000346-4.28%
RWAX
APP$0.001938-4.71%
Dela
Cryptopolitan2025/10/04 03:30
Dela
OnePay bets on crypto to expand digital wallet appeal

OnePay bets on crypto to expand digital wallet appeal

The post OnePay bets on crypto to expand digital wallet appeal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Walmart’s fintech arm, OnePay, is reportedly planning to add Bitcoin and Ether trading to its app later this year, sharpening its bid to win ground in the crowded digital wallet and consumer banking space. Summary Walmart’s fintech arm OnePay will integrate Bitcoin and Ether trading this year. The move strengthens its “super app” strategy and challenges PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App. Users can hold and convert crypto to cash for purchases at Walmart and card repayments. On Oct. 3, CNBC reported that OnePay, the financial technology firm majority-owned by Walmart, will integrate cryptocurrency trading and custody services into its mobile application before the end of this year. According to sources familiar with the matter, the rollout will provide users with access to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) through an infrastructure partnership with crypto settlement startup Zerohash, positioning digital assets as a core component of its expanding “everything app” strategy. OnePay’s push toward a U.S. “super app” Per the report, OnePay’s foray into digital assets is not an isolated experiment but the latest calculated step in the platform’s methodical plan to become an American equivalent of dominant overseas “super apps” like China’s WeChat. The app has been aggressively expanding its suite of financial products, layering in yield savings accounts, credit and debit cards, buy now, pay later loans, and even wireless plans onto its core payment platform. The reported integration of Bitcoin and Ether is a definitive signal that OnePay is treating crypto as essential infrastructure in this build-out, a core utility rather than a peripheral feature. According to the report, OnePay customers will be able to hold crypto balances directly in the app, with the option to convert BTC and ETH into cash that can be used for purchases at Walmart stores or to pay down card balances. That functionality…
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0248--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013417-7.64%
RWAX
APP$0.001938-4.71%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 03:12
Dela
Goldman Sachs CEO warns of a possible 20% market correction driven by the AI-related speculative nature

Goldman Sachs CEO warns of a possible 20% market correction driven by the AI-related speculative nature

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon warned of a possible 20% market correction driven by the AI-related speculative nature.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1201-5.35%
Dela
Cryptopolitan2025/10/04 03:10
Dela
Here’s Why Challengers Are the Backbone of the Upcoming Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Crypto Presale

Here’s Why Challengers Are the Backbone of the Upcoming Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Crypto Presale

In a crypto ecosystem flooded with speculation and inflated narratives, Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) introduces a refreshing shift: an architecture that pays users for getting the truth right. But behind the protocol’s trustless infrastructure lies a critical mechanism that ensures its integrity, the Challengers. These participants aren’t just passive observers; they are proactive validators tasked […] The post Here’s Why Challengers Are the Backbone of the Upcoming Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Crypto Presale appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SphereX
HERE$0.000239+3.91%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002974-8.18%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003407-0.26%
Dela
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/04 03:00
Dela
Ripple Donates $1.3M in RLUSD to Launch Digital Assets Center at UC Berkeley

Ripple Donates $1.3M in RLUSD to Launch Digital Assets Center at UC Berkeley

Ripple is providing $1.3 million worth of its Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin to support the launch of a new research initiative at UC Berkeley, aimed at advancing blockchain and digital twin technologies. Ripple Strengthens Partnership With UC Berkeley The new Berkeley Center of Digital Assets (CDA) will be located in UC Berkeley College of Engineering as a center of innovative research, education, and entrepreneurship in the digital asset ecosystem.  The contribution of Ripple is its University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI), which has been working with the Berkeley campus since 2018, but is providing funding to an on-campus research center for the first time. To demonstrate the potential of digital twins, Ripple uses the example of the 1,000-acre Kansas farm that can yield approximately 40,000 bushels of wheat. The company is proposing in the near term that such a farm might develop a digital twin of its wheat crop and use it to borrow or get credit at a financial institution, a research that may be extended at the Berkeley campus. UC Berkeley Engineering Launches CDA Initiative The new Berkeley Center of Digital Assets will support research in blockchain and digital twins, among others, according to a statement released by the College of Engineering at UC Berkeley on Wednesday. Tarek Zohdi, Associate Dean of Research at UC Berkeley Engineering and faculty director of the CDA, said that the center has an overarching mission to develop groundbreaking research, education, innovation and entrepreneurship within the wider digital asset technology context. Digital Twins Transform Agriculture Into Tokenized Assets The digital twins are more or less a virtual representation of the real-world assets. They are classified in the broader category of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization in the blockchain space. Studies in the CDA will examine the possibilities of representing, testing, valuing and eventually trading physical assets in the digital realm at the Berkeley campus. As the cryptocurrency and NFT industries already represent elements of the digital asset adoption, the CDA will make its activities focused on the tokenization of actual, physical goods. It encompasses not only agricultural goods such as wheat, but also semiconductors, vehicles, sophisticated machinery, planes, factories, farms and even forests -places where the Berkeley campus researchers intend to use blockchain. Also read: Ripple’s Tokenization Boom: $18.9 Trillion Opportunity for Blockchain Innovators UC Berkeley Expands Ripple Blockchain Collaboration Ripple Senior Director of University Partnerships Lauren Weymouth underscored a long history of collaboration between Ripple and UC Berkeley.  Being one of the pioneering institutions in the Ripple University Blockchain Research Initiative, the Berkeley campus has been one of the key contributors to the advancement of digital assets. The introduction of the Center of Digital Assets is an extension of that legacy, she said. As the CDA is created, Ripple and the Berkeley campus are establishing themselves as leaders in the field of using blockchain in applications well beyond the cryptocurrency sector, and expanding the digital economy to include real-life sectors. Also read: Beta Testing Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin Successfully Begins on Leading Blockchains Conclusion Based on the latest research Ripple is not only funding innovation but also shaping the future of real-world asset tokenization. Its donation of 1.3 million dollars to the Center of Digital Assets at UC Berkeley highlights a common interest in the development of blockchain, digital twins, and applications that go well beyond cryptocurrency. For more expert reviews and crypto insights, visit our dedicated platform for the latest news and predictions. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join our Telegram channel to be instantly informed about breaking news! Summary Ripple has contributed 1.3 million in Ripple USD (RLUSD) to the College of Engineering at UC Berkeley to start the Berkeley Center of Digital Assets. The new hub is going to study blockchain and digital twin technologies, including real-world asset tokenization of wheat, semiconductors, and machinery. This project is a continuation of the partnership between Ripple and UC Berkeley, which began in 2018, and seeks to innovate, educate, and start entrepreneurship within the digital asset ecosystem. Glossary of Key Terms Ripple (XRP Labs):  Blockchain company for payments and crypto solutions. RLUSD:  Ripple’s USD-backed stablecoin. UC Berkeley:  Top California university, partner in blockchain research. CDA:  Berkeley Center for Digital Assets, a new blockchain hub. UBRI:  Ripple’s global blockchain research program for universities. Digital Twins:  Virtual models of real-world assets. RWA Tokenization:  Turning physical assets into digital tokens. Stablecoin:  Crypto tied to a stable asset like the USD. NFTs:  Unique digital tokens proving asset ownership. Frequently Asked Questions about Ripple & UC Berkeley CDA 1. What is Ripple funding at UC Berkeley? Ripple is donating $1.3M in RLUSD to launch the Center for Digital Assets (CDA). 2. What will the CDA focus on? The CDA will research blockchain, digital twins, and tokenization of real-world assets. 3. What are digital twins in this context? They are digital versions of physical assets, like farms, machines, or factories. 4. How long have Ripple and UC Berkeley collaborated? Their partnership dates back to 2018 under Ripple’s University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI). Read More: Ripple Donates $1.3M in RLUSD to Launch Digital Assets Center at UC Berkeley">Ripple Donates $1.3M in RLUSD to Launch Digital Assets Center at UC Berkeley
1
1$0.00765+17.69%
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.68-2.32%
NEAR
NEAR$2.931-3.90%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/04 03:00
Dela
What is 3Commas?

What is 3Commas?

If you’re a cryptocurrency trader or money manager, nothing would be better than automating your trades and making money while you sleep. From paper trading to using automated trading bots and keeping multiple orders on track, you only have one answer. If all these concerns resonate with you, then you have come to the right place. 3Commas, a crypto trading platform for beginners and expert traders, can help you earn handsome profits as you do other things. This 3Commas review will help you understand everything you need to know about the platform. Read on to understand! Introduction A close examination of the cryptocurrency market reveals that it is not only highly volatile but also requires constant monitoring. Strangely, it is this same volatility that the traders use to earn handsome profits when they have the right tools and strategies. Trading cryptocurrency is a lucrative endeavor; all you need to do is monitor the market and make strategic decisions to prosper consistently.  The use of automated trading bots that allow you to maximize earnings 24/7 with minimal personal effort is the way to go. One such tool gaining popularity among both new and experienced crypto traders is 3Commas. The automated trading bot platform enables users to realize potential profits from trading that manual traders may easily miss. Some of the issues that could deny you profits include the inability to monitor multiple exchanges simultaneously for different cryptocurrencies. Additionally, you need to be able to place proper and effective take-profit or stop-loss orders. Automating these activities with a platform like 3Commas can help you manage these and other related challenges without putting in extra effort. The platform utilizes trading bots that enable you to monitor the market 24/7, allowing you to capitalize on all available opportunities, even at unusual times. This is an essential feature in a continuously open market. If you know how emotions can easily interfere with decision-making, then you’ll appreciate 3Commas’ ability to eliminate emotionally based decisions. The 3Commas bots have brought faster speed and efficiency to crypto trading, and in the process, helped reduce the risk of missing out on fast market changes. With 3Commas automated trading bots, you only need to configure them with the proper risk management settings, and you’re good to go. The platform enables users to customize all trade settings, allowing the bots to adapt to prevailing market conditions. Let us now take a closer look at how 3Commas is helping traders revolutionize their strategies and achieve financial success. Core Features The following are the key features of 3Commas Supercharged DCA Bots 3Commas offers “supercharged” Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) bots that introduce advanced features, facilitating greater automation and strategy customization. The tools enable condition-based buying and selling to maximize profit-making by utilizing multiple profit targets and executing smart orders. The tool is designed to enhance profit-taking when markets are favorable and reduce losses when conditions are unfavorable. This is the feature that differentiates them from the traditional DCA method. With the supercharged DCA methods, users can easily set a trade size and frequency, and integrate them with technical analysis tools like RSI or Bollinger Bands. Additionally, users can leverage the DCA bot’s integration with SmartTrade functionality, including Trailing Take Profit and Trailing Stop Loss. Backtesting 3Commas offers a robust backtesting feature, designed explicitly for DCA bots. This enables users to test their trading strategies against historical market data, allowing them to avoid risking their funds. The backtesting feature enables you to simulate your trading strategies using historical data, refine parameters, and build confidence before deploying them live. The features include testing historical data on technical indicators, multiple trading pairs, and custom date ranges on 10+ exchanges and 10,000+ trading pairs. You can also backtest advanced performance metrics, such as drawdown or profit and loss, to identify optimal setups. Additionally, the testing also includes integrating AI Grid Bot enhancements using adjusted parameters based on market data, such as trailing up and trailing down. Signal Bots The 3ommas Signal bot is a tool that automates trade execution based on external triggers, such as custom webhooks and TradingView alerts, as well as third-party signals. Unlike traditional DCA bots that rely on internal indicators, the Signal Bot utilizes fast, rules-based automation, enabling advanced traders to work more effectively. The result is easy management of multi-pair trading, flexible order sizes, and the integration of technical indicators. The tool’s core features include a unified dashboard that allows users to monitor all bots. Others include automated order execution, performance statistics, implementing short- and long-term trading strategies, and integrated risk management tools such as stop-loss and trailing stops. GRID Bot The 3Commas GRID bot is a tool designed to facilitate profit-taking during times of price fluctuations in volatile periods and sideways markets. Its core features include automated 24/7 trading within a predetermined price range that enables buying low and selling high. The function also facilitates the use of customizable settings for grid levels, step sizes, and stop-loss/take-profit orders, as well as multiple bot strategies for different market conditions. Using the 3Commas GRID bot, users can perform in-depth analytics to track profits and optimize their strategies, as well as backtest their strategy before going live. The tool supports both geometric and arithmetic grid types, utilizing geometric grids that offer more advanced features, such as trailing stops for trending markets. Portfolio Management 3Commas’ crypto portfolio management tool allows users to consolidate their cryptocurrency holdings across multiple exchanges into a single, intuitive dashboard. This will enable users to employ advanced trading strategies utilizing SmartTrade, DCA bots, and Grid bots to automate asset allocation and risk management. The feature allows traders to track performance, automate a rebalancing strategy, and manage multiple accounts. The platform offers paper trading, supports TradingView integration, and includes asset management plans for multi-account management, utilizing bulk trading and performance reporting tools. Multi-client Portfolio Management The 3Commas multi-client portfolio management tool enables real-time tracking of crypto assets across multiple exchanges and bots, making it ideal for asset managers who deal with numerous clients. The tool tracks assets across automated trading bots, such as DCA and Grid bots, to help manage risk and maximize profit. It provides deep analysis using advanced SmartTrade tools for manual trades as well as take-profit and stop-loss orders. The tool utilizes analytics tools, including pie charts and performance metrics (daily/monthly returns, Sharpe ratio). Asset managers will find it helpful in managing multi-account execution and secure client onboarding. This enables them to manage multiple client portfolios efficiently from a single dashboard. Strengths Advanced Trading Bot Features: Users have access to a wide range of advanced trade automation bot features. Among the standout options are take-profit, stop-loss, and advanced bots that enable users to automate complex strategies and optimize their performance. Multiple Exchange Support: 3Commas supports numerous cryptocurrency exchanges, allowing users to access a wide range of trading pairs and liquidity pools. This facilitates flexibility while offering users opportunities to increase their profit-making potential. User-Friendly Interface: The platform boasts an intuitive and easy-to-use interface, making it suitable for both novice and experienced traders. 3Commas’ interface is clean and facilitates straightforward navigation, meaning users can efficiently execute trades and manage their portfolios seamlessly. Comprehensive Market Analysis Tools: The 3Commas platform offers a suite of market analysis tools, including trading signals, technical indicators, and real-time data. This empowers traders to make informed trading decisions and have an edge with advanced market trends. Social Trading Community: 3Commas enables users to engage in social trading by copying the moves and strategies of successful traders. This provides a learning and collaboration opportunity within the 3Commas community, where newbies can leverage the wisdom of experts to enhance their skills. Powerful trading bots: The platform utilizes powerful trading bots, including the well-designed supercharged DCA and GRID, as well as other bots, to automate trading. Secured trading: The platform uses encryption, two-factor authentication, and other robust security measures to safeguard user data and exchange accounts. Weaknesses Subscription Fees: 3Commas offers subscription-based services for users to access the leading trading bots and advanced features. This could result in significant costs and prohibit beginner traders with small portfolios from participating. Limited Customization Options: Although the platform offers numerous trading bots and features, some users find fault with the lack of customization options. This would limit users’ ability to customize their strategies to meet their exact needs, preferences, and specific market conditions. Potential for Bot Malfunction: Like all other automated processes, bots can experience technical glitches or malfunctions, resulting in missed opportunities and potential losses. While the platform works diligently to avoid such situations, users remain aware of possible technical issues that may occur.  This introduces a steep learning curve, especially for users who aren’t tech-savvy. 3Commas Ideal For Algorithmic Traders If you’re starting with algorithmic trading, also known as “algo” trading, you need a safe place to test your strategies and learn. 3Commas offers several features, including copy-prebuilt bots, demo mode, and additional functionalities beyond traditional DCA bots.  With 3Commas algo trading, which tech-savvy traders have long dominated, you’re able to use improved exchange APIs. You no longer need to have coding training or experience to analyze data and execute trades, as automation makes it all accessible. The 3Commas trading bots also come in handy when using strategies like arbitrage, market making, and high-frequency trades for potential high returns without emotional interference. Advanced Traders Executing on TradingView If you’re an expert trader, you don’t want to spend the entire day studying charts, especially if you’re also juggling a day job and family. With 3Commas, you can easily automate your trading plan using the Smart Trade and bots that can read external signals like TradingView alerts, Java and Python scripts, and PineScript. Additionally, the bots help you easily decipher onchain and sentiment analysis, as well as trade automators, by sending signals from relevant posts via webhook integration. With the 3Commas tools, you can link your trading practices with technical indicators and strategies from TradingView. This allows you to automate buying and selling based on predetermined conditions. This approach is especially ideal for an advanced crypto trader who is capable of using customized indicators and signals to automate their business.   Semi-Pro Traders Seeking Consistent Income If you’re an expert trader who already knows how to read charts, follow signals, or use indicators, you can easily scale up your knowledge with 3Commas. The platform offers custom-built bots that match your technical setups and can also backtest them, especially if you’re knowledgeable about using external signals and TradingView. Since you can customize your strategies using the tested DCA/GRID methods, you can set new trading strategies using 3Commas’ advanced parameters and conditional rationality. Moreover, you can use systematic DCA bots at preset intervals to mitigate the impact of market volatility. This leads to positive effects since you’ll be implementing tried and tested strategies. Professionals Handling Multiple Client Portfolios 3Commas has introduced a specialized tool designed to assist professionals whose daily job is managing several client portfolios. Dubbed 3Commas for Asset Managers, the tool is a premium subscription offering that provides a secure, integrated platform, enabling asset managers to streamline their daily tasks. Some of the key features include assistance with administrative tasks, onboarding new clients, utilizing automated bots to manage trading, and providing detailed performance reports. The 3Commas Asset Managers enables professionals to scale up their operations, enhance efficiency, and maintain focus on returning clients in a dynamic, automated environment. Pricing 3Commas offers subscription services via four account plans. All accounts come with specific features, with more information found on the company’s website. The pricing plans are suitable for both beginners and experts, and your choice depends on your budget and the desired level of automation. Here is a detailed explanation of 3Commas pricing plans: Free Plan – $0/month This would be the ideal level for a new trader or someone who wants to test drive the platform’s tools without financial risk. With this Plan, you receive access to the SmartTrade platform in demo mode and three active SmartTrades. You also receive up to 10 DCA and GRID bots; each bot has no access to futures trading.   Pro Plan – $37/month (Billed Annually) If you’re an active cryptocurrency trader intending to integrate automation across different strategies, this is the Plan for you. It provides access to at least 50 active SmartTrades and up to 50 signals, as well as running DCA bots for each of them. You will also receive 10 running Grid bots and up to 500 DCA trends using multi-pair support in addition to 10 DCA Bot backtests per month. Expert Plan – $59/month (Billed Annually) With the Expert Plan, you’ll be able to access unlimited active SmartTrades, at least 250 signals, and 50 running GRID bots. These can run an additional 250 DCA bots using multi-pairs available and a high ceiling comprising 2,500 active DCA trades in addition to 500 DCA Bot backtests per month. Asset Manager Plan – $374/month (Billed Annually) The Asset Manager plan is custom-made for experts and institutions that manage multiple client portfolios. The Plan includes tools for managing multiple clients, advanced portfolio controls, enhanced dashboards, and invoicing capabilities. If none of the regular plans mentioned above work for you, you can request a custom plan from 3Commas. This will enable you to incorporate additional limits that directly address your specific needs. In response to customer requests, particularly regarding pricing plans, 3Commas recently announced the introduction of a Starter Plan. Specifically designed for beginners, the fee is $15/month (annual) or $20/month (monthly). The Plan gives users access to Terminal, SmartTrades, and several DCA & Grid bots to help them get started. The platform has also announced plans to update Pro and Expert plans to give users more backtesting power. Affiliate Programs The 3Commas affiliate and referral programs are designed to enable users to earn passive income by introducing new members to the platform. Users can earn commissions based on the trading fees generated by their referrals. 3Commas Referral Program The referral program targets users who love the product and are happy to share the news with their family, friends, and social contacts. The referrers receive rewards in the form of credit and product discounts, starting with a 25% commission on the subscription fees paid by the referred users. The referrals are also eligible to get a 10% discount on their monthly subscription. You can use your bonuses to buy 3Commas subscriptions or, once you earn over $50, withdraw to a USDT wallet. The process involves creating a referral link, sharing it, and earning bonuses once referrals register and pay for a subscription using that link. 3Commas Affiliate Program (Partner Network) The 3Commas affiliate program primarily targets influencers and professional traders to promote the platform, offering a financial commission. Affiliates can reach a larger target audience using content marketing or specially designed ads. The platform pays up to 40% on paid subscriptions generated through your link. 3Commas also pays leading-performing affiliates additional bonuses based on the trading volume of their community. All payments are made in USDT (TRC-20) with a minimum payout of $50 and are processed on a monthly basis. Ambassador Program The 3Commas Ambassador Program is an exclusive, invitation-only program designed for VIP partners who have demonstrated exceptional performance within the standard 3Commas Affiliate Program. The ambassadors have the privilege of individually negotiating the terms, which are customized based on their contributions. There’s no public application process to qualify for this status, as the platform reviews and selects the individuals and entities based on its own criteria. However, users can enhance their chances of becoming 3Commas ambassadors by doing any of the following: Grow your audience: As a crypto trading influencer, content creator, or educator, you must build a large audience. Generate traffic legally: Utilize legitimate channels, such as social media, blogs, or other relevant platforms, to promote 3Commas. Drive engagement: Ask your audience to sign up and participate in activities, such as purchasing a subscription through your link or engaging in trading. Increase trading volume: The higher the trading volume of your referrals, the higher the commission tier you’re likely to receive. While the platform hasn’t specifically publicized the specific perks associated with being a 3Commas ambassador, they likely involve a higher affiliate package.  In addition to the rewards and opportunities, participants also have the opportunity for more direct communication and potential collaboration with the 3Commas team on future projects. Conclusion 3Commas makes it easy for cryptocurrency traders to automate their trading strategies using tools like the DCA Bot, Grid Bot, and Signal Bot. By automating your strategy, you not only save time but also increase your earning potential. Moreover, the platform connects with several supporting crypto exchanges in addition to helping you track your portfolio. While the platform offers a demo account for beginners, a steep learning curve may easily disenfranchise new traders. All in all, 3Commas can be a great trading tool for any trader interested in controlling and automating their crypto trading journey.  The post What is 3Commas? appeared first on NFT Plazas.
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001124-1.40%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000912-2.14%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001593-2.86%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/04 02:47
Dela
Bitcoin Rises Against the Odds: Fed Insights and Analyst Forecasts

Bitcoin Rises Against the Odds: Fed Insights and Analyst Forecasts

The geopolitical tensions between the U.S., China, and Russia have eased temporarily. Short-term closures above $121,500 continue, maintaining key zones is crucial post $124k test. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Rises Against the Odds: Fed Insights and Analyst Forecasts The post Bitcoin Rises Against the Odds: Fed Insights and Analyst Forecasts appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Union
U$0.010292-2.49%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/04 02:39
Dela
$4 miljard aan Bitcoin- en Ethereum-opties expireert bij BTC op $120K

$4 miljard aan Bitcoin- en Ethereum-opties expireert bij BTC op $120K

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De cryptomarkt staat vandaag voor een spannende test. Meer dan $4 miljard aan Bitcoin en Ethereum opties verlopen, terwijl Bitcoin (Ticker: BTC) zich rond de psychologische grens van $120.000 handhaaft. Deze liquidaties kunnen de komende dagen zorgen voor verhoogde volatiliteit en mogelijk een liquiditeits schok die een nieuwe rally kan veroorzaken. Grote opties liquidaties zetten druk op de markt Volgens gegevens van Deribit verloopt er vandaag $3,35 miljard aan Bitcoin opties. Het max pain niveau, waarbij de meeste opties aflopen en optie verkopers het minst verlies lijden, ligt rond $115.000. Dat niveau vormt daarmee een belangrijk niveau voor de koers omdat optie holders proberen hun posities richting die prijs te krijgen. Voor Ethereum (Ticker: ETH) verloopt er bijna $1 miljard aan opties, met een max pain-niveau van $4.200. Opvallend genoeg ligt de put-to-call ratio bij Bitcoin rond de 1,14. Voor Ethereum is de ratio neutraler op 0,93, wat laat zien dat beleggers minder uitgesproken zijn over de korte termijn. Bitcoin houdt zich sterk boven $120.000 Ondanks de liquidaties blijft Bitcoin boven de $120.000. Dit is belangrijk omdat de grens zowel psychologisch als technisch een support vormt. Als BTC dit niveau weet te holden, kan de druk vanuit optie verkopers afnemen en ontstaat er ruimte voor een nieuwe stijgende beweging. Analisten wijzen erop dat de volatiliteit van de afgelopen weken veel traders in de problemen heeft gebracht. Korte termijn opties leverden enorme verliezen op doordat koersbewegingen van 3% in enkele uren tijd de markt heen en weer ging. Dit zorgde ervoor dat veel actieve traders met verlies hun posities moesten sluiten. Bron: Deribit Ethereum verliest momentum Waar Bitcoin weer duidelijk in de spotlight staat, lijkt Ethereum juist wat kracht te verliezen. De volatiliteit van ETH is de afgelopen weken sterk afgenomen, waardoor traders hun focus steeds meer naar Bitcoin verleggen. Dit blijkt onder meer uit het feit dat traders put opties verkopen en BTC inkopen. Bron: Deribit Hiermee speculeren ze op een relatief stabiele ETH koers en tegelijkertijd op een mogelijk vervolg van de BTC rally. Voor ETH betekent dit dat er voorlopig weinig factoren zijn voor een nieuwe uitbraak. Zonder frisse impulsen dreigt de munt in de schaduw van Bitcoin te blijven, zeker nu de dominantie van BTC in de derivatenmarkt groeit. Zorgt dit voor een nieuwe rally? Is de liquidatiegolf van $4 miljard aan opties een nieuwe impuls? Een zogenaamde liquiditeit schok, waarbij plotseling veel posities tegelijk worden gesloten of heropend, kan de volatiliteit opnieuw starten. Als Bitcoin boven $120.000 blijft en zich verder verwijdert van het max pain-niveau rond $115.000, kan dit juist een factor worden voor een nieuwe rally richting hogere niveaus. Daarentegen kan een terugval richting $115.000 het optimisme beperken en een correctie in gang zetten. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht $4 miljard aan Bitcoin- en Ethereum-opties expireert bij BTC op $120K is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
4
4$0.16147-12.79%
Bitcoin
BTC$122,176.66+0.10%
OP
OP$0.7232-3.31%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/04 02:31
Dela
Snorter Token ICO Sparks Trader Frenzy as Solana Attracts Institutional Capital

Snorter Token ICO Sparks Trader Frenzy as Solana Attracts Institutional Capital

As the crypto market experiences significant outflows across major assets, Solana has emerged as a standout performer. Just before the fourth quarter began, investment products tied to Solana recorded $291 million in inflows, according to a post from CoinShares. This signals that institutional investors are increasingly favoring networks that deliver high-speed transactions and low fees. […]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01318-0.60%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001124-1.40%
Major
MAJOR$0.12453-2.79%
Dela
The Cryptonomist2025/10/04 02:08
Dela

Trendande nyheter

Mer

Top 5 Low-Cap Crypto Set for an Explosive Altcoin Season

BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus

99.3% of Bitcoin Supply in Profit, Analyst Suggests Correction

Walmart-Backed OnePay to Add Bitcoin and Ethereum Trading

Bitcoin Surges Toward a Record with a Promising October Forecast