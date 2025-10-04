2025-10-05 Sunday

Detroit auto stocks jump on report of tariff relief for U.S. vehicles

Detroit auto stocks jump on report of tariff relief for U.S. vehicles

The post Detroit auto stocks jump on report of tariff relief for U.S. vehicles appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Production is now set to begin at the former Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant, less than two years after GM announced the massive $2.2 billion investment to fully renovate the facility to build a variety of all-electric trucks and SUVs. Photo by Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors DETROIT – Shares of the Detroit automakers closed higher Friday following an afternoon report that President Donald Trump is considering “significant tariff relief” for the production of vehicles in the U.S. Stocks for General Motors, Ford Motor and Chrysler parent Stellantis shifted from trading level or down to closing up between 1% to 4% on the report from Reuters. The news organization, citing Republican Senator Bernie Moreno of Ohio as well as auto officials, said the potential change could “effectively eliminate much of the costs major car companies are paying.” “The signal to the car companies around the world is, look, you have final assembly in the U.S.: we’re going to reward you,” Moreno told Reuters during an interview. “For Ford, for Toyota, for Honda, for Tesla, for GM, those are the almost in order the top five domestic content vehicle producers — they’ll be immune to tariffs.” Stock Chart IconStock chart icon GM, Ford, Stellantis and Tesla stocks Reuters reported that the changes could include extending a tariff offset of 3.75% for five years as well as adding U.S. engine production to the relief. Shares of Ford, which assembles the most vehicles in the U.S., closed Friday at a new 52-week high of $12.67, up 3.7%. U.S.-listed shares of Stellantis closed up 3.2% to $10.73 per share, while GM closed at $60.13, up 1.3% Tesla stock was little changed on the news, closing down 1.4% to $429.83 per share, while U.S.-listed shares for other automakers with notable operations in the U.S., such as Honda…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04 04:43
Can a Unity Android bug drain your wallet? Here’s how to check

Can a Unity Android bug drain your wallet? Here's how to check

The post Can a Unity Android bug drain your wallet? Here’s how to check appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto and gaming apps built with Unity are facing a security issue, as a vulnerability allows a malicious app already on devices to coerce a vulnerable Unity app into loading hostile code. Unity revealed the vulnerability CVE-2025-59489 on Oct. 2, noting that code runs with the game’s own permissions on Android, enabling local code execution. On desktop platforms, the risk centers on elevation of privilege. Unity says there’s no evidence of exploitation in the wild, but urges swift updates. The bug forces Unity’s runtime to accept specific pre-initialization arguments that influence where it searches for native libraries. If an attacker can control that search path, the Unity app may load and execute the attacker’s library. Security firm GMO Flatt explained that the product trusts resources found on an external or attacker-influenced path. How to check the threat to crypto-related apps Many Unity-built apps integrate wallet SDKs, custodial logins, or WalletConnect-style sessions. Code injected into that specific Unity app can read its private files, hijack its WebView, call the same signing APIs, or exfiltrate session tokens. Although the code does not jump sandboxes to drain unrelated wallet apps, the vulnerable Unity app holds keys or can request signatures via Android Keystore. As a result, an attacker can piggyback permitted actions. Unity’s own advisory stressed that impact is confined to the app’s privileges, exactly the permissions a game-embedded wallet would rely on. To check if a device is affected, the first step is to check the apps’ store pages’ date. On Android, if a game or wallet-enabled app shows an update on or after Oct. 2, it is likely that the developer has rebuilt with a fixed Unity editor or applied Unity’s patch. On the other hand, earlier builds should be treated as potentially vulnerable until they are updated. Unity emphasized there is…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04 04:42
What Does Chainlink’s Partnership with Plasma Mean for Blockchain Innovation?

What Does Chainlink's Partnership with Plasma Mean for Blockchain Innovation?

The post What Does Chainlink’s Partnership with Plasma Mean for Blockchain Innovation? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The arena of stablecoin transactions is undergoing significant transformation as financial institutions increasingly adopt oracle services. A prominent player, Chainlink, has positioned itself at the forefront by providing these essential services. Continue Reading:What Does Chainlink’s Partnership with Plasma Mean for Blockchain Innovation? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/what-does-chainlinks-partnership-with-plasma-mean-for-blockchain-innovation
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04 04:26
ETF inflows, ‘debasement trade’ fuel bitcoin’s climb above $123K

ETF inflows, 'debasement trade' fuel bitcoin's climb above $123K

The post ETF inflows, ‘debasement trade’ fuel bitcoin’s climb above $123K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the Forward Guidance newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. The weekend is just about here, and bitcoin is flirting with its all-time high. With the government shutdown delaying new potential crypto ETF launches, we can focus today on the US bitcoin funds that have seen ~$2.2 billion of inflows over the last four trading days. (This is part of a broader “debasement trade” that analysts at a TradFi giant are only now starting to talk about. You’ll have to forgive them for not hearing about this when you did.) When I wrote about the crypto market outlook for October, bitcoin was in the $117,500 range. It has since surged above $123,000 — sitting 1% off its all-time high at midday. As many have turned attention to the expected launches of crypto ETFs holding SOL, LTC, XRP, etc., the government shutdown (and therefore SEC pause) gives us a chance to check back on the classics.   Spot bitcoin ETF inflows rebounded in September after the products bled $750 million in August. Though ether ETFs had stolen the show in August, capital flowing to those funds slowed mightily last month. The above chart doesn’t include Wednesday and Thursday, during which bitcoin ETFs reeled in another $676 million and $627 million, respectively — their highest inflow levels in three weeks.  On the odds of another “Uptober” playing out for BTC, 21Shares’ Matt Mena had noted the expected Fed rate cut later this month as a major tailwind. Bitcoin can benefit as both a “digital gold” hedge in times of fiscal uncertainty and as a high-beta risk asset when liquidity returns, he explained.  Felix mentioned in yesterday’s newsletter how the ongoing government shutdown (and the delay of jobs data, for example) forces market watchers to lean on recent private payrolls…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04 04:12
SEC Clears Path for Coinbase and Ripple to Serve as Qualified Crypto Custodians Under New Guidance ⋆ ZyCrypto

SEC Clears Path for Coinbase and Ripple to Serve as Qualified Crypto Custodians Under New Guidance ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post SEC Clears Path for Coinbase and Ripple to Serve as Qualified Crypto Custodians Under New Guidance ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a no-action letter effectively allowing investment advisers to use state-chartered trust companies as qualified custodians for cryptocurrencies. According to the wording of the staff letter, state-chartered trust companies can provide crypto custodial services after due diligence from investment advisors. The SEC’s no-action letter is in response to an earlier inquiry by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP seeking assurances that the SEC will not recommend enforcement action for treating state trust companies as banks. Under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, financial advisors are required to keep client assets with a qualified custodian, typically a bank or trust company. However, state-chartered trust companies are generally not considered as eligible custodians for crypto assets, with industry players keen on seeking clarity from the SEC. Pundits have predicted that the no-action letter will have far-reaching effects for the cryptocurrency industry, potentially opening the floodgates for new players in the custody space. By virtue of the latest SEC’s stance, Coinbase Custody and Ripple, via its subsidiary Standard Custody & Trust, will be recognized as qualified custodians. Already, Coinbase is charting its path with crypto custody after being tapped by the DOJ’s US Marshals Service to hold crypto assets. Ripple’s attempt to launch crypto custody services for banks has gained significant momentum as the local ecosystem heats up. Advertisement &nbsp Furthermore, BitGo and WisdomTree are expected to account for a significant portion of the market share in the cryptocurrency custody market. Apart from the prospect of earning custody fees, Web 3 firms are entering the custody market to meet institutional demand while capitalizing on the benefits of increased control over infrastructure. Although still a staff letter, experts have disclosed that the SEC will update its rulebook in the near future to…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04 04:05
Chevron Refinery Fire Threatens California’s Fragile Fuel Supply

Chevron Refinery Fire Threatens California's Fragile Fuel Supply

The post Chevron Refinery Fire Threatens California’s Fragile Fuel Supply appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. El Segundo, CA – October 03: An aerial view of Chevron crews attempting to extinguish a large fire and explosion that occurred at Chevron Refinery in El Segundo Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Los Angeles Times via Getty Images On the evening of October 2, a massive fire broke out at Chevron’s El Segundo refinery just southwest of Los Angeles. The blaze was visible across the South Bay and drew a large emergency response, but it was ultimately contained without injuries. While the fire was limited to a single process unit, the facility’s importance to California’s fuel supply means the incident could ripple through regional gasoline markets almost immediately, exacerbating an already challenging situation. Built in 1911, the El Segundo refinery is Chevron’s largest on the West Coast, with a processing capacity of about 290,000 barrels of crude oil per day. (Contrary to multiple news reports, the facility does not produce oil–it processes oil). The facility plays an outsized role in California’s fuel economy, supplying roughly 20% of Southern California’s gasoline and more than 40% of its jet fuel. Any disruption there carries implications far beyond Los Angeles County. Even a short-term outage can tip the balance in a state where fuel supplies are tightly constrained. California’s gasoline market is unique in several respects that magnify the impact of such accidents. The state is effectively an island when it comes to refined products, with only limited pipeline connections to the broader U.S. refining system. On top of that, California requires its own specialized blend of gasoline to meet stringent environmental standards. CARB-compliant fuel cannot be easily substituted with supply from other states, and imports from Asia or the Gulf Coast typically require weeks to arrive. This leaves the state unusually exposed…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04 03:49
Vietnam Central Bank Projects Credit Growth—Will Crypto Gain?

Vietnam Central Bank Projects Credit Growth—Will Crypto Gain?

Vietnam is rapidly emerging as a significant player in the global cryptocurrency landscape, driven by supportive government initiatives, technological advancements, and increasing adoption among its young population. As the central bank projects substantial credit growth and the government advances in blockchain infrastructure, the nation looks poised to become a regional hub for crypto and digital [...]
Crypto Breaking News 2025/10/04 03:44
Google Cloud Partnership Boosts Cardano’s Midnight Privacy Chain as ADA Price Eyes Mega Move ⋆ ZyCrypto

Google Cloud Partnership Boosts Cardano's Midnight Privacy Chain as ADA Price Eyes Mega Move ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Google Cloud Partnership Boosts Cardano’s Midnight Privacy Chain as ADA Price Eyes Mega Move ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Cardano-backed privacy blockchain Midnight has announced a partnership with Google Cloud to advance zero-knowledge technology and power the “next generation of digital systems.” According to an official statement, Google Cloud will operate critical network infrastructure, potentially running a validator node for Midnight. Flowing from the above, Google’s suite of cloud computing services will not only interact with Cardano’s ADA but will hold NIGHT tokens as part of the arrangement. According to the announcement, Google Cloud will deploy its confidential computing capabilities to enhance Midnight’s data protection services. Furthermore, Google Cloud plans to extend its Mandiant Threat Monitoring service to scan Midnight for early signs of cyberattacks, providing advanced incident response to developers. “This collaboration will help developers, startups, and enterprises innovate across advancements in zero-knowledge, incident response, and privacy-enhancing technologies,” read the statement. Both parties are eyeing privacy-enhancing applications across various industries, including government processes, healthcare, and finance. Particularly, the parties view utilities in private trading, verifiable credentials, and cross-border payments as low-hanging fruit for privacy-enhancing technologies. Advertisement &nbsp As part of the partnership, developers building with Midnight are eligible for $200K in credits via the Google for Startups Web 3 program. James Tromans, Senior Engineering Director at Google Cloud, disclosed that the partnership offers a rare first-hand chance for the Big Tech firm to understand Web 3 technologies. He stated that Google Cloud will bring its wealth of experience as part of the partnership, accentuating the fact that a large chunk of Web 3 attack vectors originate from Web 2. “With Midnight, we’re happy to collaborate by running protocol validators,” said Tromans. “Running validators teaches you the hard lessons about security, attack surfaces, and what it takes to operate a secure network.” ADA Price Surges Following Partnership The Google Cloud collaboration occurs amid the Midnight…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04 03:11
BOB and LayerZero Launch 1-Click Local BTC Transactions Across 11 Chains

BOB and LayerZero Launch 1-Click Local BTC Transactions Across 11 Chains

This latest partnership between LayerZero and BOB aims to offer 1-click local Bitcoin $BTC transactions across eleven prominent blockchains.
Blockchainreporter 2025/10/04 03:10
REX-Osprey Files For ADA, HYPE, XLM, SUI ETFs as Crypto ETF Frenzy Heats Up

REX-Osprey Files For ADA, HYPE, XLM, SUI ETFs as Crypto ETF Frenzy Heats Up

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats 2025/10/04 02:32
